ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Council votes to pause issuing new vacation rental permits, allowing time to draft ordinance changes

By Mark Talkington
thepalmspringspost.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County Supervisors finalize new short-term rental regulations

The Board of Supervisors formally adopted new regulations Tuesday for short-term rental properties in unincorporated areas of Riverside County, establishing fees, occupancy limitations, and other requirements for owners to obtain and retain permits.   "We're moving in the right direction, taking steps we need," Supervisor Chuck Washington said ahead of the 5-0 vote in favor of The post Riverside County Supervisors finalize new short-term rental regulations appeared first on KESQ.
menifee247.com

Construction contract awarded for Holland Road Overpass

Design drawings show the proposed look of the Holland Road Overpass elements. The Menifee City Council on Wednesday approved the awarding of a construction contract that brings the start of work on the Holland Road Overpass closer to reality. City staff recommended the approval of a bid of $25.85 million...
MENIFEE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Meet the candidates: Desert Hot Springs City Council

Early voting is already underway for the General Election on Nov. 8. Ahead of election day, News Channel 3 is taking an in-depth look at the candidates running for Desert Hot Springs City Council. It is the first year the city is holding district elections.  The candidates for DHS City Council: District 1 Gary Gardner District The post Meet the candidates: Desert Hot Springs City Council appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
citynewsgroup.com

New Contractor Selected for Moreno Beach Drive Bridge Project

The City of Moreno Valley has entered into an agreement with Skanska USA and Great American Insurance Company to continue the construction of the Moreno Beach Drive Bridge Project. The surety bond company, Great American Insurance Company, selected Skanska USA to complete the Moreno Beach Drive Bridge Project due to...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
recordgazette.net

Beaumont denies Summit Station

In a unanimous decision after a few hours of presentations and public comments, the city of Beaumont's city council voted down a general plan amendment Tuesday evening that would have allowed Summit Station's proposed 1.2 million square foot warehouse project move forward in the former Sunny-Cal specific plan area. See...
BEAUMONT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Job Seekers: Palm Springs International Airport officials are looking to hire

Officials with Palm Springs International Airport announced an upcoming job fair. They say they are looking to fill more than 60 positions. Some vacant positions range from airlines to restaurants. Officials also say officials with the Bob Hope USO is also seeking volunteers. The job fair is set for Tuesday, October 25 from 10:00 a.m. The post Job Seekers: Palm Springs International Airport officials are looking to hire appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

5,000 duplicate ballots sent out in Riverside County

Approximately 5,000 duplicate ballots were erroneously mailed to some voters in western Riverside County, the Registrar of Voters office announced on Monday. Officials with the Registrar said a computer system error mistakenly generated duplicate mailing files for 5,000 voters. The affected voters live in the areas of Canyon Lake, Menifee, Murrieta, Wildomar, and Winchester. The The post 5,000 duplicate ballots sent out in Riverside County appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
hotelnewsresource.com

JRK Property Holdings Buys 179 Room Hotel in Palm Springs, Calif.

The transaction is the firms 6th acquisition in its $350 Million Hospitality Fund. JRK Property Holding has acquired the 179-room Ace Hotel & Swim Club Palm Springs in Palm Springs, CA from an affiliate of GFI Capital. JRK acquired the resort through its $350 million Hospitality Fund, which focuses...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Progressive Rail Roading

Metrolink Arrow to begin service next week

The Southern California Regional Rail Authority (Metrolink) and San Bernardino County Transportation Authority will open the new Arrow rail service on Oct. 24. More than a decade in the making, Arrow extends Metrolink's San Bernardino Line by 9 miles, featuring four new stations between San Bernardino and Redlands. The new route will also connect riders to the Inland Empire-Orange County lines, Metrolink officials said in a press release.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
electrek.co

The world’s largest single-phase battery is now up and running

Meet Crimson Storage, the world’s largest single-phase battery, which is now live in the California desert. Crimson Storage is also the second-largest energy storage project currently in operation of any configuration. The 350 megawatt (MW)/1400 megawatt-hour (MWh) battery storage project, which sits on on 2,000 acres west of Blythe...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
visitpalmsprings.com

M.O.A.W.: Free Weekend Admission For All Coachella Valley Residents

Free admission is offered to the Museum of Ancient Wonders to all residents of the nine municipalities that make up the Coachella Valley on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and on Sundays from 12:00 noon to 4:00 p.m. through December 31st, 2022. Be prepared to show proof of residency, sign the registry, and fill out a brief survey before leaving to become eligible for free admission. Thank you!
theeagle1069.com

Acrisure Arena Looking To Hire, Hosting Job Fairs In October 2022

Want to work at at the new Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert?. The facility needs to hire 1-thousand part-timers over the next couple of months, as it gets ready to open its doors in December with concerts, hockey games and more. Recruiters are hiring nearly 1,000 part-time positions to start...
PALM DESERT, CA
Robb Report

This $4 Million Palm Springs Retreat Blends Desert Living With Stunning Mountain Vistas

Who says the desert and mountains are mutually exclusive? One newly listed Palm Springs abode shows that you can have the best of both worlds in a single residence. Dubbed Desert Boulders as a nod to its locale, the sprawling modernist gem is sited in the famed SoCal desert town amid a range of nearby mountains. It was originally built in 1947 by renowned local architect Robson Chambers, who also helped design the Palm Springs Visitor Center and City Hall. Today, the enchanting property retains many of its midcentury attributes—think clean lines and concrete flooring throughout. However, it has been...
PALM SPRINGS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy