Council votes to pause issuing new vacation rental permits, allowing time to draft ordinance changes

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Riverside County Supervisors finalize new short-term rental regulations
The Board of Supervisors formally adopted new regulations Tuesday for short-term rental properties in unincorporated areas of Riverside County, establishing fees, occupancy limitations, and other requirements for owners to obtain and retain permits. "We're moving in the right direction, taking steps we need," Supervisor Chuck Washington said ahead of the 5-0 vote in favor of The post Riverside County Supervisors finalize new short-term rental regulations appeared first on KESQ.
thepalmspringspost.com
Council commits $400,000 to help organization tackling youth violence in northern portion of city
The Palm Springs City Council voted unanimously this week to provide hundreds of thousands of dollars to help address the problem of youth violence in an area of the city where it’s needed most. Background: Nonprofit organization We Are One United (WAOU) recently received a $2.1 million grant from...
menifee247.com
Construction contract awarded for Holland Road Overpass
Design drawings show the proposed look of the Holland Road Overpass elements. The Menifee City Council on Wednesday approved the awarding of a construction contract that brings the start of work on the Holland Road Overpass closer to reality. City staff recommended the approval of a bid of $25.85 million...
Meet the candidates: Desert Hot Springs City Council
Early voting is already underway for the General Election on Nov. 8. Ahead of election day, News Channel 3 is taking an in-depth look at the candidates running for Desert Hot Springs City Council. It is the first year the city is holding district elections. The candidates for DHS City Council: District 1 Gary Gardner District The post Meet the candidates: Desert Hot Springs City Council appeared first on KESQ.
citynewsgroup.com
New Contractor Selected for Moreno Beach Drive Bridge Project
The City of Moreno Valley has entered into an agreement with Skanska USA and Great American Insurance Company to continue the construction of the Moreno Beach Drive Bridge Project. The surety bond company, Great American Insurance Company, selected Skanska USA to complete the Moreno Beach Drive Bridge Project due to...
recordgazette.net
Beaumont denies Summit Station
In a unanimous decision after a few hours of presentations and public comments, the city of Beaumont's city council voted down a general plan amendment Tuesday evening that would have allowed Summit Station's proposed 1.2 million square foot warehouse project move forward in the former Sunny-Cal specific plan area. See...
kcrw.com
Once unshakeable incumbent faces toughest race ever: Can Calvert keep CA-41?
A congressional race unfolding in Riverside County between longtime GOP incumbent Ken Calvert and political newcomer Will Rollins, a Democrat, has experts saying the path to the U.S. House majority could run through California’s 41st District. Kid Congo Powers has played with The Cramps, Nick Cave and the Bad...
Job Seekers: Palm Springs International Airport officials are looking to hire
Officials with Palm Springs International Airport announced an upcoming job fair. They say they are looking to fill more than 60 positions. Some vacant positions range from airlines to restaurants. Officials also say officials with the Bob Hope USO is also seeking volunteers. The job fair is set for Tuesday, October 25 from 10:00 a.m. The post Job Seekers: Palm Springs International Airport officials are looking to hire appeared first on KESQ.
5,000 duplicate ballots sent out in Riverside County
Approximately 5,000 duplicate ballots were erroneously mailed to some voters in western Riverside County, the Registrar of Voters office announced on Monday. Officials with the Registrar said a computer system error mistakenly generated duplicate mailing files for 5,000 voters. The affected voters live in the areas of Canyon Lake, Menifee, Murrieta, Wildomar, and Winchester. The The post 5,000 duplicate ballots sent out in Riverside County appeared first on KESQ.
hotelnewsresource.com
JRK Property Holdings Buys 179 Room Hotel in Palm Springs, Calif.
The transaction is the firms 6th acquisition in its $350 Million Hospitality Fund. JRK Property Holding has acquired the 179-room Ace Hotel & Swim Club Palm Springs in Palm Springs, CA from an affiliate of GFI Capital. JRK acquired the resort through its $350 million Hospitality Fund, which focuses...
kcrw.com
Riverside County race between Calvert and Rollins one to watch
It was January of 1993 when Republican Congressman Ken Calvert first took office; Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” was at the top of the charts, and President Bill Clinton was enjoying his first term in office. Calvert has represented swaths of inland Southern California that...
Progressive Rail Roading
Metrolink Arrow to begin service next week
The Southern California Regional Rail Authority (Metrolink) and San Bernardino County Transportation Authority will open the new Arrow rail service on Oct. 24. More than a decade in the making, Arrow extends Metrolink's San Bernardino Line by 9 miles, featuring four new stations between San Bernardino and Redlands. The new route will also connect riders to the Inland Empire-Orange County lines, Metrolink officials said in a press release.
iecn.com
San Bernardino’s first Hispanic Mayor Judith Valles details her family’s experience with segregation and discrimination in the city
Recently, Judith Valles, 89, the first Hispanic mayor of San Bernardino and retired president of Golden West College, sat down with Inland Empire Community News and KVCR to detail her family’s experience with segregation at the infamous Perris Hill Plunge and a local cemetery. Valles, born in 1933, is...
thepalmspringspost.com
Your eyes aren’t deceiving you, Vista Chino/Palm Canyon signals are working again
A strongly worded letter from Mayor Lisa Middleton is rumored to be behind the fix at a major Palm Springs intersection. Driving the news: Crews from Caltrans took to the intersection of West Vista Chino and North Palm Canyon Drive Wednesday afternoon and finally performed work the community has been pleading for: They fixed the traffic signals.
This hotel is Palm Springs' most popular for bachelorette parties, Expedia says
There's even a special two-night deal for bridal parties.
electrek.co
The world’s largest single-phase battery is now up and running
Meet Crimson Storage, the world’s largest single-phase battery, which is now live in the California desert. Crimson Storage is also the second-largest energy storage project currently in operation of any configuration. The 350 megawatt (MW)/1400 megawatt-hour (MWh) battery storage project, which sits on on 2,000 acres west of Blythe...
visitpalmsprings.com
M.O.A.W.: Free Weekend Admission For All Coachella Valley Residents
Free admission is offered to the Museum of Ancient Wonders to all residents of the nine municipalities that make up the Coachella Valley on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and on Sundays from 12:00 noon to 4:00 p.m. through December 31st, 2022. Be prepared to show proof of residency, sign the registry, and fill out a brief survey before leaving to become eligible for free admission. Thank you!
theeagle1069.com
Acrisure Arena Looking To Hire, Hosting Job Fairs In October 2022
Want to work at at the new Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert?. The facility needs to hire 1-thousand part-timers over the next couple of months, as it gets ready to open its doors in December with concerts, hockey games and more. Recruiters are hiring nearly 1,000 part-time positions to start...
This $4 Million Palm Springs Retreat Blends Desert Living With Stunning Mountain Vistas
Who says the desert and mountains are mutually exclusive? One newly listed Palm Springs abode shows that you can have the best of both worlds in a single residence. Dubbed Desert Boulders as a nod to its locale, the sprawling modernist gem is sited in the famed SoCal desert town amid a range of nearby mountains. It was originally built in 1947 by renowned local architect Robson Chambers, who also helped design the Palm Springs Visitor Center and City Hall. Today, the enchanting property retains many of its midcentury attributes—think clean lines and concrete flooring throughout. However, it has been...
Comments / 0