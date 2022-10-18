Our governor is what she is. She a trump clone, an election denier therefor a traitor to our democracy. She could care less about SD. We are simply a stepping stone to the narcissistic power trip she is on. She has lied about her background, she is guilty of nepotism, she spends more time campaigning in other states for the MAGA traitors and election deniers like Lake in AZ. She hires outside help like Liewendowski for campaign help or some kind of help. Then she pulls the “biggest tax cut ever” scheme after dems have pushed removing tax on food for years but no special session before the election. Hmm, how strange is that. She is not good for SD tho many will vote simply because there is an “R” behind her name. But she is not a real republican, she is a MAGA. There is a big difference, SD, a big difference.
I can't believe people would be stupid enough to vote for a democratic governor. The democrats are destroying this nation. Even lifelong democrats are leaving in droves that party. If you elect Smith you are electing Biden to be in your backyard and be a dictator in this state. Smith is Biden's laptop and will do whatever he tells him to do. Do. There will be illegals laying on the streets of Sioux Falls. Just like the illegals in Florida stealing from the people who just went through the hurricane, all illegals! We will be text out of our paychecks by Smith. People from all over the United States are looking at our state as our state is an assigning example of how to defeat the democrats.
Get past your hate & your personal perceptions of our governor. Do what is best for the state of SD That is the problem with people today they only think about themselves. Even if I didn't like Noem looking at the 2 candidates I would definitely pick Noem. Based on her record based on the number of businesses that she has been able to attract to this state by going there & talking to them and not making a phone calls She's been working hard to bring people into this state to help our tax based. It looks like the only thing that Smith is working hard on is shoving a Big Mac in his face & taxing people. It looks like he would have a hard time jumping on a plane and talking to business people attending a rally to get people to move to SD. Then getting back on the plane & having to go to her sons prom yet. She works hard. Smith =Biden. Biden destroying the US.
