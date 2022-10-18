ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

SD Girl
3d ago

Our governor is what she is. She a trump clone, an election denier therefor a traitor to our democracy. She could care less about SD. We are simply a stepping stone to the narcissistic power trip she is on. She has lied about her background, she is guilty of nepotism, she spends more time campaigning in other states for the MAGA traitors and election deniers like Lake in AZ. She hires outside help like Liewendowski for campaign help or some kind of help. Then she pulls the “biggest tax cut ever” scheme after dems have pushed removing tax on food for years but no special session before the election. Hmm, how strange is that. She is not good for SD tho many will vote simply because there is an “R” behind her name. But she is not a real republican, she is a MAGA. There is a big difference, SD, a big difference.

deleted account
3d ago

I can't believe people would be stupid enough to vote for a democratic governor. The democrats are destroying this nation. Even lifelong democrats are leaving in droves that party. If you elect Smith you are electing Biden to be in your backyard and be a dictator in this state. Smith is Biden's laptop and will do whatever he tells him to do. Do. There will be illegals laying on the streets of Sioux Falls. Just like the illegals in Florida stealing from the people who just went through the hurricane, all illegals! We will be text out of our paychecks by Smith. People from all over the United States are looking at our state as our state is an assigning example of how to defeat the democrats.

deleted account
3d ago

Get past your hate & your personal perceptions of our governor. Do what is best for the state of SD That is the problem with people today they only think about themselves. Even if I didn't like Noem looking at the 2 candidates I would definitely pick Noem. Based on her record based on the number of businesses that she has been able to attract to this state by going there & talking to them and not making a phone calls She's been working hard to bring people into this state to help our tax based. It looks like the only thing that Smith is working hard on is shoving a Big Mac in his face & taxing people. It looks like he would have a hard time jumping on a plane and talking to business people attending a rally to get people to move to SD. Then getting back on the plane & having to go to her sons prom yet. She works hard. Smith =Biden. Biden destroying the US.

Related
dakotafreepress.com

Adelstein: South Dakota Deserves Better Than Noem’s Bullying and Lies

Another former Republican legislator wants Jamie Smith in and Kristi Noem out. Stanford Adelstein, who represented Rapid City in the Legislature from 2001 through 2006 and from 2009 through 2012 (and who also spends good money to support Dakota Free Press), urges all South Dakotans to replace Noem with a real leader:
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Voter registration shows South Dakota is changing

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — After voter registration closes on October 24 at 5 p.m. and final numbers are posted for South Dakota’s November 8 general election, Republicans could hold their largest lead in at least 50 years, with roughly double what’s in the Democrats column. And “No-Party Affiliation/Independents” could be right behind the Democrats. That […]
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota public officials react to Harvey Wollman’s death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota public officials have been reacting to death of former governor Harvey Wollman, who died Tuesday at the age of 87. Governor Kristi Noem announced flags will be at half-staff in South Dakota until Wollman’s burial. “Harvey Wollman stood up and answered...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Checking in on both sides of the IM 27 debate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are less than three weeks from the November election, when South Dakotans will once again decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana. Supporters and opponents are both using research to support their views, research that doesn’t always match up. You may have seen...
COLORADO STATE
gowatertown.net

Democrat governor candidate Jamie Smith supportive of recreational marijuana (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–South Dakota’s Democrat Party candidate for governor, Jamie Smith, spent much of his day yesterday campaigning in Watertown. KWAT News caught up with Smith at an afternoon appearance at Gather Coffee, and asked him about Initiated Measure 27. That’s the ballot question asking South Dakota voters if they approve the legalization of recreational marijuana….
WATERTOWN, SD
mprnews.org

Jensen goes from maverick lawmaker to GOP standard bearer

It can take many years and many terms for state lawmakers to make their mark at Minnesota’s Capitol. Some don’t wait around. Scott Jensen, a Chaska Republican who entered the Minnesota Senate in 2017, found a quicker path to public notice than typical newcomers — partly by chance and partly by expertise.
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Florence joins growing list of rural nursing home closures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another nursing home is closing in rural South Dakota this year with November being the last month for residents at the Country View Assisted Living Center in Florence. The Florence facility joins care centers in Salem, Lennox, Clear Lake, and Ipswich in the growing...
FLORENCE, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Noem orders flags at half-staff in honor of former Gov. Harvey Wollman

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem announced that flags will be at half-staff from sunrise until sundown statewide, effective immediately, in honor of former Governor Harvey Wollman. Flags will remain at half-staff until the day of Governor Wollman’s interment, which will be announced at a later time.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota group fights attempts to make voting harder

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Outside the beige walls of the Ramsey County Courthouse, more than 30 people chanted "Democracy!" in near-freezing weather Wednesday and held up signs reading, "We Choose Us" - the name of a voting rights advocacy organization that opposes efforts to make voting more difficult in counties across Minnesota.Members said groups such as the Dakota County Patriots and MidWest Swamp Watch are "attacking our democracy" by calling for "dangerous changes" that include hand-counting ballots, limiting drop-off boxes, and flooding a county election office with dozens of data requests that...
MINNESOTA STATE
dakotafreepress.com

Smith: Repeal the KRISTI Tax!

Support South Dakota’s best independent journalism: donate to Dakota Free Press via PayPal!. I don’t mind paying taxes for the good of all. It chaps my hide to bank roll lavish lifestyles for bums and to build murder weapons. An itemized list of every dime shouldn’t be too much for tax payers to ask for.
TEXAS STATE
MinnPost

MinnPost poll: Suburban voters now have more negative outlook on DFLers, Minnesota’s direction

Gov. Tim Walz has campaigned on a “One Minnesota” theme. But when it comes to voter attitudes, there could be three Minnesotas. A new October poll of 1,585 likely voters by MinnPost/Embold Research found an improving mood among likely voters surveyed in Minneapolis and St. Paul, a gloomy but largely unchanged one in Greater Minnesota and an outlook in the metro suburbs that is far worse than views in a similar June poll.
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Judge denies Smart Growth injunction to stop Wholestone butcher shop

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wholestone Farms’ butcher shop will continue to move forward as Sioux Falls voters weigh on the issue of slaughterhouses in city limits, a Minnehaha County judge ruled Wednesday morning. Circuit Court Judge Sandra Hoglund Hanson denied an injunction that would have revoked permits...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KX News

North Dakota Law Enforcement pushing against legalizing recreational marijuana

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The list of associations opposed to the legalization of recreational marijuana (Measure 2) continues to grow in the state, with law enforcement associations topping the list. According to a news release from Healthy and Productive North Dakota, the North Dakota Sheriff’s and Deputies Association, the North Dakota Police Chief’s Association, and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

