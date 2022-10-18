Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Freediving Goff Island of Laguna Beach, CaliforniaOcean Earth GreenLaguna Beach, CA
California Pizza Kitchen is Opening a New Location in Orange CountyLet's Eat LAOrange County, CA
California witness reports cylindrical UFO hovering in Ontario Airport flight pathRoger MarshOntario, CA
oc-breeze.com
Anaheim Plaza invites community to free Halloween Trick-or-Treat event
Anaheim Plaza, an open-air shopping center just minutes from the Disneyland Resort, Angel Stadium and Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, invites the community to its Halloween event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 29. The event will feature trick-or-treating at participating retailers centerwide (while supplies last),...
KTLA.com
You could win tickets to see Andrea Bocelli at the Honda Center in Anaheim
Award-winning platinum-selling opera tenor Andrea Bocelli returns to the Honda Center this December, hot off the release of his new album out this Friday, “A Family Christmas”. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Our partners at Honda Center have furnished a special prize for one lucky KTLA viewer. Text BOCELLI to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see Andrea Bocelli live in concert at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Sunday, December 4th. Message and data rates apply. Bocelli will be joined by his children Matteo and Virginia, who recorded with him for the new Christmas album. Good luck!
daytrippen.com
Things To Do In Orange County Thanksgiving Weekend
List of fun things to do Thanksgiving Weekend in Orange County. Attractions, activities, parks, and day trip ideas, along with a few hidden gems. If you have out-of-town visitors or are local looking for affordable outings close to home, don’t forget to bookmark and share this page. Popular Orange...
California Pizza Kitchen is Opening a New Location in Orange County
California Pizza Kitchen (CPK), a restaurant known for serving creative California-inspired pizza, announced the opening of its newest location in Orange County. The new restaurant will be located at 27430 La Paz Road near the Village La Paz shopping center and will feature an open-air dining experience and a large patio area.
Thrillist
Admission is Free at Orange County’s New Modern Art Museum
From a free exhibit at SoFi Stadium to a new street art gallery on La Brea, LA has plenty of options when it comes to getting your modern art fix. In fact, the whole of Southern California is awash in art viewing opportunities, from the expanse of San Diego’s Balboa Park, to the newly reopened Orange County Museum of Art (OCMA) at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa. At 53,000-square-feet, OMCA’s new building is almost double the size of its predecessor in Newport Beach, and is sure to attract art enthusiasts across the region with its promise of free admission to all for its first ten years of operation.
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s Gangster
Scary Halloween Ghost Stories At LA's Premiere Haunted Restaurant. It's the time of year for scary ghost stories, and what better way to celebrate than by listening to some of the most unsettling tales that have been told?
localemagazine.com
5 Whiskey Bars in OC That Are Perfect for a Dark and Stormy Day
Seek Shelter From the Storm at One of These OC Whiskey Bars. As the nights get longer and cooler, SoCal locals are trading in fruity, frozen drinks for a glass of amber-hued heaven. Smoky, malty and smooth, whiskey is a complex spirit that evokes a feeling of warmth, relaxation and a craving for a comfortable armchair, a cozy fireplace and the pitter-patter of rain hitting the window. While it isn’t necessarily known for its dark and stormy weather, Orange County has a handful of whiskey bars that can fulfill your rainy day fantasy—even when it’s 76° and sunny outside.
dailytitan.com
Tunnel of Terror is unlike any haunted attraction
If your car is starting to look a little scary, this haunting car wash is for you. Tunnel of Terror’s OC Haunted Car Wash, located at the Big Wave Express Car Wash in Anaheim, features killer clowns, monsters and ghouls terrorizing your vehicle as you drive through the car wash.
orangecountytribune.com
“Bud & Gene’s” is pier-less
You don’t need to go to the ends of the earth to find a pleasing blend of seafood and burgers in an informal, idyllic setting. You might only need to go to the end of the pier. Bud & Gene’s – named after Surf City’s pioneering lifeguards – is...
travelawaits.com
This Secluded Laguna Beach Resort Is Perfect For A Romantic Getaway
Laguna Beach is well known for its luxury resorts perched on the edge of the Pacific Ocean. After all, the ocean is often the first thing that comes to mind for visitors to this seaside town. It’s also known for expansive canyons filled with native flora and fauna and is popular with local hikers and cyclists.
thedowneypatriot.com
Downey’s Dia de los Muertos Festival returning bigger than ever
DOWNEY – One of the Southland’s signature events, the annual Downey Dia de Los Muertos Art Festival, is set for Saturday, Oct. 29, from 11 am to 8 pm, in and around the Downey Civic Center on Firestone Blvd., across from Downey High School. Admission and parking are...
Looking for a job? Here's who is hiring in SoCal amid coronavirus economic slowdown
While the coronavirus has led to shuttered businesses and massive layoffs, here are some of the companies that need more workers.
millikancorydon.com
The Queen Mary: Sink or Swim
After carrying passengers from 1947 to her retirement in 1967, the Queen Mary was sold to Long Beach. Her last operators, Urban Commons Queensway, left her in turmoil after neglecting necessary repairs and being sued for fraud after stealing $2.4 million from a COVID-19 relief loan in November, 2021. Now,...
This California Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
L.A. Weekly
LA’s Top 5 Haunted Places
As the spooky season approaches, several brave souls are looking to visit some of the scariest places in the United States. Los Angeles is riddled with plenty of haunted places, some of which were even used in a television series. Therefore, this city is definitely worth a visit for those who are looking to experience paranormal activities themselves.
ylhsthewrangler.com
Top 5 Coffee Shops in Orange County
Coffee is one of the most beloved drinks in the world. Millions of people have a “cup of joe” as part of their daily routine. This bittersweet treat is a tasty way to bring energy levels up and a great way to start the day. Naomi Peralta (11) notes how “coffee is the first thing [she] makes when [she] gets out of bed in the morning.” It’s likely that a coffee shop can be found in every city, as it is one of the most popular drinks in America. There are countless adequate coffee shops in Orange County, but only a few are truly extraordinary. This article will cover some of the best coffee shops in Orange County.
