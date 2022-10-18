Glastonbury 2023 tickets rise to £340 amid cost-of-living crisis

Tickets for next year’s Glastonbury festival will see a price hike to £340 when they go on sale this November.

The organisers of the five-day contemporary arts festivals have confirmed that attendees will be charged £335 plus a £5 booking fee for standard tickets, with £50 as a deposit and the balance due by the first week of April.

The last time Glastonbury tickets went on sale was in 2019.

At the time, one ticket cost £265 plus a £5 booking fee.

The price hike comes at a time when many businesses and individuals are struggling due to the cost-of-living crisis as energy costs soar and inflation remains high.

Glastonbury organisers also revealed that the 2023 festival tickets will go on sale on 3 November (coach + ticket packages) and 6 November (standard tickets).

Fans must register before purchasing, in a bid by organisers to stop ticket touts.

Glastonbury 2023 is set to be held from 21 June to 25 June next year.

Earlier this year, the festival’s boss Michael Eavis said that all three headliners have already been booked for next year. Names, however, are yet to be revealed.