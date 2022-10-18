Read full article on original website
Orange Leader
Orangefield cross country teams primed for regionals after strong district showings
ORANGEFIELD – It’s been a banner season for the Orangefield cross country team and second-year head coach Connor Wilbur. It’s been a tremendous season of progress from the opening meet to the District 22-3A Meet last week. The experienced Bobcats stormed to the district team title, while...
Orange Leader
VOLLEY WRAP: Lady Bobcats, Cardinals nab big district wins
BUNA – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats traveled to Buna and came home victorious to improve to 8-3 in District 22-3A play. It was a tight one as the Lady Bobcats notched an 18-25, 25-23, 25-18, 20-25, 15-10 win over the Lady Cougars. Mackenzie Haley, Harleigh Rawls and Greenlea Oldham...
Orange Leader
Little Cypress-Mauriceville eager to perform in front of home Bears fans
LITTLE CYPRESS – After snagging a critical 35-12 victory over the Livingston Lions to even up their District 10-4A Division I record, the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin’ Bears look to bottle up the Splendora Wildcats in the friendly confines of Battlin’ Bear Stadium Friday night. The win over...
Orange Leader
Volleyball teams in home stretch prepping for playoffs, see latest state poll
The high school volleyball regular season is winding down, and teams will soon start prepping for the playoffs. The Bridge City Lady Cardinals (10-0) have already clinched the top playoff seed out of District 22-4A, the third straight season of accomplishing the feat. The Lady Cardinals wrap up the regular season with home matches against Jasper and West Orange-Stark.
Orange Leader
Go in depth with Orange County’s most explosive playmaker — Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Da’Marion Morris
LITTLE CYPRESS – The closer it gets to Halloween, many people tend to have nightmares. For opposing coaches trying to contain Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Da’Marion Morris over the last several seasons, their nightmares never end. Morris, a senior, has been such a key figure for the Battlin’ Bears...
Beaumont, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Port Arthur News
Lincoln graduate, former pro pitcher working on new subdivision in Port Arthur
Chuck McElroy will always call Port Arthur his home, and now the retired professional baseball player is set to create homes for others in the city. McElroy Estates will be located near the corner of 39th Street and Tallowood Drive and include 46 single-family homes starting in the $200,000 range.
Orange Leader
Check out these amazing contributions. Bridge City High School Alumni Association honor program approches.
BRIDGE CITY — Three former Bridge City High School graduates will be honored Friday as Distinguished Alumni by the Bridge City High School Alumni Association. Anita Cone Murchison, class of 1966; Frank Scales, class of 1977; and Steve Worster, class of 1967, who will be honored posthumously, are receiving the recognitions.
inforney.com
Freeze warning set for all of Northeast Texas early Wednesday
A freeze warning is set for overnight tonight affecting all of Northeast Texas as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s for the first time this season. The National Weather Service issued the warning to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Gregg and Harrison counties are in the warning area, which stretches from as far south as Angelina County, over to Smith County and north to Texarkana. The warning area also includes southwest Arkansas, central and northwest Louisiana and southeast Oklahoma.
kogt.com
Fire Destroys Home and Barn
Firefighters from OCESD #4 were called to a barn on fire about 2pm Thursday on Hwy. 62 at the Texla Rd. intersection. When they arrived the fire had also spread to the home. The homeowner said he was inside the home when he started hearing noises. He found the fire when he went outside. The man and his dog were able to get out safely.
Kountze woman killed in head-on crash on Hwy 326 in Hardin County on Tuesday
HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after a head-on crash in Hardin County crash left a Kountze woman dead on Tuesday. Martha Suarez, 48, of Kountze, died at the scene of the wreck which happened just before 3 p.m. Tuesday on...
kjas.com
Woman from Kountze dies in Hardin County Crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a woman from Kountze died in a two vehicle accident that occurred shortly before 3:00, on Tuesday afternoon, north of Sour Lake. Officers said the crash took place when a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup that was traveling north on State Highway 326, for some unknown reason, crossed over the centerline and hit a southbound 2014 Buick SUV, head on.
Port Neches community gathers to mourn loss, remember life of beloved high school senior
PORT NECHES, Texas — Members of the Port Neches Community gathered Tuesday night to honor and remember the life of one of their own. Morgan Christian died from an unknown medical condition on Friday, October 14, 2022. She was 17 years old. Christian was a senior at Port Neches-Groves...
therecordlive.com
New Orange Rec Center opens for play
For the past weeks while at work, Anthony Dandridge sometimes looks at the glass door and sees the faces of 12-year-olds peering inside like it's Christmas secret. Well, Christmas arrived early this year. It's ready. The Orange Recreation Center is open for play Wednesday after the obligatory ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m.
Orange Leader
Cowboy Church of Orange County Fall Festival & Trunk or Treat fun is this Saturday
Cowboy Church of Orange County Church is hoping you saddle up to celebrate Halloween with them at their Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat this Saturday from 5-8 p.m. The annual Trunk or Treat expanded this year and promises to be bigger and better than ever. “We wanted to get...
kjas.com
Two seriously injured when a trike struck a hog in Newton County
Two people were seriously injured Thursday afternoon when the trike-motorcycle they were riding struck a hog that ran out in front of them in northeast Newton County. It happened shortly after 2:00 on Farm to Market Road 692, about 5 miles south of Recreational Road 255. According to Texas Department...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont,TX)
According to the Beaumont Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Beaumont on Tuesday night. The crash happened in the 4500 block of College Street near the O'Reilly Auto Parts and M&D Supply at around 9 p.m.
Orange Leader
PHOTO FEATURE — Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD recognizes National Principals Month
October is National Principals Month, and the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Board of Trustees honored the district’s principals at a recent meeting. Pictured, from left, are Ryan DuBose, of LCM High School, Amber Hawk of Little Cypress Elementary, Carie Broussard of Mauriceville Elementary, Heidi Strandberg of Mauriceville Middle School and Michael Ridout of Little Cypress Intermediate.
Orange Leader
Lamar State College Orange’s Dr. Wendy Elmore named statewide industry-cased certification advisor
Dr. Wendy Elmore has been appointed to the statewide Industry-Based Certification Advisory Council. Speaker of the Texas House Dade Phelan made the appointment of the Lamar State College Orange provost and executive vice president. The Advisory Council advises the Texas Workforce Commission regarding the alignment of public high school career...
12newsnow.com
Port Arthur ISD says all students safe following threats against Memorial High School
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Administrators at Memorial High School in Port Arthur are dealing with threats Thursday morning that were made on social media. Officials at the Port Arthur Independent School District and the high school are aware of the the social media threats and are taking precautions to make sure all students and staff are safe according to a statement on the high school's website.
