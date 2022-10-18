ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Orange, TX

Orange Leader

VOLLEY WRAP: Lady Bobcats, Cardinals nab big district wins

BUNA – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats traveled to Buna and came home victorious to improve to 8-3 in District 22-3A play. It was a tight one as the Lady Bobcats notched an 18-25, 25-23, 25-18, 20-25, 15-10 win over the Lady Cougars. Mackenzie Haley, Harleigh Rawls and Greenlea Oldham...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Orange Leader

Little Cypress-Mauriceville eager to perform in front of home Bears fans

LITTLE CYPRESS – After snagging a critical 35-12 victory over the Livingston Lions to even up their District 10-4A Division I record, the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin’ Bears look to bottle up the Splendora Wildcats in the friendly confines of Battlin’ Bear Stadium Friday night. The win over...
SPLENDORA, TX
Orange Leader

Volleyball teams in home stretch prepping for playoffs, see latest state poll

The high school volleyball regular season is winding down, and teams will soon start prepping for the playoffs. The Bridge City Lady Cardinals (10-0) have already clinched the top playoff seed out of District 22-4A, the third straight season of accomplishing the feat. The Lady Cardinals wrap up the regular season with home matches against Jasper and West Orange-Stark.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
High School Football PRO

Beaumont, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

BEAUMONT, TX
inforney.com

Freeze warning set for all of Northeast Texas early Wednesday

A freeze warning is set for overnight tonight affecting all of Northeast Texas as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s for the first time this season. The National Weather Service issued the warning to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Gregg and Harrison counties are in the warning area, which stretches from as far south as Angelina County, over to Smith County and north to Texarkana. The warning area also includes southwest Arkansas, central and northwest Louisiana and southeast Oklahoma.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Fire Destroys Home and Barn

Firefighters from OCESD #4 were called to a barn on fire about 2pm Thursday on Hwy. 62 at the Texla Rd. intersection. When they arrived the fire had also spread to the home. The homeowner said he was inside the home when he started hearing noises. He found the fire when he went outside. The man and his dog were able to get out safely.
DEWEYVILLE, TX
kjas.com

Woman from Kountze dies in Hardin County Crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a woman from Kountze died in a two vehicle accident that occurred shortly before 3:00, on Tuesday afternoon, north of Sour Lake. Officers said the crash took place when a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup that was traveling north on State Highway 326, for some unknown reason, crossed over the centerline and hit a southbound 2014 Buick SUV, head on.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
therecordlive.com

New Orange Rec Center opens for play

For the past weeks while at work, Anthony Dandridge sometimes looks at the glass door and sees the faces of 12-year-olds peering inside like it's Christmas secret. Well, Christmas arrived early this year. It's ready. The Orange Recreation Center is open for play Wednesday after the obligatory ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m.
ORANGE, TX
kjas.com

Two seriously injured when a trike struck a hog in Newton County

Two people were seriously injured Thursday afternoon when the trike-motorcycle they were riding struck a hog that ran out in front of them in northeast Newton County. It happened shortly after 2:00 on Farm to Market Road 692, about 5 miles south of Recreational Road 255. According to Texas Department...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
Orange Leader

PHOTO FEATURE — Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD recognizes National Principals Month

October is National Principals Month, and the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Board of Trustees honored the district’s principals at a recent meeting. Pictured, from left, are Ryan DuBose, of LCM High School, Amber Hawk of Little Cypress Elementary, Carie Broussard of Mauriceville Elementary, Heidi Strandberg of Mauriceville Middle School and Michael Ridout of Little Cypress Intermediate.
MAURICEVILLE, TX
12newsnow.com

Port Arthur ISD says all students safe following threats against Memorial High School

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Administrators at Memorial High School in Port Arthur are dealing with threats Thursday morning that were made on social media. Officials at the Port Arthur Independent School District and the high school are aware of the the social media threats and are taking precautions to make sure all students and staff are safe according to a statement on the high school's website.
PORT ARTHUR, TX

