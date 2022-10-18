Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill CampaignTom HandyTexas State
ELI MONTANNA Talks New Song, Getting Music Featured in a TV Show, Upcoming Project, and MoreMeikhelBeaumont, TX
Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their LivesLarry LeaseTexas State
31 years ago, Kristin Smith's husband gave her "permission" to go shopping. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBeaumont, TX
Orange Leader
PHOTO FEATURE — Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD recognizes National Principals Month
October is National Principals Month, and the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Board of Trustees honored the district’s principals at a recent meeting. Pictured, from left, are Ryan DuBose, of LCM High School, Amber Hawk of Little Cypress Elementary, Carie Broussard of Mauriceville Elementary, Heidi Strandberg of Mauriceville Middle School and Michael Ridout of Little Cypress Intermediate.
Orange Leader
Outdoor Days grows into annual event for Orange County special needs children
Dragon Lady Outdoor Adventures eco-tours airboat company hosted their second annual Outdoor Days event on Adams Bayou this month, which is geared toward special needs and disabled minor children and their families in Orange County. The event was free, but registration was required. “This event is geared towards getting these...
therecordlive.com
County loses its 'father' of modern ambulance service
Back in 1980, Orange County was about to lose emergency ambulance service. Private providers were pulling out of the unprofitable business. Concerned leaders in industry, government, and the medical profession turned to the local expert on emergency care, David Claybar. Claybar, who ended up the director of the old Orange...
therecordlive.com
New Orange Rec Center opens for play
For the past weeks while at work, Anthony Dandridge sometimes looks at the glass door and sees the faces of 12-year-olds peering inside like it's Christmas secret. Well, Christmas arrived early this year. It's ready. The Orange Recreation Center is open for play Wednesday after the obligatory ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m.
'She is simply amazing' | Woman celebrates 106th birthday at Port Arthur nursing facility
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A celebration that was more than a century in the making took place at a Port Arthur nursing facility for a "simply amazing" woman. Cornelia Dickinson turned 106 on Tuesday. Staff at the Bonne Vie Continuing Care Network in Port Arthur helped her celebrate the major milestone.
Port Arthur News
MARY MEAUX — Connection felt with victim of senseless local shooting
Have you ever felt a connection with someone you’ve never met?. I never officially met Jasmine Newman, but I know what she meant to her mother Jermel and her friends. I’ve talked with the grieving mother a number of times as she poured out her heart and laid out her pain for all to see and witness.
Port Arthur News
Developer looking at Groves for luxury RV resort at site of former Sims Elementary
GROVES — A developer is looking at the site of a former school to place an upscale RV resort, including a restaurant in the city of Groves. James Thornton, president and CEO of Luxurious Development Properties, is eying the 19-acre site where the former Sims Elementary School once stood decades ago. The property is still owned by Port Arthur Independent School District but is located in Groves’ city limits at 5600 25th St.
kjas.com
Two seriously injured when a trike struck a hog in Newton County
Two people were seriously injured Thursday afternoon when the trike-motorcycle they were riding struck a hog that ran out in front of them in northeast Newton County. It happened shortly after 2:00 on Farm to Market Road 692, about 5 miles south of Recreational Road 255. According to Texas Department...
Orange Leader
Museum offering Halloween event with a side of Southeast Texas Heritage
PORT ARTHUR — A Halloween-themed event in Port Arthur gives families a chance to get outdoors for some fall fun, but also helps bring attention to one of the area’s most educational facilities. On Saturday/Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Museum of the Gulf Coast...
Developer interested in building luxury RV park in Groves with pool, office space
GROVES, Texas — A developer has taken interest in a plot of land in the city of Groves to build a luxury RV park. The plot is off of 25th Street where Sims Elementary School used to be located. This has been in the works since April 2022 and...
Port Arthur News
Resale store that funds assistance programs has everything and the kitchen sink
GROVES — The building that sits at a popular corner between two towns was easy to overlook. But as color begins to fill the side of the resale store at the corner of Twin City Highway and 32nd Street, it’s now impossible to miss. “(The theme) is the...
12newsnow.com
Port Arthur ISD says all students safe following threats against Memorial High School
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Administrators at Memorial High School in Port Arthur are dealing with threats Thursday morning that were made on social media. Officials at the Port Arthur Independent School District and the high school are aware of the the social media threats and are taking precautions to make sure all students and staff are safe according to a statement on the high school's website.
Orange Leader
Southeast Texas Girl Scouts receive large donation from Mackenzie Scott
Girl Scouts in Southeast Texas on Tuesday announced the largest donation from an individual in the organization’s history after philanthropist Mackenzie Scott gifted $84.5 million to the national organization, $4.2 million of which will go to the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council. This council oversees 26 counties, including...
Beaumont, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Spindletop Center in Beaumont hiring for jobs starting at $14.50 an hour
BEAUMONT, Texas — Many Southeast Texans attended a job fair Thursday to learn more about working for the Spindletop Center in Beaumont. The fair took placed at the Fowler-Harris event center at from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday. Spindletop Center is nonprofit healthcare organization specializing in behavioral...
KFDM-TV
I-10 traffic slows to crawl due to highway construction project in Orange County
Interstate-10 traffic came to a crawl due to a highway construction project in Orange County. A Texas Department of Public Safety official says the long traffic lines were due to concrete repairs going on in Orange County on I-10 eastbound. Traffic was forced to merge into just one lane of...
Orange Leader
Cowboy Church of Orange County Fall Festival & Trunk or Treat fun is this Saturday
Cowboy Church of Orange County Church is hoping you saddle up to celebrate Halloween with them at their Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat this Saturday from 5-8 p.m. The annual Trunk or Treat expanded this year and promises to be bigger and better than ever. “We wanted to get...
MySanAntonio
Southeast Texas resident could become the 2022 Face of Horror
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Life-long horror film fanatic Kalea Nelson really wants to spend the night at the house "The Silence of Lambs" was filmed in. Nelson, a Lumberton native and Groves resident, might have a chance to do so, but she needs...
portarthurtx.gov
Road Closure Alert: HWY 73EB from Savannah Avenue to Twin City Hwy.
PORT ARTHUR–SH73 eastbound from Savanah Avenue to SH347 will be completely closed beginning Friday, October 21, 2022, at 8:00 PM and lasting through Monday, October 24, 2022, at 5:00 AM due to construction. Please use an alternate route.
Southeast Texas congregation mourns loss of minister found dead in Beaumont house fire
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans are mourning the loss of a man they say was a pillar in the community. The body of Jason West, 41, was found badly burned in the remains of a house fire on Friday morning, October 7, 2022, in the 4500 block of Dallas Ave.
