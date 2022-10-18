ST. LOUIS — Murray State’s Rob Perry was among the 16-player All-Preseason Team as announced by the Missouri Valley Conference from the home office in St. Louis. Perry, from Orlando, Florida, is one of 12 newcomers to the Racers in the 2022-23 season, after a 1000-point career in three seasons at Stetson. In the 2019-20 season, he earned Atlantic Sun Conference Freshman of the Year honors while scoring 15.1 points per game and hauling in 5.1 rebounds. In 2020-21 season, he scored 14.4 points per game with 79 assists. In the 2021-22 season, Perry averaged 15.9 points per game. Perry has scored 1,108 points in his collegiate career and has posted 44 games of double-figure scoring.

