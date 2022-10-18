Read full article on original website
Orange Leader
Cowboy Church of Orange County Fall Festival & Trunk or Treat fun is this Saturday
Cowboy Church of Orange County Church is hoping you saddle up to celebrate Halloween with them at their Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat this Saturday from 5-8 p.m. The annual Trunk or Treat expanded this year and promises to be bigger and better than ever. “We wanted to get...
Orange Leader
Mayor, council and community celebrate Orange Recreation Center grand opening
The City of Orange opened the doors of the newly built Orange Recreation Center this week with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Orange residents joined in community and played games of basketball, dodgeball and volleyball while also getting a chance to tour the facility. “The turnout, it’s overwhelming,” Mayor Larry Spears...
12newsnow.com
Port Neches community gathers to remember life of beloved high school senior
Morgan Christian died from an unknown medical condition on Friday, October 14, 2022. She was 17 years old.
kjas.com
Two seriously injured when a trike struck a hog in Newton County
Two people were seriously injured Thursday afternoon when the trike-motorcycle they were riding struck a hog that ran out in front of them in northeast Newton County. It happened shortly after 2:00 on Farm to Market Road 692, about 5 miles south of Recreational Road 255. According to Texas Department...
Port Arthur News
MARY MEAUX — Connection felt with victim of senseless local shooting
Have you ever felt a connection with someone you’ve never met?. I never officially met Jasmine Newman, but I know what she meant to her mother Jermel and her friends. I’ve talked with the grieving mother a number of times as she poured out her heart and laid out her pain for all to see and witness.
Orange Leader
Southeast Texas Girl Scouts receive large donation from Mackenzie Scott
Girl Scouts in Southeast Texas on Tuesday announced the largest donation from an individual in the organization’s history after philanthropist Mackenzie Scott gifted $84.5 million to the national organization, $4.2 million of which will go to the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council. This council oversees 26 counties, including...
therecordlive.com
County loses its 'father' of modern ambulance service
Back in 1980, Orange County was about to lose emergency ambulance service. Private providers were pulling out of the unprofitable business. Concerned leaders in industry, government, and the medical profession turned to the local expert on emergency care, David Claybar. Claybar, who ended up the director of the old Orange...
'She is simply amazing' | Woman celebrates 106th birthday at Port Arthur nursing facility
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A celebration that was more than a century in the making took place at a Port Arthur nursing facility for a "simply amazing" woman. Cornelia Dickinson turned 106 on Tuesday. Staff at the Bonne Vie Continuing Care Network in Port Arthur helped her celebrate the major milestone.
fox4beaumont.com
I-10 traffic slows to crawl due to highway construction project in Orange County
Interstate-10 traffic came to a crawl due to a highway construction project in Orange County. A Texas Department of Public Safety official says the long traffic lines were due to concrete repairs going on in Orange County on I-10 eastbound. Traffic was forced to merge into just one lane of...
Orange Leader
Check out these amazing contributions. Bridge City High School Alumni Association honor program approches.
BRIDGE CITY — Three former Bridge City High School graduates will be honored Friday as Distinguished Alumni by the Bridge City High School Alumni Association. Anita Cone Murchison, class of 1966; Frank Scales, class of 1977; and Steve Worster, class of 1967, who will be honored posthumously, are receiving the recognitions.
12newsnow.com
Port Neches-Groves ISD Purple Pride Band honors student during UIL Marching Contest after her 'sudden' death
Morgan Christian was a senior at Port Neches-Groves High School and a member of the Purple Pride Band and NDN Press. She was 17 years old.
Port Arthur News
Resale store that funds assistance programs has everything and the kitchen sink
GROVES — The building that sits at a popular corner between two towns was easy to overlook. But as color begins to fill the side of the resale store at the corner of Twin City Highway and 32nd Street, it’s now impossible to miss. “(The theme) is the...
Newton County residents will soon have to pay for trash services
NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — All Newton County residents will soon have to pay for trash services. Trash services have been free for years, but this change must be made to cut down on the county's costs. Newton County Elected Judge Ronnie Cochran says this, along with many issues, fall...
MySanAntonio
Southeast Texas resident could become the 2022 Face of Horror
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Life-long horror film fanatic Kalea Nelson really wants to spend the night at the house "The Silence of Lambs" was filmed in. Nelson, a Lumberton native and Groves resident, might have a chance to do so, but she needs...
12newsnow.com
Port Arthur ISD says all students safe following threats against Memorial High School
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Administrators at Memorial High School in Port Arthur are dealing with threats Thursday morning that were made on social media. Officials at the Port Arthur Independent School District and the high school are aware of the the social media threats and are taking precautions to make sure all students and staff are safe according to a statement on the high school's website.
Jefferson County 317th District Court Judge candidates explain why they are the best option for the seat
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — The midterm elections are rapidly approaching and Jefferson County is gearing up for an intense election season. There are plenty of tight races, including the one for Jefferson County 317th District Court Judge. Republican Gordon Fresiz and Democrat Chelsie Ramos are facing off to fill the empty seat left by longtime Judge Larry Thorne.
kogt.com
Fire Destroys Home and Barn
Firefighters from OCESD #4 were called to a barn on fire about 2pm Thursday on Hwy. 62 at the Texla Rd. intersection. When they arrived the fire had also spread to the home. The homeowner said he was inside the home when he started hearing noises. He found the fire when he went outside. The man and his dog were able to get out safely.
Southeast Texas congregation mourns loss of minister found dead in Beaumont house fire
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans are mourning the loss of a man they say was a pillar in the community. The body of Jason West, 41, was found badly burned in the remains of a house fire on Friday morning, October 7, 2022, in the 4500 block of Dallas Ave.
Developer interested in building luxury RV park in Groves with pool, office space
GROVES, Texas — A developer has taken interest in a plot of land in the city of Groves to build a luxury RV park. The plot is off of 25th Street where Sims Elementary School used to be located. This has been in the works since April 2022 and...
KFDM-TV
Crisis in the Classroom: Vidor ISD addresses teacher shortage with new program on campus
VIDOR — We've reported a lot on the teacher shortage that's plaguing Southeast Texas and the nation. And, aggravating the situation is the lack of solutions. However, Vidor ISD is working on a remedy to recruit teachers from its own backyard. KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan shows us how...
