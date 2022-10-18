Firefighters from OCESD #4 were called to a barn on fire about 2pm Thursday on Hwy. 62 at the Texla Rd. intersection. When they arrived the fire had also spread to the home. The homeowner said he was inside the home when he started hearing noises. He found the fire when he went outside. The man and his dog were able to get out safely.

DEWEYVILLE, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO