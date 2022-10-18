ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Orange Leader

Mayor, council and community celebrate Orange Recreation Center grand opening

The City of Orange opened the doors of the newly built Orange Recreation Center this week with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Orange residents joined in community and played games of basketball, dodgeball and volleyball while also getting a chance to tour the facility. “The turnout, it’s overwhelming,” Mayor Larry Spears...
ORANGE, TX
kjas.com

Two seriously injured when a trike struck a hog in Newton County

Two people were seriously injured Thursday afternoon when the trike-motorcycle they were riding struck a hog that ran out in front of them in northeast Newton County. It happened shortly after 2:00 on Farm to Market Road 692, about 5 miles south of Recreational Road 255. According to Texas Department...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

MARY MEAUX — Connection felt with victim of senseless local shooting

Have you ever felt a connection with someone you’ve never met?. I never officially met Jasmine Newman, but I know what she meant to her mother Jermel and her friends. I’ve talked with the grieving mother a number of times as she poured out her heart and laid out her pain for all to see and witness.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Orange Leader

Southeast Texas Girl Scouts receive large donation from Mackenzie Scott

Girl Scouts in Southeast Texas on Tuesday announced the largest donation from an individual in the organization’s history after philanthropist Mackenzie Scott gifted $84.5 million to the national organization, $4.2 million of which will go to the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council. This council oversees 26 counties, including...
ORANGE, TX
therecordlive.com

County loses its 'father' of modern ambulance service

Back in 1980, Orange County was about to lose emergency ambulance service. Private providers were pulling out of the unprofitable business. Concerned leaders in industry, government, and the medical profession turned to the local expert on emergency care, David Claybar. Claybar, who ended up the director of the old Orange...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

Southeast Texas resident could become the 2022 Face of Horror

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Life-long horror film fanatic Kalea Nelson really wants to spend the night at the house "The Silence of Lambs" was filmed in. Nelson, a Lumberton native and Groves resident, might have a chance to do so, but she needs...
TEXAS STATE
12newsnow.com

Port Arthur ISD says all students safe following threats against Memorial High School

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Administrators at Memorial High School in Port Arthur are dealing with threats Thursday morning that were made on social media. Officials at the Port Arthur Independent School District and the high school are aware of the the social media threats and are taking precautions to make sure all students and staff are safe according to a statement on the high school's website.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

Jefferson County 317th District Court Judge candidates explain why they are the best option for the seat

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — The midterm elections are rapidly approaching and Jefferson County is gearing up for an intense election season. There are plenty of tight races, including the one for Jefferson County 317th District Court Judge. Republican Gordon Fresiz and Democrat Chelsie Ramos are facing off to fill the empty seat left by longtime Judge Larry Thorne.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Fire Destroys Home and Barn

Firefighters from OCESD #4 were called to a barn on fire about 2pm Thursday on Hwy. 62 at the Texla Rd. intersection. When they arrived the fire had also spread to the home. The homeowner said he was inside the home when he started hearing noises. He found the fire when he went outside. The man and his dog were able to get out safely.
DEWEYVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy