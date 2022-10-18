CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. – A family from central Missouri is asking for the public’s help in locating their missing son, who left home earlier this month. According to Sgt. Scott Hines, a spokesman for the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Dylan Ford walked away from his home in Climax Springs on Oct. 1. Climax Springs is located along the western edge of the county, between the Harry Truman Reservoir and the Lake of the Ozarks.

