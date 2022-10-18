Read full article on original website
Related
KYTV
Camden County, Mo., man dies after accidentally shooting himself while cleaning gun
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - After a Linn Creek, Mo. man died after accidentally shooting himself over the weekend while cleaning his gun. Camden County Sheriff’s Office has not released the name of the victim. Police and gun shop employees want to remind people to be safe with firearms. “The...
KYTV
Camden County, Mo. man dies while cleaning firearm
New construction at Phelps Grove Park to provide connection to Fassnight Greenway Trail. Missouri’s Department of Transportation is preparing for cold and snowy weather. On Your Side: Bass Pro gives hundreds of refunds to Garth Brooks fans. Fair Grove, Mo. students participate in Great Shakeout earthquake drill. Students in...
Central Mo. family seeks help locating missing teen
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. – A family from central Missouri is asking for the public’s help in locating their missing son, who left home earlier this month. According to Sgt. Scott Hines, a spokesman for the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Dylan Ford walked away from his home in Climax Springs on Oct. 1. Climax Springs is located along the western edge of the county, between the Harry Truman Reservoir and the Lake of the Ozarks.
KYTV
Truck driver, passenger hurt in a crash on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.
NEAR RICHLAND, Mo. (KY3) -A truck driver and her passenger, both from Florida are in a Springfield hospital after a crash on I-44 Friday morning. Troopers say the driver ran off the interstate just after midnight. The truck hit a road sign and a bridge support beam. The bridge is the 145 Richland Exit, east of the Laclede County line.
abc17news.com
Lake Ozark woman hurt after motorcycle crash in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County early Friday morning left a Lake Ozark woman with serious injuries. The crash happened on Route A near Carol Court around 1:25 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by 44-year-old Daron E. Brashear,...
KRMS Radio
Springfield Man Facing Burglary Charges In Laclede County
A man from Springfield faces charges in Laclede County after an alleged burglary gone wrong. It reportedly happened on October 14th at a home in the 27 thousand block of Park Grove Drive. The man who lives there tells deputies he was asleep when his girlfriend heard the dog barking...
KOMU
Jefferson City man charged in Sept. 2021 shooting outside of Columbia club
COLUMBIA - A Jefferson City man was charged Monday in connection to a September 2021 shooting in Columbia that left three people injured. Wayne Warmack is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sept. 18, 2021 outside of Vibez lounge, located...
kwos.com
Man with a gun arrested in JCMO
A man faces charges after being arrested at a Jefferson City residential living center Wednesday. Police were called to Adams Street Place after man came into the home and said he had been shot. The man hadn’t been shot but did have a gun. He was arrested on weapons and other charges. The gun had been stolen from Columbia.
Jefferson City police make arrest after man with gun reported in ‘residential living center’
Jefferson City police arrested an armed man at a "resident living center" Friday night, according to a news release. The post Jefferson City police make arrest after man with gun reported in ‘residential living center’ appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Osage Beach Man Facing Forgery Charges In Miller County
An Osage Beach man wanted for failing to appear on a felony forgery charge in Miller County is taken into custody. That’s according to the highway patrol which reports 55-year-old Steven Hentz also faces pending driving-related offenses after being arrested early Tuesday night in Pettis County.
kjluradio.com
Phelps County authorities search for suspect who grabbed a child
Authorities in Phelps County are searching for a suspect who grabbed a child at a home north of Rolla. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department says it was called to the 16000 block of Private Drive 2164 Tuesday evening. An 11-year-old child told deputies that they were standing in the yard when an unknown person grabbed them. The child then ran to a neighbor’s house and called 9-1-1.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City woman charged with stealing a trailer in Moniteau County
A Jefferson City woman is accused of stealing a gooseneck trailer in Moniteau County. Brandi Koechner, is charged with one count of felony stealing. She was arraigned Tuesday and is being held on $50,000 bond. Koechner has a bond hearing set for October 25. The Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office says...
Fatal crash in Bolivar kills Kansas City woman
BOLIVAR, Mo. — A 79-year-old woman was killed Friday night when her car lost control and ran off the road. According to Bolivar Police, Nan Lewis, 79, of Kansas City, died in a single-vehicle wreck on MO-13 on Friday, Oct. 14. Police officers were called to MO-13 near E. 490th Road around 6:20 p.m. for […]
KYTV
3 injured in house fire in Sunrise Beach, Mo.
New construction at Phelps Grove Park to provide connection to Fassnight Greenway Trail. Missouri’s Department of Transportation is preparing for cold and snowy weather. On Your Side: Bass Pro gives hundreds of refunds to Garth Brooks fans. Fair Grove, Mo. students participate in Great Shakeout earthquake drill. Students in...
kjluradio.com
Suicidal man taken into custody after firing gun at Maries County deputies
A suicidal man from Cole County is taken into custody in Maries County. The Maries County Sheriff’s Office reports they received a call Monday afternoon that the subject was possibly in the Vichy area on a family farm. The report stated the man was armed and threatened to harm anyone who interfered.
KRMS Radio
Man Faces Prison Time After Stealing Merchandise From Lake Area Walmarts
A 34 year old Jefferson City man admits he stole merchandise from a Walmart in that city, but prosecutors say he did the same thing at Walmart stores across Central Missouri including several in the Lake Area. Jacob Mallicoat has been given 5 years in prison after pleading guilty to...
933kwto.com
Three Men Charged With Stealing In Wright County
Three men are facing charges and are accused of stealing $75,000 worth of property in the Hartville area. The Wright County Sheriff’s Department says guns, tools, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment and car parts were stolen. The three charged in the incident were Troy Lansdown, Nathan Withnell and Michael...
KYTV
Ozarks Life: Visiting the Missouri State Penitentiary, Part 2
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Rising like a fortress, for 168 years the Missouri State Penitentiary was designed to keep prisoners from escaping. Today, almost two decades after it closed, many believe some inmates are still here. For a fifth Halloween, Chad Plein is following David Glidden for a paranormal...
KYTV
Firefighters contain a large grass fire in Bolivar, Mo.
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters from several fire departments have contained a large grass in Bolivar. The fire started in a field west of the Bolivar Speedway on Wednesday afternoon. The fire burned nearly 80 acres. The fire did minor damage to the property. Deanna Casebeer said she smelled the...
3 men accused in connection with theft of $75K worth of guns and tools in Wright County
Deputies said the investigation started when they were called to investigate a disturbance at Stair Steps Bridge on Sept. 28.
Comments / 0