Camden County, MO

KYTV

Camden County, Mo. man dies while cleaning firearm

New construction at Phelps Grove Park to provide connection to Fassnight Greenway Trail. Missouri’s Department of Transportation is preparing for cold and snowy weather. On Your Side: Bass Pro gives hundreds of refunds to Garth Brooks fans. Fair Grove, Mo. students participate in Great Shakeout earthquake drill. Students in...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Central Mo. family seeks help locating missing teen

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. – A family from central Missouri is asking for the public’s help in locating their missing son, who left home earlier this month. According to Sgt. Scott Hines, a spokesman for the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Dylan Ford walked away from his home in Climax Springs on Oct. 1. Climax Springs is located along the western edge of the county, between the Harry Truman Reservoir and the Lake of the Ozarks.
CLIMAX SPRINGS, MO
KYTV

Truck driver, passenger hurt in a crash on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.

NEAR RICHLAND, Mo. (KY3) -A truck driver and her passenger, both from Florida are in a Springfield hospital after a crash on I-44 Friday morning. Troopers say the driver ran off the interstate just after midnight. The truck hit a road sign and a bridge support beam. The bridge is the 145 Richland Exit, east of the Laclede County line.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Lake Ozark woman hurt after motorcycle crash in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County early Friday morning left a Lake Ozark woman with serious injuries. The crash happened on Route A near Carol Court around 1:25 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by 44-year-old Daron E. Brashear,...
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Springfield Man Facing Burglary Charges In Laclede County

A man from Springfield faces charges in Laclede County after an alleged burglary gone wrong. It reportedly happened on October 14th at a home in the 27 thousand block of Park Grove Drive. The man who lives there tells deputies he was asleep when his girlfriend heard the dog barking...
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

Man with a gun arrested in JCMO

A man faces charges after being arrested at a Jefferson City residential living center Wednesday. Police were called to Adams Street Place after man came into the home and said he had been shot. The man hadn’t been shot but did have a gun. He was arrested on weapons and other charges. The gun had been stolen from Columbia.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KRMS Radio

Osage Beach Man Facing Forgery Charges In Miller County

An Osage Beach man wanted for failing to appear on a felony forgery charge in Miller County is taken into custody. That’s according to the highway patrol which reports 55-year-old Steven Hentz also faces pending driving-related offenses after being arrested early Tuesday night in Pettis County.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Phelps County authorities search for suspect who grabbed a child

Authorities in Phelps County are searching for a suspect who grabbed a child at a home north of Rolla. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department says it was called to the 16000 block of Private Drive 2164 Tuesday evening. An 11-year-old child told deputies that they were standing in the yard when an unknown person grabbed them. The child then ran to a neighbor’s house and called 9-1-1.
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Fatal crash in Bolivar kills Kansas City woman

BOLIVAR, Mo. — A 79-year-old woman was killed Friday night when her car lost control and ran off the road. According to Bolivar Police, Nan Lewis, 79, of Kansas City, died in a single-vehicle wreck on MO-13 on Friday, Oct. 14. Police officers were called to MO-13 near E. 490th Road around 6:20 p.m. for […]
BOLIVAR, MO
KYTV

3 injured in house fire in Sunrise Beach, Mo.

SUNRISE BEACH, MO
933kwto.com

Three Men Charged With Stealing In Wright County

Three men are facing charges and are accused of stealing $75,000 worth of property in the Hartville area. The Wright County Sheriff’s Department says guns, tools, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment and car parts were stolen. The three charged in the incident were Troy Lansdown, Nathan Withnell and Michael...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Ozarks Life: Visiting the Missouri State Penitentiary, Part 2

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Rising like a fortress, for 168 years the Missouri State Penitentiary was designed to keep prisoners from escaping. Today, almost two decades after it closed, many believe some inmates are still here. For a fifth Halloween, Chad Plein is following David Glidden for a paranormal...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Firefighters contain a large grass fire in Bolivar, Mo.

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters from several fire departments have contained a large grass in Bolivar. The fire started in a field west of the Bolivar Speedway on Wednesday afternoon. The fire burned nearly 80 acres. The fire did minor damage to the property. Deanna Casebeer said she smelled the...
BOLIVAR, MO

