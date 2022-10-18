Read full article on original website
Orange Leader
PHOTO FEATURE — Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD recognizes National Principals Month
October is National Principals Month, and the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Board of Trustees honored the district’s principals at a recent meeting. Pictured, from left, are Ryan DuBose, of LCM High School, Amber Hawk of Little Cypress Elementary, Carie Broussard of Mauriceville Elementary, Heidi Strandberg of Mauriceville Middle School and Michael Ridout of Little Cypress Intermediate.
Beaumont, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
kjas.com
Two seriously injured when a trike struck a hog in Newton County
Two people were seriously injured Thursday afternoon when the trike-motorcycle they were riding struck a hog that ran out in front of them in northeast Newton County. It happened shortly after 2:00 on Farm to Market Road 692, about 5 miles south of Recreational Road 255. According to Texas Department...
MySanAntonio
Southeast Texas resident could become the 2022 Face of Horror
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Life-long horror film fanatic Kalea Nelson really wants to spend the night at the house "The Silence of Lambs" was filmed in. Nelson, a Lumberton native and Groves resident, might have a chance to do so, but she needs...
kogt.com
Walker Parade Marshal Friday
Homecoming Week in Vidor is a big deal and this year it’s a little bigger. Vidor alum and country music singer Clay Walker will be the Parade Marshal in the Annual Homecoming Parade and he will also be singing the National Anthem before the Pirates game against Livingston. According...
Orange Leader
Museum offering Halloween event with a side of Southeast Texas Heritage
PORT ARTHUR — A Halloween-themed event in Port Arthur gives families a chance to get outdoors for some fall fun, but also helps bring attention to one of the area’s most educational facilities. On Saturday/Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Museum of the Gulf Coast...
Orange Leader
Cowboy Church of Orange County Fall Festival & Trunk or Treat fun is this Saturday
Cowboy Church of Orange County Church is hoping you saddle up to celebrate Halloween with them at their Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat this Saturday from 5-8 p.m. The annual Trunk or Treat expanded this year and promises to be bigger and better than ever. “We wanted to get...
Orange Leader
Check out these amazing contributions. Bridge City High School Alumni Association honor program approches.
BRIDGE CITY — Three former Bridge City High School graduates will be honored Friday as Distinguished Alumni by the Bridge City High School Alumni Association. Anita Cone Murchison, class of 1966; Frank Scales, class of 1977; and Steve Worster, class of 1967, who will be honored posthumously, are receiving the recognitions.
Port Arthur News
MARY MEAUX — Connection felt with victim of senseless local shooting
Have you ever felt a connection with someone you’ve never met?. I never officially met Jasmine Newman, but I know what she meant to her mother Jermel and her friends. I’ve talked with the grieving mother a number of times as she poured out her heart and laid out her pain for all to see and witness.
12newsnow.com
Port Arthur ISD says all students safe following threats against Memorial High School
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Administrators at Memorial High School in Port Arthur are dealing with threats Thursday morning that were made on social media. Officials at the Port Arthur Independent School District and the high school are aware of the the social media threats and are taking precautions to make sure all students and staff are safe according to a statement on the high school's website.
kjas.com
YES! THE BURN BAN IS STILL IN PLACE IN JASPER AND SURROUNDING COUNTIES!
Calls come into KJAS Radio all day long from people wanting to know if the burn ban is still in place. The answer is yes., burn bans are still in effect in every county except San Augustine County. Burn bans are still also in place across the river in Vernon,...
Jefferson County 317th District Court Judge candidates explain why they are the best option for the seat
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — The midterm elections are rapidly approaching and Jefferson County is gearing up for an intense election season. There are plenty of tight races, including the one for Jefferson County 317th District Court Judge. Republican Gordon Fresiz and Democrat Chelsie Ramos are facing off to fill the empty seat left by longtime Judge Larry Thorne.
therecordlive.com
New fast food restaurants planned for Pinehurst, Orange
Local fast food fans will have more places to get their favorite meals as McDonald's and Whataburger are working on new restaurants in the Greater Orange area. Chick-fil-A in Orange will be getting a Texas-favorite competitor on 16th Street near Interstate 10 in Orange as the state's beloved Whataburger is planning a new $3.1 million restaurant at 3724 16th Street.
kjas.com
Two sisters arrested in short time following burglary at store in Fred
Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford and his deputies wasted no time in identifying two suspects and making an arrest following a burglary that occurred late Monday evening in the small community of Fred. Weatherford said deputies were dispatched to the Country Corner Store on Highway 92, shortly before midnight when...
'She is simply amazing' | Woman celebrates 106th birthday at Port Arthur nursing facility
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A celebration that was more than a century in the making took place at a Port Arthur nursing facility for a "simply amazing" woman. Cornelia Dickinson turned 106 on Tuesday. Staff at the Bonne Vie Continuing Care Network in Port Arthur helped her celebrate the major milestone.
therecordlive.com
New Orange Rec Center opens for play
For the past weeks while at work, Anthony Dandridge sometimes looks at the glass door and sees the faces of 12-year-olds peering inside like it's Christmas secret. Well, Christmas arrived early this year. It's ready. The Orange Recreation Center is open for play Wednesday after the obligatory ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
Suburbs sinking at a substantial rate in The Woodlands, Spring, Katy and Mont Belvieu, study shows
HOUSTON – The ground is sinking fast in some of Houston’s suburban neighborhoods. According to a study led by Shuhab Kahn, professor of geology at the University of Houston, published in the academic journal Remote Sensing alongside some UH grad students, found that subsidence is happening at a significant rate.
Orange Leader
Orangefield cross country teams primed for regionals after strong district showings
ORANGEFIELD – It’s been a banner season for the Orangefield cross country team and second-year head coach Connor Wilbur. It’s been a tremendous season of progress from the opening meet to the District 22-3A Meet last week. The experienced Bobcats stormed to the district team title, while...
Southeast Texas congregation mourns loss of minister found dead in Beaumont house fire
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans are mourning the loss of a man they say was a pillar in the community. The body of Jason West, 41, was found badly burned in the remains of a house fire on Friday morning, October 7, 2022, in the 4500 block of Dallas Ave.
Orange Leader
Lamar State College Orange’s Dr. Wendy Elmore named statewide industry-cased certification advisor
Dr. Wendy Elmore has been appointed to the statewide Industry-Based Certification Advisory Council. Speaker of the Texas House Dade Phelan made the appointment of the Lamar State College Orange provost and executive vice president. The Advisory Council advises the Texas Workforce Commission regarding the alignment of public high school career...
