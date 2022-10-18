Read full article on original website
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer volleyball comes back home to host Bradley, Illinois State
MURRAY — Murray State volleyball hosts Bradley and Illinois State at Racer Arena after being on the road for two weeks, Friday and Saturday.
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer soccer never gets out of gate in loss at UNI
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa —Two weeks ago, Murray State seemed to be a player in the Missouri Valley Conference race. The Racers had just stunned first-place Missouri State on the road and had scored seven goals in a win against Illinois State to gallop; their way into a tie for third place. What has followed has been one disappointment after another.
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray Middle defeats Graves to earn SWKY title shot Saturday with Owensboro
MURRAY —The old saying about the difficulty of beating a football team twice in the same season was true Tuesday for Murray Middle in the semifinals of the Southwest Kentucky Middle School Playoffs. The Tigers’ game with host Graves County did not come close to resembling the teams’ earlier...
Notebook: Bradley Picked Second in MVC, Illinois’ Brad Underwood Plays in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Missouri Valley preseason poll likes Bradley. But it loves Drake. The Bulldogs received 52 of a possible 54 first place votes and is tabbed as the MVC men’s basketball preseason favorite. Bradley received one first place vote and finished second in the league’s preseason poll announced Wednesday. Southern Illinois, which […]
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer soccer meets UNI today on road
MURRAY — Missouri Valley Conference points and assists leader Saraya Young leads Murray State women’s soccer as they face Northern Iowa today at 3 p.m. at UNI Soccer Field in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The Racers currently sit at sixth in the MVC standings with each of their two games this week vital to conference tournament seeding.
wcbu.org
Central Illinois musicians reunite for 'Another Second Chance' in Peoria
An all-star cast of 1970s and 1980s central Illinois rock icons will reunite for “Another Second Chance: A Celebration of Live Music” on Saturday night, Oct. 22. The event, organized by longtime Peoria-area musicians Craig Moore and Darren Peacock, will begin at 6 p.m. at the new 3300 Event Center at 3300 Willow Knolls Drive in Peoria.
High number of deer collisions in one Metro East County
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Department of Transportation encouraged drivers to be aware of deer this time of year.
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer basketball has 3 mini-plans
MURRAY —The Murray State ticket office has announced three exciting mini-plans for the upcoming 2022-23 basketball seasons. Fans can choose from two different mini-plans for men’s basketball and for the first time ever a women’s mini-plan will be offered. The two men’s plans begin at $50 for...
Murray Ledger & Times
Lakers face tall task in seeking first win of year against Logan
MURRAY — Calloway County will face yet another ranked football opponent Friday night when it welcomes Logan County to Jack D. Rose Stadium for its final Kentucky Class 4A District 1 game of the season. Head Coach Chris Champion’s young Lakers are still looking for their first win of...
Murray Ledger & Times
Imes Store in Almo
Calloway County Judge Executive Kenny Imes sent me some information that had been compiled and presented to him by Connie Hopkins Talent on the Imes Store from April 4, 1916, to Oct. 5, 1917. Connie found this information in a 1,000 page book that is in the possession of Bill...
wpsdlocal6.com
Documentary highlighting Cherokee State Park — the only state park open to Black Kentuckians during segregation — to premiere at Murray State
A historical park in Marshall County, Kentucky, that provided the Black community with a place to enjoy Kentucky Lake during the oppressive era of segregation is the subject of a documentary that will premiere at Murray State University on Oct. 27. Local 6 anchor Todd Faulkner delved into the history...
Murray Ledger & Times
Tigers must lick wounds from loss to prepare for No. 1 Mayfield
MURRAY —After Friday night’s 23-20 loss to Kentucky Class 2A 1st District football foe Caldwell County in Princeton, the Murray High Tigers find themselves behind the eight-ball in regard to playoff implications. A win in the contest would have had the Tigers (4-4, 2-1) sitting at 3-0 in...
Enjoy A Beer And A Burger Inside An 1800s-era Church In Illinois
Churches have been hosting potlucks for almost 100 years. It is believed the tradition began in the 1930s during the Great Depression. I know Jesus turned water into wine but I didn't think there would be a day to enjoy a beer and a burger in the chapel of a church, guilt-free. Turns out there is a place in Illinois to do that and the visuals are remarkable.
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer women picked 4th, Young All-Valley in preseason polls
ST. LOUIS — The Murray State women’s basketball team will begin its inaugural season in the Missouri Valley Conference picked fourth and received two first-place votes in the annual preseason poll, the league announced Tuesday. In addition, junior Katelyn Young was selected to the six-person Preseason All-Missouri Valley team.
Murray Ledger & Times
Green, Binfield-Smith shine for Murray High harriers
MAYFIELD — The boys and girls cross country teams from Murray High took to the five-kilometer course at Graves County High School for the 2022 Eagle Classic on Saturday morning for their final race of the regular season. It was a beautiful day for a race and the Murray High harriers took advantage of the perfect conditions as Jade Green and Guervenson Binfield-Smith each claimed the runner-up spot in their respective races.
1470 WMBD
Peoria business owner found guilty of Tazewell County hit-and-run
PEKIN, Ill. – The owner of a popular Peoria cocktail lounge — now convicted on charges of leaving the scene of a bad accident he caused. Martin Walgenbach, who owns Martini’s on Water Street in Peoria, was convicted in Tazewell County Judge Timothy Cusack’s courtroom Thursday following a daylong bench trial.
1470 WMBD
Massive particle accelerator arrives at OSF campus
PEORIA, Ill. — The project to install massive new equipment at the new OSF health Cancer Institute in Peoria is making progress with the arrival of a giant particle accelerator. The device was seen moving slowly through town on a giant flat-bed trailer hooked to a big rig, traveling...
Snow fell in Central Illinois Monday evening
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – The first snow of the season fell across much of Central Illinois. While no accumulation fell, it did lead to quite the site for many towns. Reports of snowflakes, at times coming down rather heavy, came from areas as far south as Tuscola and Martinsville. The National Weather Service reports that […]
1470 WMBD
Fire damages garage at East Peoria senior living facility
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – No one was hurt but a garage at a senior living facility in East Peoria was damaged by fire late Thursday morning. East Peoria Fire Chief Bobby Zimmerman says when crews were called to the Accolade Healthcare facility off Centennial Drive, an evacuation had begun.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Oct. 20, 2022
Gary Murdock, 58, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Murray, Kentucky. He was born April 22, 1964, in Murray and was the co-owner and operator of the Crew Hair Salon in Murray. He was a member and former deacon of the Locust Grove Baptist Church. He was...
