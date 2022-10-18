ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

Murray Ledger & Times

Racer soccer never gets out of gate in loss at UNI

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa —Two weeks ago, Murray State seemed to be a player in the Missouri Valley Conference race. The Racers had just stunned first-place Missouri State on the road and had scored seven goals in a win against Illinois State to gallop; their way into a tie for third place. What has followed has been one disappointment after another.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Murray Middle defeats Graves to earn SWKY title shot Saturday with Owensboro

MURRAY —The old saying about the difficulty of beating a football team twice in the same season was true Tuesday for Murray Middle in the semifinals of the Southwest Kentucky Middle School Playoffs. The Tigers’ game with host Graves County did not come close to resembling the teams’ earlier...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Racer soccer meets UNI today on road

MURRAY — Missouri Valley Conference points and assists leader Saraya Young leads Murray State women’s soccer as they face Northern Iowa today at 3 p.m. at UNI Soccer Field in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The Racers currently sit at sixth in the MVC standings with each of their two games this week vital to conference tournament seeding.
MURRAY, KY
wcbu.org

Central Illinois musicians reunite for 'Another Second Chance' in Peoria

An all-star cast of 1970s and 1980s central Illinois rock icons will reunite for “Another Second Chance: A Celebration of Live Music” on Saturday night, Oct. 22. The event, organized by longtime Peoria-area musicians Craig Moore and Darren Peacock, will begin at 6 p.m. at the new 3300 Event Center at 3300 Willow Knolls Drive in Peoria.
PEORIA, IL
Murray Ledger & Times

Racer basketball has 3 mini-plans

MURRAY —The Murray State ticket office has announced three exciting mini-plans for the upcoming 2022-23 basketball seasons. Fans can choose from two different mini-plans for men’s basketball and for the first time ever a women’s mini-plan will be offered. The two men’s plans begin at $50 for...
Murray Ledger & Times

Lakers face tall task in seeking first win of year against Logan

MURRAY — Calloway County will face yet another ranked football opponent Friday night when it welcomes Logan County to Jack D. Rose Stadium for its final Kentucky Class 4A District 1 game of the season. Head Coach Chris Champion’s young Lakers are still looking for their first win of...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Imes Store in Almo

Calloway County Judge Executive Kenny Imes sent me some information that had been compiled and presented to him by Connie Hopkins Talent on the Imes Store from April 4, 1916, to Oct. 5, 1917. Connie found this information in a 1,000 page book that is in the possession of Bill...
ALMO, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Documentary highlighting Cherokee State Park — the only state park open to Black Kentuckians during segregation — to premiere at Murray State

A historical park in Marshall County, Kentucky, that provided the Black community with a place to enjoy Kentucky Lake during the oppressive era of segregation is the subject of a documentary that will premiere at Murray State University on Oct. 27. Local 6 anchor Todd Faulkner delved into the history...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Tigers must lick wounds from loss to prepare for No. 1 Mayfield

MURRAY —After Friday night’s 23-20 loss to Kentucky Class 2A 1st District football foe Caldwell County in Princeton, the Murray High Tigers find themselves behind the eight-ball in regard to playoff implications. A win in the contest would have had the Tigers (4-4, 2-1) sitting at 3-0 in...
MURRAY, KY
Q985

Enjoy A Beer And A Burger Inside An 1800s-era Church In Illinois

Churches have been hosting potlucks for almost 100 years. It is believed the tradition began in the 1930s during the Great Depression. I know Jesus turned water into wine but I didn't think there would be a day to enjoy a beer and a burger in the chapel of a church, guilt-free. Turns out there is a place in Illinois to do that and the visuals are remarkable.
PEORIA, IL
Murray Ledger & Times

Racer women picked 4th, Young All-Valley in preseason polls

ST. LOUIS — The Murray State women’s basketball team will begin its inaugural season in the Missouri Valley Conference picked fourth and received two first-place votes in the annual preseason poll, the league announced Tuesday. In addition, junior Katelyn Young was selected to the six-person Preseason All-Missouri Valley team.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Green, Binfield-Smith shine for Murray High harriers

MAYFIELD — The boys and girls cross country teams from Murray High took to the five-kilometer course at Graves County High School for the 2022 Eagle Classic on Saturday morning for their final race of the regular season. It was a beautiful day for a race and the Murray High harriers took advantage of the perfect conditions as Jade Green and Guervenson Binfield-Smith each claimed the runner-up spot in their respective races.
MURRAY, KY
1470 WMBD

Peoria business owner found guilty of Tazewell County hit-and-run

PEKIN, Ill. – The owner of a popular Peoria cocktail lounge — now convicted on charges of leaving the scene of a bad accident he caused. Martin Walgenbach, who owns Martini’s on Water Street in Peoria, was convicted in Tazewell County Judge Timothy Cusack’s courtroom Thursday following a daylong bench trial.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Massive particle accelerator arrives at OSF campus

PEORIA, Ill. — The project to install massive new equipment at the new OSF health Cancer Institute in Peoria is making progress with the arrival of a giant particle accelerator. The device was seen moving slowly through town on a giant flat-bed trailer hooked to a big rig, traveling...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Snow fell in Central Illinois Monday evening

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – The first snow of the season fell across much of Central Illinois. While no accumulation fell, it did lead to quite the site for many towns. Reports of snowflakes, at times coming down rather heavy, came from areas as far south as Tuscola and Martinsville. The National Weather Service reports that […]
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Fire damages garage at East Peoria senior living facility

EAST PEORIA, Ill. – No one was hurt but a garage at a senior living facility in East Peoria was damaged by fire late Thursday morning. East Peoria Fire Chief Bobby Zimmerman says when crews were called to the Accolade Healthcare facility off Centennial Drive, an evacuation had begun.
EAST PEORIA, IL
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Oct. 20, 2022

Gary Murdock, 58, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Murray, Kentucky. He was born April 22, 1964, in Murray and was the co-owner and operator of the Crew Hair Salon in Murray. He was a member and former deacon of the Locust Grove Baptist Church. He was...
MURRAY, KY

