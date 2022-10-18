Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer basketball has 3 mini-plans
MURRAY —The Murray State ticket office has announced three exciting mini-plans for the upcoming 2022-23 basketball seasons. Fans can choose from two different mini-plans for men’s basketball and for the first time ever a women’s mini-plan will be offered. The two men’s plans begin at $50 for...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer volleyball comes back home to host Bradley, Illinois State
MURRAY — Murray State volleyball hosts Bradley and Illinois State at Racer Arena after being on the road for two weeks, Friday and Saturday.
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer soccer never gets out of gate in loss at UNI
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa —Two weeks ago, Murray State seemed to be a player in the Missouri Valley Conference race. The Racers had just stunned first-place Missouri State on the road and had scored seven goals in a win against Illinois State to gallop; their way into a tie for third place. What has followed has been one disappointment after another.
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray Middle defeats Graves to earn SWKY title shot Saturday with Owensboro
MURRAY —The old saying about the difficulty of beating a football team twice in the same season was true Tuesday for Murray Middle in the semifinals of the Southwest Kentucky Middle School Playoffs. The Tigers’ game with host Graves County did not come close to resembling the teams’ earlier...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer soccer meets UNI today on road
MURRAY — Missouri Valley Conference points and assists leader Saraya Young leads Murray State women’s soccer as they face Northern Iowa today at 3 p.m. at UNI Soccer Field in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The Racers currently sit at sixth in the MVC standings with each of their two games this week vital to conference tournament seeding.
Murray Ledger & Times
Lakers face tall task in seeking first win of year against Logan
MURRAY — Calloway County will face yet another ranked football opponent Friday night when it welcomes Logan County to Jack D. Rose Stadium for its final Kentucky Class 4A District 1 game of the season. Head Coach Chris Champion’s young Lakers are still looking for their first win of...
Murray Ledger & Times
Tigers must lick wounds from loss to prepare for No. 1 Mayfield
MURRAY —After Friday night’s 23-20 loss to Kentucky Class 2A 1st District football foe Caldwell County in Princeton, the Murray High Tigers find themselves behind the eight-ball in regard to playoff implications. A win in the contest would have had the Tigers (4-4, 2-1) sitting at 3-0 in...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer women picked 4th, Young All-Valley in preseason polls
ST. LOUIS — The Murray State women’s basketball team will begin its inaugural season in the Missouri Valley Conference picked fourth and received two first-place votes in the annual preseason poll, the league announced Tuesday. In addition, junior Katelyn Young was selected to the six-person Preseason All-Missouri Valley team.
Murray Ledger & Times
Andrus wins inaugural Q Cup at Murray Country Club
MURRAY — Shane Andrus defeated Todd Thomas 2 up to win the inaugural Quertermous Championship Cup at the Murray Country Club this past weekend. The final of the Q Cup capped off a late summer match play event that featured 24 golfers competing for the title with handicaps in full effective.
Kentucky Hunter Who Lost Almost Everything Tags Trophy Buck With a Borrowed Bow
Aaron Watts found his trusty Hoyt RX3 back in December, pounded into the mud and covered by debris. The cams, strings, and limbs were broken beyond repair. At the time, the loss of a compound bow was minuscule in the grand scheme, seeing as how his house and the small town where he lived with his wife and daughter had just been leveled by a massive tornado. But like so many in the Dawson Springs, Kentucky area, Aaron and his family pressed on, making do where they could, eventually settling into some version of a new normal.
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – 2022 All-7th District Volleyball Team
The All-7th District Volleyball Team was announced following the championship game of the district tournament Tuesday night in Princeton. Named to the squad from champion Madisonville-North Hopkins were Arian Gregory, Amya King, Kaitlyn Orange and Kendrea White. Selected from district runner-up Caldwell County were Lily Hoard, Claire Knoth and Kyndra...
wpsdlocal6.com
Documentary highlighting Cherokee State Park — the only state park open to Black Kentuckians during segregation — to premiere at Murray State
A historical park in Marshall County, Kentucky, that provided the Black community with a place to enjoy Kentucky Lake during the oppressive era of segregation is the subject of a documentary that will premiere at Murray State University on Oct. 27. Local 6 anchor Todd Faulkner delved into the history...
Murray Ledger & Times
Playhouse presents ‘Rocky Horror’
MURRAY – Playhouse in the Park’s adult-oriented “After Dark” series is back for the first time in three years, and the cast is presenting what may be the quintessential “after-dark” entertainment: Richard O’Brien’s “Rocky Horror Picture Show.”
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Oct. 20, 2022
Gary Murdock, 58, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Murray, Kentucky. He was born April 22, 1964, in Murray and was the co-owner and operator of the Crew Hair Salon in Murray. He was a member and former deacon of the Locust Grove Baptist Church. He was...
Murray Ledger & Times
Imes Store in Almo
Calloway County Judge Executive Kenny Imes sent me some information that had been compiled and presented to him by Connie Hopkins Talent on the Imes Store from April 4, 1916, to Oct. 5, 1917. Connie found this information in a 1,000 page book that is in the possession of Bill...
Murray Ledger & Times
Ashley Cox recognized as Outstanding Graduate Student
MURRAY - Ashley Cox, Murray Middle School fourth-grade teacher, has been selected as the Outstanding Graduate Sudent in the area of school counseling by the University of the Cumberlands. She was selected from approximately 90 graduate candidates. This award was presented to Cox at the recent annual fall conference of the Kentucky School Counselor Association which was held in Lexington.
Murray Ledger & Times
MSU Concert Choir and Chorus present concert
MURRAY – The Murray State University Concert Choir and Vox Lumina Treble Chorus will present “Facets of Love,” a concert of choral music around the theme of romantic and divine love on at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at St. Leo Catholic Church. Vox Lumina will open...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah-area fall festivities
Your favorite cozy sweater is hanging in your closet, leaves are crunching beneath your feet, and bright pumpkins decorate porches. Fall is finally here, and with it, numerous festivities are planned in our area. Check back here for updates on what's going on this fall season. If we missed something, you can send us an email at newstip@wpsdlocal6.com.
hazard-herald.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Kentucky
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
German POWs filled gap on Christian County farms during WWII
Snapshots in Time, a column exploring the history of Hopkinsville and Christian County through old photographs, is published monthly, usually on the third Monday. It is written by Alissa Keller, the executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County and inspired by the photograph collection of Christian County Historian William T. Turner. Explore more Snapshots in Time.
Comments / 0