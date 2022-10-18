ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Memphis Announces Victoria’s Secret Opening November, 2022

Tanger Outlets Memphis is set to welcome Victoria’s Secret to its impressive retail roster this November. A leading specialty retailer of lingerie and beauty products including modern, fashion-inspired collections, fine fragrances, body care and loungewear, Victoria’s Secret joins other shopper-favorite national brands at Tanger Outlets Memphis, including Ann Taylor, Pandora and Levi’s Outlet.
MEMPHIS, TN
Malco Theatres Announces the Cordova Cinema Bar & Grill

Memphis-based Malco Theatres has announced the completion of renovations at the Cordova Cinema Grill in Cordova, Tennessee. Upgrades to the 15-screen cinema include a redesigned front-entry, modernized lobby, self-serve drink stations, and reserved all-recliner seating. Patrons will also have access to the new Malco Bar and Grill, with an expanded menu offering gourmet selections and adult beverages. On the tech side, auditoriums have been retrofitted with MDI Strong 2.2 High Gain White screens with a digital perforation pattern sporting over 65,000 holes per square meter. Other tech updates include Klipsch speakers, Barco 2K Series-2 projectors, Dolby Digital Cinema, and Dolby 7.1 digital surround sound.
MEMPHIS, TN
Check donation honors Eliza Fletcher

JACKSON, Tenn. — Representatives from a local organization are keeping a fellow runner’s legacy alive, one step at a time. The Jackson Road Runners presented Fleet Feet Jackson with a donation to the Dream Center of Jackson in memory of Eliza Fletcher. On Sept. 2, Fletcher was jogging...
JACKSON, TN
Memphis Christmas 2022: Events, Things to Do

Not just the home of blues, soul, and rock n’ roll, the City of Memphis Tennessee is decking the streets with tinsel and holly, to welcome the jolliest time of the year. With an exciting line-up of events and activities already planned for this Christmas, it will be difficult to be blue in Memphis this festive season! Here’s a look at some top picks for festive fun during Memphis Christmas 2022:
MEMPHIS, TN
Halloween inflatables slashed outside Cordova home, family says

CORDOVA, Tenn. — A Cordova homeowner says her Halloween decorations were sliced and diced just two weeks shy of the holiday. Jennifer Farrell told WREG that the spooky spectacular of inflatables set up outside her home on Timber Creek Drive were stabbed early Monday morning. “There is no way this is just an act of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
That Memphis Photographer: How Ernest Withers captured THE photo of the Emmett Till murder trial

There was just the slightest tik when it happened. No one noticed. On Wednesday, September 21, 1955, the reverend Mose Wright, sixty-four years old, five-foot three, and Black, took the witness stand. He may have been the only person who expected that he’d testify at all in a Mississippi county, where witnesses for the prosecution were very hard to come by. Some, as chronicled by reporters on the scene, had already been disappeared by officers of the law, whisked away and detained in far-flung locales. Or perhaps worse.
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphians split over planned destruction of the Mid-South Coliseum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphians are split on the fate of the Mid-South Coliseum after Mayor Jim Strickland announced plans to build a new soccer stadium in its place. The venue hosted a wide range of events from graduations to concerts to wrestling. Some feel it is an important venue full of memories that need to be preserved, while others believe it is an eyesore that should be torn down.
MEMPHIS, TN
Shelby County native crowned Miss United States

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County native was crowned Miss United States on Sunday night, representing the state of New York. Lily K. Donaldson is from Cordova but currently attends school in The Empire State as a Ph.D. student at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Lily is a Bolton High School...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
New women’s shelter opening without restrictions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  The first barrier-free shelter for women experiencing homelessness is opening in Memphis. What that means is restrictions are being removed so they can have a place to stay. The Hospitality Hub wants to help those experiencing homelessness. After more than a year of construction, this 2.2-acre facility is now home to one […]
MEMPHIS, TN
MPD expected to make announcement on officers taking home squad cars

UPDATE: 30 take-home vehicles were unveiled by the department Friday. See story here. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis police department will launch a new program for officers. We are told this program will allow for take-home vehicles for the city of Memphis police. Today’s announcement will be at 1 o’clock this afternoon at the training […]
MEMPHIS, TN

