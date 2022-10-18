Read full article on original website
fox13memphis.com
Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival 2022 red carpet
Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival 2022 red carpet Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2022 Newport Beach Film Festival honors program and Variety's 10 actors to watch at The Balboa Bay Club and Resort on October 16, 2022, in Newport Beach, California. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)
This former Grizzlies player will be featured at the 2022 Memphis Indie Film Festival
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Grind City Media announced Thursday the documentary that followed Zach Randolph’s time in Memphis has been selected to participate in this year’s Indie Memphis Film Festival. “#50ForDaCity” will be featured in the “hometowner” category of the festival and screened Sunday, October 23 at 1:30...
Tanger Outlets Memphis Announces Victoria’s Secret Opening November, 2022
Tanger Outlets Memphis is set to welcome Victoria’s Secret to its impressive retail roster this November. A leading specialty retailer of lingerie and beauty products including modern, fashion-inspired collections, fine fragrances, body care and loungewear, Victoria’s Secret joins other shopper-favorite national brands at Tanger Outlets Memphis, including Ann Taylor, Pandora and Levi’s Outlet.
Ella Mai and Mary J. Blige perform at the FedEx Forum
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Good Morning Gorgeous Tour, featuring Ella Mai and Mary J. Blige, came to the FedEx Forum the night of Sunday, October 16th. Swipe through the gallery below for some moments from their performances.
boxofficepro.com
Malco Theatres Announces the Cordova Cinema Bar & Grill
Memphis-based Malco Theatres has announced the completion of renovations at the Cordova Cinema Grill in Cordova, Tennessee. Upgrades to the 15-screen cinema include a redesigned front-entry, modernized lobby, self-serve drink stations, and reserved all-recliner seating. Patrons will also have access to the new Malco Bar and Grill, with an expanded menu offering gourmet selections and adult beverages. On the tech side, auditoriums have been retrofitted with MDI Strong 2.2 High Gain White screens with a digital perforation pattern sporting over 65,000 holes per square meter. Other tech updates include Klipsch speakers, Barco 2K Series-2 projectors, Dolby Digital Cinema, and Dolby 7.1 digital surround sound.
Chemical found in hair relaxers linked to uterine cancer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new study links the chemicals found in certain hair straighteners to an increased risk of uterine cancer in women. “It’s surprising,” said J. Wise, a barber at Starz in Southaven. “We’ve heard of some forms of cancer, but that’s one that you just don’t hear of.”
WBBJ
Check donation honors Eliza Fletcher
JACKSON, Tenn. — Representatives from a local organization are keeping a fellow runner’s legacy alive, one step at a time. The Jackson Road Runners presented Fleet Feet Jackson with a donation to the Dream Center of Jackson in memory of Eliza Fletcher. On Sept. 2, Fletcher was jogging...
localmemphis.com
Opinion | Homicide rate data shows Memphis may have turned a corner | Richard Ransom
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are some revealing numbers when it comes to how cities are dealing with their homicide rates. For once, Memphis isn't on a top 10 list that nobody wants to be on. WalletHub analyzed the data for all the major cities and found Memphis isn't struggling as much as other cities in terms of where homicides are spiking.
Are you a seeker of unique treasures? Then this gift shop might be for you
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — "Unique treasures for those who seek," is the tagline for the new gift shop that just opened on Cooper Street. Robbie Johnson Weinberg and her daughter Fannie Weinberg, are the owners of Paradox at PeCo. The official opening date was Saturday, October 15th. "We believe that...
fox13memphis.com
Photos: Fentanyl pills packaged in candy boxes seized at airport
Fentanyl pills packaged in candy boxes seized at airport LASD said approximately 12,000 pills were found in boxes and bags of “Skittles,” “SweeTARTS” and “Whoppers." (Los Angeles Sheriff's Department)
Journey brings 50th anniversary tour to FedExForum with special guest Toto
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Don’t Stop Believing! Journey is coming to Memphis in April 2023, with special guest Toto. The band is bringing its 50th anniversary Freedom Tour 2023 to FedExForum. The show is set for Saturday, April 1, 2023, and tickets go on sale to the general public...
foodgressing.com
Memphis Christmas 2022: Events, Things to Do
Not just the home of blues, soul, and rock n’ roll, the City of Memphis Tennessee is decking the streets with tinsel and holly, to welcome the jolliest time of the year. With an exciting line-up of events and activities already planned for this Christmas, it will be difficult to be blue in Memphis this festive season! Here’s a look at some top picks for festive fun during Memphis Christmas 2022:
Halloween inflatables slashed outside Cordova home, family says
CORDOVA, Tenn. — A Cordova homeowner says her Halloween decorations were sliced and diced just two weeks shy of the holiday. Jennifer Farrell told WREG that the spooky spectacular of inflatables set up outside her home on Timber Creek Drive were stabbed early Monday morning. “There is no way this is just an act of […]
storyboardmemphis.org
That Memphis Photographer: How Ernest Withers captured THE photo of the Emmett Till murder trial
There was just the slightest tik when it happened. No one noticed. On Wednesday, September 21, 1955, the reverend Mose Wright, sixty-four years old, five-foot three, and Black, took the witness stand. He may have been the only person who expected that he’d testify at all in a Mississippi county, where witnesses for the prosecution were very hard to come by. Some, as chronicled by reporters on the scene, had already been disappeared by officers of the law, whisked away and detained in far-flung locales. Or perhaps worse.
Over 200 chickens adopted from Memphis Animal Services
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re looking for a pet chicken, cat or dog, Memphis Animal Services (MAS) has you covered. MAS said on Wednesday that the animal shelter took in 232 rescued chickens. The animal shelter said that puts their total number of animals, including those being fostered,...
Memphis Mud Yacht Club: Low river levels create mess at Mud Island Marina
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Good luck getting out of the mud. The Mississippi River continues to plunge to historic lows and it’s causing a big, muddy problem at the Mud Island Marina. As FOX13 found out, it certainly isn’t floating anyone’s boat. The water level has gotten...
Memphians split over planned destruction of the Mid-South Coliseum
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphians are split on the fate of the Mid-South Coliseum after Mayor Jim Strickland announced plans to build a new soccer stadium in its place. The venue hosted a wide range of events from graduations to concerts to wrestling. Some feel it is an important venue full of memories that need to be preserved, while others believe it is an eyesore that should be torn down.
actionnews5.com
Shelby County native crowned Miss United States
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County native was crowned Miss United States on Sunday night, representing the state of New York. Lily K. Donaldson is from Cordova but currently attends school in The Empire State as a Ph.D. student at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Lily is a Bolton High School...
New women’s shelter opening without restrictions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The first barrier-free shelter for women experiencing homelessness is opening in Memphis. What that means is restrictions are being removed so they can have a place to stay. The Hospitality Hub wants to help those experiencing homelessness. After more than a year of construction, this 2.2-acre facility is now home to one […]
MPD expected to make announcement on officers taking home squad cars
UPDATE: 30 take-home vehicles were unveiled by the department Friday. See story here. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis police department will launch a new program for officers. We are told this program will allow for take-home vehicles for the city of Memphis police. Today’s announcement will be at 1 o’clock this afternoon at the training […]
