In the latest in the mind-boggling world of London housing, a tiny studio flat in Marylebone, that doesn’t even have a bed, has sold for £295,000. The 149 sq ft flat, which is a ground-floor apartment in a Grade II-listed Georgian building, was listed as an ideal ‘pied-à-terre’ by York Estates, who handled the sale. If you’re trying to work it out, that’s a modest £1,890 per sq m. The apartment's size is equivalent to four king-sized mattresses, or two parking spaces. As insane as this sounds, the tiny flat sold after only a couple of weeks on the market.

3 DAYS AGO