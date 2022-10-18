Read full article on original website
Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'
A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
BBC
Zara Aleena kicked and stamped on before she died, say prosecutors
A 35-year-old woman was kicked and stamped on before she died, while walking home from a night out in east London, prosecutors allege. Law graduate Zara Aleena was attacked after she was dragged into a driveway in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, in June, prosecutors say. Jordan McSweeney, 29, is facing charges...
BBC
Aguilera updates Beautiful video with body image message
Christina Aguilera has released a new video for her hit Beautiful, which highlights the impact of social media on young people's body image and mental health in the 20 years since the song was first released. Beautiful, which was a global hit in 2002, taught a generation of young fans:...
BBC
BBC Radio Devon presenter Gordon Sparks dies at the age of 61
BBC Radio Devon presenter Gordon Sparks has died at the age of 61. "Sparksy", as he was known, was being treated for cancer at St Luke's Hospice in Plymouth. Tributes began flooding into BBC Radio Devon on Sunday morning after news spread of his passing. He had presented the breakfast...
BBC
Giraffe kills toddler in South Africa game park
A toddler has died after being trampled by a giraffe on a conservancy in South Africa, while her mother is in hospital in a critical condition. The 16-month-old girl lived with her mother at the luxury Kuleni Game Park in KwaZulu-Natal province. Police told the BBC the details were sketchy,...
This Day in History: October 17: Scotland Invades England
On October 17, 1346, at the Battle of Neville's Cross, the English defeated the Scots who, as allies of the French, had invaded England in an attempt to distract Edward III from the siege of Calais, France.
BBC
Doncaster: Jack Willis lay dead for hours in A&E toilets, inquest hears
Opportunities were missed to find the body of a man who died in a hospital A&E's toilets, a coroner has said. Jack Willis, 31, died of natural causes in March while at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, an inquest has heard. His body was found by cleaners almost six hours after he...
TV tonight: Gangs of London is back and more blood-drenched than ever
The hyperviolent gangster thriller continues with a second season. Plus: “egg-and-spoon curling” in Taskmaster. Here’s what to watch this evening
mailplus.co.uk
You share it well! Rod takes in refugees
HIS fans may think of Sir Rod Stewart as a great singer - but to this grateful Ukrainian family he has become a great hero. The 77-year-old rented a home in Berkshire for the seven refugees - and picked up their bills, too - after Ukraine was invaded by Russia.
BBC
Josephine Melville: Ex-EastEnders actress dies backstage after play
Actress, director and writer Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing in a play. Nottingham Playhouse said Ms Melville died on Thursday after appearing in a production of Nine Night. The venue said she was treated by paramedics and a medically qualified audience member but died at the scene. Born...
Time Out Global
London’s ‘smallest flat’ has sold for £295,000
In the latest in the mind-boggling world of London housing, a tiny studio flat in Marylebone, that doesn’t even have a bed, has sold for £295,000. The 149 sq ft flat, which is a ground-floor apartment in a Grade II-listed Georgian building, was listed as an ideal ‘pied-à-terre’ by York Estates, who handled the sale. If you’re trying to work it out, that’s a modest £1,890 per sq m. The apartment's size is equivalent to four king-sized mattresses, or two parking spaces. As insane as this sounds, the tiny flat sold after only a couple of weeks on the market.
BBC
Sheffield lorry driver Brian Wilson, 90, says he is in for the long haul
Aged 90, Brian Wilson is undoubtedly among the world's oldest working lorry drivers. And, after more than 70 years on the road, he has no plans to apply the handbrake just yet. BBC News' Kevin Shoesmith went along to meet him at a Sheffield haulage yard. Brian Wilson does not...
BBC
Work begins on medieval Coventry building makeover
Work to transform a historical building in Coventry city centre is under way. Whitefriars' Gate in Much Park Street is being renovated thanks to nearly £200,000 in grants secured by the Historic Coventry Trust. The grade II listed building, known locally as the toy museum, was once the outer...
Will there be a Covid winter wave in the UK? Here’s what the scientists think
As the UK rides a new wave of Covid, we take a look at the variants causing infections, and what the future may hold. With mass testing over in the UK and surveillance programmes curtailed, information on whether infection levels are rising is largely based on data from the Office for National Statistics infection survey, in which swabs from randomly selected households are analysed.
cohaitungchi.com
Irish Bucket List: 25 best things to do in Ireland before you die
Are you looking to experience the best of the Emerald Isle? Here is our Irish bucket list: the 25 best things to do in Ireland in your lifetime. You are reading: Things to do in ireland in june | Irish Bucket List: 25 best things to do in Ireland before you die.
BBC
China anger over death of girl, 14, sent to Covid quarantine
The family of a 14-year-old girl in China who died after she was put in a Covid quarantine centre are demanding justice, saying their calls for medical help were ignored. Guo Jingjing, 14, developed a fever two days after being taken to the centre in Ruzhou, Henan province last Friday.
Shetland is completely cut off from the mainland as phones, internet and computers are hit by blackout after subsea cable is cut - weeks after mystery underwater Nord Stream explosion
Communications in Shetland have been completely shut down with phones, internet and computers in a total blackout after the south subsea cable between the islands and the mainland was cut. Police have declared a major incident and are patrolling to try and reassure residents, telling them they still may be...
What is Sky Stream and is it worth it? Sky's dish-free solution explained
The Sky Stream puck is the easiest and most affordable way to get Sky TV
UK pubs may face beer shortage before World Cup amid drivers’ strike
The prospect of a UK beer shortage is looming as drivers and workers at a firm that makes about 40% of deliveries to UK pubs and clubs are to stage five days of strike action over pay and job cuts. About 1,000 drivers and dray workers – a person who...
UK Covid infections hit 2 million for first time in three months
Covid-19 infections in the UK have hit two million for the first time in three months, new data reveals.According to latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the number of infections continued to increase in England and Wales in the week up to 10 October, though the trend remains uncertain in Scotland and Northern Ireland.The total number of people in private households in the UK testing positive for coronavirus was up 15 per cent from 1.7 million in the previous week.The ONS estimates that number of people testing positive for Covid in England was 1,706,20, equating to...
