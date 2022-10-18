ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
NFL World Feels Awful For Alvin Kamara Tonight

The NFL world feels awful for Saints running back Alvin Kamara during Thursday Night Football.  The Saints simply refuse to give Kamara the ball when they get down in the red-zone.  Instead, it's usually Swiss-army knife Taysom Hill getting the important carries near the goal-line.  ...
Jacoby Brissett has attempted as many deep passes as Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, but he’s no Deshaun Watson

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jacoby Brissett has fired the ball downfield like he’s Deshaun Watson in the first six games of the season, and it’s not working. Brissett, 29th in the NFL with a 78.7 rating, has attempted 27 passes of 20 yards or more — tied for fourth-most in the NFL with Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, but with nowhere near the success.
Cincinnati youth football coach shot dead in front of players

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A youth football team is mourning their beloved coach after he was shot and killed Tuesday night after practice. Jermaine Knox, 37, died in front of his players outside the College Hill Recreation Facility on Larch Avenue. Knox coached the youth football team that uses the park...
Bengals Updates on Ja'Marr Chase, Logan Wilson, Hayden Hurst And Others

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was limited on Wednesday due to a hip injury. The 22-year-old went through individual drills during the portion of practice that was open to the media. Linebacker Logan Wilson didn't practice after suffering a right shoulder injury in Sunday's win over the Saints. He's "day-to-day"...
NFL Week 7 ATS: 2 must-play best bets

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 7 of the NFL regular season is underway. Several teams are returning from their bye weeks. Others have entered their much anticipated...
Reds' Marte adjusting to new position in AFL

GLENDALE, Ariz. – One of the first texts Noelvi Marte received when he was traded from the Mariners to the Reds was from an old friend, who just happens to be one of the game’s youngest superstars. “Julio [Rodríguez] was in shock,” Marte said in Spanish. “I was,...
