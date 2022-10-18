Read full article on original website
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
NFL World Feels Awful For Alvin Kamara Tonight
The NFL world feels awful for Saints running back Alvin Kamara during Thursday Night Football. The Saints simply refuse to give Kamara the ball when they get down in the red-zone. Instead, it's usually Swiss-army knife Taysom Hill getting the important carries near the goal-line. ...
Jacoby Brissett has attempted as many deep passes as Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, but he’s no Deshaun Watson
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jacoby Brissett has fired the ball downfield like he’s Deshaun Watson in the first six games of the season, and it’s not working. Brissett, 29th in the NFL with a 78.7 rating, has attempted 27 passes of 20 yards or more — tied for fourth-most in the NFL with Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, but with nowhere near the success.
Should Browns make another defensive trade? Garrett Bush, Brad Ward on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Garrett Bush of 92.3 The Fan and...
Fox 19
Cincinnati youth football coach shot dead in front of players
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A youth football team is mourning their beloved coach after he was shot and killed Tuesday night after practice. Jermaine Knox, 37, died in front of his players outside the College Hill Recreation Facility on Larch Avenue. Knox coached the youth football team that uses the park...
Devon Still and daughter Leah to be Bengals' next Rulers of the Jungle 🏈🐯
Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Devon Still and his daughter Leah will be the Rulers of the Jungle this Sunday. The father and daughter will be honored in the pregame ritual at Paycor Stadium before the Bengals take on the Atlanta Falcons, Bengals sportscaster Dan Hoard tweeted. Devon was playing...
Yardbarker
Bengals Updates on Ja'Marr Chase, Logan Wilson, Hayden Hurst And Others
Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was limited on Wednesday due to a hip injury. The 22-year-old went through individual drills during the portion of practice that was open to the media. Linebacker Logan Wilson didn't practice after suffering a right shoulder injury in Sunday's win over the Saints. He's "day-to-day"...
Atlanta Falcons at Cincinnati Bengals: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 7 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 7 matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL Week 7 ATS: 2 must-play best bets
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 7 of the NFL regular season is underway. Several teams are returning from their bye weeks. Others have entered their much anticipated...
Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney will be reunited vs. the Ravens and ‘we’re trying to put on a show, too’
BEREA, Ohio — Myles Garrett reinjured his left shoulder against the Patriots and Jadeveon Clowney is questionable with his ankle injury, but there’s no way they’re missing a chance to beat Lamar Jackson and the Ravens Sunday in their big AFC showdown Baltimore. “I’m feeling good enough...
What future Big 12 team is having the best season?
A look at how BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF are doing halfway through the season.
Browns at Ravens: Game preview, prop bets and game picks: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Friday means it’s time for our big Browns preview pod. We’re getting you into and through your weekend leading up to kickoff with everything you need to know for Sunday’s matchup at M&T Bank Stadium between the Browns and Ravens. Both teams are trying...
How To Watch the Georgia Bulldogs Live Games in 2022
The Georgia Bulldogs are off to a great start this season with two blowout performances to kick off this 2022
Bengals’ B.J. Hill won’t be getting a breather anytime soon
CINCINNATI, Ohio — B.J. Hill gathered his linemates on the sideline to deliver a message with the Bengals trying to close out Sunday’s 30-26 win over the Saints. The words echoed what the coaching staff emphasized to the defense throughout the week. “We got to finish this week,...
Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson now ‘day to day’ with shoulder injury
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor announced that Logan Wilson is “day to day” on Wednesday. “I wouldn’t rule him out for this week, I wouldn’t rule him in,” Taylor said. “Things have obviously been optimistic just given the information ... That’s really good news considering you didn’t know which way it would go on Sunday.”
Guardians’ biggest offseason needs are at DH, catcher according to fans
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Guardians fans are already full of ideas on how to improve the club for another postseason run just one day after the team bowed out with a Game 5 loss to the Yankees in the American League Division Series. Adding a power bat at designated hitter...
How to Watch Celtics-Heat 2022-23 NBA Opening Week Game On Friday
The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will play each other on Friday night in Miami, a rematch of the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
MLB
Reds' Marte adjusting to new position in AFL
GLENDALE, Ariz. – One of the first texts Noelvi Marte received when he was traded from the Mariners to the Reds was from an old friend, who just happens to be one of the game’s youngest superstars. “Julio [Rodríguez] was in shock,” Marte said in Spanish. “I was,...
