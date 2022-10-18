ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Citrus County Chronicle

Arango boots LAFC into Western final in 3-2 win over Galaxy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cristian “Chicho” Arango was able to keep Los Angeles Football Club's dream of a first MLS championship alive and end rival LA Galaxy's season in one shot. Arango scored on a rebound in the third minute of second-half stoppage time as LAFC advanced...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Sad Brittney Griner Prison News

Brittney Griner, who's been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug charges, celebrated her 32nd birthday on Tuesday. The WNBA star, who's played overseas for years like many of her colleagues, has been having a pretty tough time in prison, according to those close to her. ESPN's T.J. Quinn...
Citrus County Chronicle

Dalton's picks, defense doom Saints in loss to Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Andy Dalton threw for four touchdowns. New Orleans had nearly 500 yards of offense. The Saints still found a way to lose. Dalton's three interceptions, including two pick-6s, had something to do with it. So did the Saints' shabby tackling.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Citrus County Chronicle

MLB Playoffs: Pads-Phils 1-up in NLCS; Astros lead Yanks 2-0

San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove is hoping to keep things quiet in his part of South Philly. To silence Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and the Phillies, at least. The sports complex home to three stadiums will be jammed Friday night with a Smashing Pumpkins concert at the Wells Fargo Center and Temple hosting Tulsa in college football at Lincoln Financial Field, both taking place at the same time as Game 3 of the NL Championship Series.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Shula's legacy stretches beyond perfect season and football

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — There’s some symmetry in that Don Shula’s perfect 1972 season with the Miami Dolphins featured what was famously called the “no-name defense.”. Now 50 years later, Shula’s name is on just about everything.

