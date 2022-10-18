Read full article on original website
How to watch the Women's World Cup 2023 draw: TV channel, live streams
While the men's World Cup is fast approaching, it's less than 12 months until the biggest event on the women's sporting calendar - Women's World Cup 2023. In preparation for the tournament to be hosted by Australia and New Zealand in July-August next year, FIFA will conduct the draw to see which nations will square off.
Cricket-Afridi sends signal with toe-crusher before rain plays spoilsport
MELBOURNE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Heavy rain in Brisbane poured cold water on the final batches of warm-up matches ahead of the T20 World Cup but a fit-again Shaheen Afridi's trademark arms-aloft celebration lifted spirits in the Pakistan camp on Wednesday.
What is England’s route to the Rugby World Cup final?
The Rugby World Cup has seen thrilling matches and heartbreaking injuries so far and the tournament continues this weekend with the final pool round.The latest injury hit for the tournament has been France’s scrum half Laure Sansus who ruptured her ACL against England. The number nine was planning to retire after the World Cup and so it is a gutting end to a glittering career.France will have to face Fiji without her with Pauline Bourdon in line to start. The other match in their pool, Pool C, will see England take on South Africa where the Red Roses will be...
Watch: Kelpie becomes Australia's most expensive working dog
A 1-year-old kelpie became the most expensive working dog in Australia when she was auctioned for more than $31,000.
Australia vs. Scotland live score, updates, highlights & lineups from 2021 Rugby League World Cup
Australia can effectively seal their place in the quarter-finals of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup on Friday when they face off with Scotland at the Coventry Building Society Arena, in the West Midlands. Mal Meninga's Kangaroos cruised to a tournament-opening victory over Fiji in Group B, running out 42-8...
AUS vs NZ live stream: how to watch the T20 World Cup 2022 online
A capacity crowd at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground awaits as reigning T20 World Cup champs Australia begin their bid for back-to-back titles with this tasty looking clash against neighbors New Zealand. The first Super 12 match of the tournament is a repeat of the 2021 final in Dubai, which saw the Baggy Greens triumph with an eight wicket win thanks in no small part to a superb batting performance from Mitch Marsh. Read on as we explain how to watch an Australia vs New Zealand from anywhere.
Cameron Green gets World Cup reprieve as he is added to Australia's squad
Cameron Green has been called into Australia's squad for the T20 World Cup, with the all-rounder being the beneficiary of Josh Inglis’ freak injury. The back-up wicketkeeper sliced his hand open when his club snapped while playing a round of golf, which cruelly ruled him out of featuring in Australia's defence of their title.
Amelia Kerr: World Record holder New Zealand cricketer secret to success “Do what you love”
Amelia Charlotte Kerr is a New Zealand cricketer who currently plays for Wellington and New Zealand. On 13 June 2018, Kerr made the highest individual score in a WODI match, and became the youngest cricketer, male or female, to score a double century in One Day International cricket, when she scored 232 not out against Ireland. The double century was also the third-highest individual score, male or female, in an ODI, second-highest by a New Zealander and highest in a Women’s ODI. Later in the same match, she also took 5 wickets for 17 runs, her first five-wicket haul in WODIs.
Chelsea vs. Manchester United: Time, TV channel, stream, betting odds for Premier League match
Manchester United head to Chelsea hoping to build on an impressive showing in their 2-0 win over Tottenham in midweek. The Red Devils put in one of their best performances of the Erik ten Hag era so far as they brushed aside Spurs and are now looking to make it six games unbeaten in all competitions.
DP World Tour: England's Dale Whitnell equals the course record to claim lead at Mallorca Open
England's Dale Whitnell equalled the course record to claim a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Mallorca Open. Whitnell carded an eagle and six birdies in a bogey-free 63 at Son Muntaner Golf Club in Palma, matching the mark set by compatriot Marcus Armitage on day one. Live...
ATP Tour Final is pushed back TWO HOURS to avoid losing 'millions' of fans to the opening match of the World Cup in Qatar... but ATP insist they will NOT offer refunds for those who can no longer go despite taking two months to reschedule
The ATP have pushed back the final singles match of 2022 by two hours to avoid clashing with the opening match of the World Cup in Qatar. Determined to reach 'the largest possible global audience' for the season-ending Tour final, the ATP have taken the decision to reschedule to a later slot, thus avoiding running concurrently with Qatar's opening Group A match with Ecuador.
Lucie Hradecka Plays Final Match of Accomplished Doubles Career in Guadalajara
37-year-old Lucie Hradecka has called time on her career, playing her final match in Guadalajara alongside Hao-Ching Chan, losing 4-6 1-6 to Lydumyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko. The former Doubles No. 4 hangs up her racquet after winning 26 doubles titles, three Grand Slams, four Fed Cups, and two Olympic medals, most of which were alongside her long-term partner Andrea Sestini Hlavackova, who also retired in 2022.
FOX Sports Announces Live Coverage of Final Draw for FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
FOX SPORTS ANNOUNCES LIVE COVERAGE OF FINAL DRAW FOR FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND 2023™. LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports, America’s English-language home for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™, today announces coverage plans for its presentation of the Final Draw. The Final Draw for FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ will reveal match fixtures for the record 32 teams competing in next summer’s long-awaited tournament. Live coverage on FS1, featuring pre-and-post event shows, begins Friday, Oct. 21, at 11:00 PM PT / Saturday, Oct. 22, at 2:00 AM ET.
RFU statement: England arrange 'benchmark' pre-World Cup friendly
Eddie Jones has added an away date in Ireland to the World Cup 2023 build-up he has planned for his England squad next year. It is the fourth match that has been announced ahead of the finals in France, the trip to Dublin coming after two games versus Wales and before a match against Fiji.
Marvel at UAE leggie Karthik Meiyyapan's hat-trick against SL
UAE73 all out (17.1 overs): Aayan 19; Chameera 3-15, Hasaranga 3-8.
England will be the blockbuster, but Scotland is the banana peel for the All Blacks
The All Blacks head into their Northern tour a much more settled outfit after coming home with a wet sail through the most turbulent home season in recent memory. The worst seems over as the side has rapidly improved on the back of a historic home series loss to Ireland, claiming a Rugby Championship title for the second straight season and third straight SANZAAR title.
F1 United States Grand Prix: Time, schedule, TV channel, streaming for Formula 1 race week
After a chaotic Japanese Grand Prix, which was delayed due to heavy rain, Formula One returns from its week-long break for the 2022 United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. With it comes a newly crowned world champion: Red Bull's Max Verstappen made it back-to-back drivers' championship titles after he secured his 12th victory of the season at Suzuka. The Dutchman mastered the conditions to finish 25 seconds clear of the pack, which proved just enough for him to take his second championship win.
Redcliffe Dolphins player Liam Hampson found dead in Barcelona nightclub
Redcliffe Dolphins player Liam Hampson has been found dead in a Barcelona nightclub, aged 24. The rugby league community were left in fear on Wednesday night (AEDT), with NRL star AJ Brimson posting to social media reporting Hampson missing in a since-deleted post. “Hey guys bit of a long shot...
