A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Beloved LA Restaurant Saved By Community CampaignLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
My Life As A Page For NBC-TV In The "Big '80s"Herbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
More LA voters say homelessness has gotten worse in the past couple of yearsVictorLos Angeles, CA
Brittany Matthews Shows Off Baby Bump In Plunging Blazer Dress At Patrick Mahomes’ Game
Brittany Matthews showed up to support Patrick Mahomes at his NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 2 and looked absolutely adorable with her growing baby bump on display. In photos seen here, Brittany, who turned 27 in September, proudly smiled on the sidelines of the Buccs’ field sporting the Kansas City Chiefs colors and Patrick’s football number, which is 15. The number was printed in white on her black biker shorts which were paired with an extra long red blazer. The single button clasped over her baby bump.
Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Expecting Twins With Husband Philip Schneider
She’s glowing! After her surprise pregnancy announcement, Hilary Swank looked thrilled while showing off her growing baby bump. The actress revealed that she is expecting twins during an interview with Good Morning America on October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Million Dollar Baby star, who is married to Philip Schneider, said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Reveals She’s Expecting a Baby Boy With Boyfriend Sid Wilson: ‘I’m Really, Really Excited’
Baby bliss! Kelly Osbourne confirmed that she and boyfriend Sid Wilson are expecting a baby boy, shortly after her father, Ozzy Osbourne, spilled the beans. “I mean, he’s told everyone … the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to, and I’m just like, ‘Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on,'” the former Fashion Police host, 37, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, October 3. “But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it’s a boy.”
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Says Sterling Is 'Just Waiting on Her Baby Brother' in Adorable Photo
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are currently expecting their second baby together, a son Sterling Skye can't wait until her baby brother arrives. On Monday, Brittany Mahomes shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story of her 19-month-old daughter hanging out in her "fav pjs" as the Kansas City Current co-owner said Sterling is "just waiting on her baby brother to be here to match with her." In the cute snap, Sterling, whom Brittany shares with husband Patrick Mahomes, wears a onesie with footballs on it as she plays with...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Enjoys 'Cutest Girls' Day' with Daughter Luna and Mom Pepper — See Photos!
In her Instagram post, Chrissy Teigen talked about the special day of mother-daughter bonding while son Miles went on his own outing with John Legend Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna enjoyed a memorable girls' day together. The pregnant cookbook author, 36, shared photos on Instagram late Tuesday from over the weekend, when she and daughter Luna Simone, 6, shared a special "girls day" together that included Teigen's mom, Pepper Thai, as well as some friends. "Had the cutest girl's day with Luna this past weekend. She wanted to do...
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
'She Had Him Fooled': Jennifer Lopez Is Putting Career Before Her Marriage To 'Disappointed' Ben Affleck
Back to reality. Jennifer Lopez appears to be showing her true colors to new husband Ben Affleck, which includes the actor learning that he comes second when it comes to J.Lo and her career. "She had him fooled for a while, but Ben's realizing Jennifer is as career-driven as she...
Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather
A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
TODAY.com
John Travolta pays tribute to late wife Kelly Preston on her birthday: ‘My favorite dance partner’
John Travolta is honoring late wife Kelly Preston on her birthday. The "Grease" star posted a throwback photo on Instagram on Oct. 13 showing the couple embracing one another. "Happy birthday to my favorite dance partner! We love you and miss you Kelly," he captioned it. Travolta and Preston's daughter,...
Miranda Lambert Admits Husband Brendan McLoughlin Gives Her 'Notes' About Her Shows: 'He Can Be Harsh Sometimes'
Miranda Lambert's husband, Brendan McLoughlin, isn't afraid to voice his opinion once in a while!. "He's been awesome. It's so nice to have someone so supportive stand by your side," she gushed, adding that her man also "gives his notes," especially when it comes to her Las Vegas residency. "We've...
Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, Seemingly ‘Engaged’ To Singer Firerose 5 Months After Tish Filed For Divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus has seemingly healed his achy-breaky heart for good! The country icon, 61, is believed to be engaged to crooner Firerose just five months after his wife of 28 years Tish Cyrus filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” According to The US Sun, the younger Firerose has recently been spotted wearing a “huge diamond ring” in an Instagram post, ignited speculation that the duo are headed to the altar. In fact, both Firerose and Billy Ray have been posting up a storm of affectionate, long-haired PDA photos to their respective Instagram accounts. HollywoodLife has reached out to Billy Ray’s rep for comment.
Miranda Lambert ‘Promised’ Husband Brendan McLoughlin He Could Come Onstage in Las Vegas
Miranda Lambert kicked off her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency on Friday night (Sept. 23), but she's still got plenty of surprises up her sleeve for the shows ahead: And one of them just might be an appearance from her fan-favorite husband, Brendan McLoughlin. McLoughlin's been known to enjoy sharing...
Miley Cyrus’ Mom Tish Is ‘Dating’ Again After Billy Ray Engagement Rumors (Exclusive)
Following rumors that her ex Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, is engaged to singer Firerose, Tish Cyrus is “definitely” seeing someone new! According to a source close to the situation Miley Cyrus‘ mom, 55, is “keeping her man under wraps, but she is seeing someone new and Miley and her kids approve.” The source also told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they, “don’t know how serious things are but Miley is happy for her mom because she seems happy with this guy.” While they weren’t able to disclose the name of Tish’s new love interest, another source told us in separate comments that Tish is working through both her April split from Billy Ray after 28 years of marriage, and the death of her mother (and Miley’s grandma), Loretta Finley, who passed in August of 2020.
'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23
Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
Anyone Else Still Traumatized By Carrie Underwood’s “Just a Dream” Music Video?
Why on earth did CMT insist on playing this music video every morning before I went to school?. The one time that breaking down into tears would have been extremely inconvenient. But, seriously, I was traumatized by the “Just a Dream” music video the first time I watched it as...
Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole Celebrate 'Beautiful Sunday' Church Dedication for Daughter Onyx
Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole dedicated their daughter Onyx Ice, 4 weeks, to the church in an intimate ceremony on Sunday, the Masked Singer host revealed on Instagram Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole are celebrating a special milestone in their daughter's life. The Masked Singer host, 42, shared photos on Instagram late Sunday reflecting on a beautiful day with part of his family as he and the model dedicated daughter Onyx Ice, 4 weeks, to their church. "Such a beautiful Sunday! Onyx Ice Cole Cannon was dedicated to Yahweh today!!!"...
Tori Roloff Says Baby Josiah, 5 Months, 'Loves His Siblings' as She Shares a New Family Photo
Tori and Zach Roloff are parents to daughter Lilah, 2, and sons Jackson, 5, and Josiah, 5 months Tori Roloff is excited about her latest family photo! Joking that son Josiah, 5 months, is "finally in some family photos," the Little People Big World star posted some shots of her and husband Zach Roloff with their three children: Josiah, daughter Lilah, 2, and son Jackson, 5. One of the sweet family photos shows Jackson leaning against Tori, who holds Josiah as she crouches next to Zach, who has Lilah perched in front...
Dixie Lee: Her Sad, Tragic Life And Death
She was the first wife of legendary crooner Bing Crosby, and for a time, was actually more well-known than her famous spouse. According to FactsVerse.com, Dixie Lee Crosby was initially hesitant to marry Bing. But not only did they eventually wed, but they had four children together. Married for over two decades, Dixie and Bing, unfortunately, found their union had as FactsVerse.com documented, "ended in tragedy; leaving a dark cloud over the remainder of Bing’s own years."
Robert Irwin Reveals His Sister Bindi Has Been Encouraging Him to Date: 'It's Your Turn Now'
Robert Irwin said he is single and enjoying being a "crazy uncle" to his sister’s 18-month-old daughter Grace Warrior Robert Irwin is happily single — but his older sister Bindi Irwin is hoping he will find someone special. The 18-year-old son of the late Steve Irwin revealed how Bindi, 24, wants him to take some of the attention off of her after she welcomed her daughter Grace Warrior with husband Chandler Powell in March 2021. "It's pretty funny because of course, my sister has gotten married and had a...
