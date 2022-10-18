One man injured in late-night shooting

UPDATE (2 P.M. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Huntington Police Department is releasing more details after a man was shot in Huntington Monday night.

According to the HPD, the victim told authorities he and a woman were driving in the 300 block of of Buffington Street and 8th Avenue when another vehicle pulled up next to him and fired gunshots.

Police say the victim fled from the scene and was then taken to a hospital. He is currently in stable condition, according to the HPD.

HPD says their forensic investigative unit found several shell casings at the scene and have “located several involved individuals.” The incident remains under investigation at this time.

HUNTINGTON – The Huntington Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred late Monday, Oct. 17, in the 300 block of Buffington Street.

At 10:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of Buffington Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they received information that a shooting victim had arrived at St. Mary’s Medical Center. The victim was identified as Tanner Miller.

Miller stated that he and a woman were driving in the area of 8th Avenue and Buffington Street when another vehicle pulled up next to his vehicle and began firing.

Miller was struck during the incident, fled the scene and was taken to the hospital in another vehicle. He is listed in stable condition at this time.

The Police Department’s Forensic Investigative Unit arrived at the scene and located several shell casings. Investigators have located several involved individuals, and the investigation remains ongoing.

