CT Dems have more campaign funds

NEW YORK - Three weeks before election day, Gov. Kathy Hochul's once commanding lead is tightening, according to two polls. One has her almost neck and neck with her Republican challenger. As CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer reports, for most of the campaign Hochul has barely mentioned Rep. Lee Zeldin during her public appearances, as if going after her Republican opponent would somehow justify his existence. Tuesday, with polls tightening, it was no more Mrs. Nice Guy as she talked about his record on crime. "He has no credibility talking about this when he voted against programs. He supported the Supreme Court taking away...

NEW YORK STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO