ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

CT Dems have more campaign funds

By David Shapiro
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yWM2G_0id4VGIs00

Advantage Blumenthal when it comes to money. With just under three weeks left to go, Senator Richard Blumenthal still
has four and a half million dollars of campaign money left to spend, while Republican challenger Leora Levy's war chest contains barely 300 thousand dollars.
Blumenthal has already spent close to seven and a half million on his re-election bid -- close to four time what
Levy has spent. Other Connecticut congressional Democrats have financial edges over their Republican opponents
too. Like Congresswoman Jahana Hayes, who has raised over two million dollars -- more than double the haul of
Republican George Logan.

Comments / 0

Related
WTIC News Talk 1080

Poll: Blumenthal leads Levy by 5 points

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal's five point lead in the CT Examiner Poll puts him in a comfortable place. with just over three weeks to go before the election. The gap is wider than the poll's margin of error of just under three percentage points. Blumenthal has been able to hold...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Race for CT’s 2nd Congressional District

(WFSB) – It’s three weeks until the election, and we are trying to help you, the voters, learn more about the candidates. This week we’re focusing on the congressional races. The race for congress in Connecticut’s Second District is between Congressman Joe Courtney and Republican Mike France....
CONNECTICUT STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Obama's private prediction for Trump presidency revealed

Just before leaving office, former President Barack Obama told reporters in private remarks he was concerned about a breakdown of democratic norms over a "sustained period" should Donald Trump serve more than one term as president. Obama gave an off-the-record interview to reporters on Jan. 17, 2021, to discuss several...
CBS New York

Hochul turns up the heat on Zeldin as polls show N.Y. governor's race tightening

NEW YORK - Three weeks before election day, Gov. Kathy Hochul's once commanding lead is tightening, according to two polls. One has her almost neck and neck with her Republican challenger. As CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer reports, for most of the campaign Hochul has barely mentioned Rep. Lee Zeldin during her public appearances, as if going after her Republican opponent would somehow justify his existence. Tuesday, with polls tightening, it was no more Mrs. Nice Guy as she talked about his record on crime. "He has no credibility talking about this when he voted against programs. He supported the Supreme Court taking away...
NEW YORK STATE
CBS New York

Early voting on the November ballot in Connecticut

STAMFORD, Conn. -- In-person early voting for the Nov. 8 election begins Oct. 29 in both New York and New Jersey, but not in Connecticut.It's one of only four states that doesn't have early in-person voting.CBS2's Tony Aiello reports critics say that is an affront to democracy and needs to change.On the November ballot in Connecticut, there will be a vote about early voting.The ballot question reads, "Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to permit the General Assembly to provide for early voting?""I think that it's high time that we had that, no matter what party affiliation that...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford, CT
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

 https://www.audacy.com/wtic

Comments / 0

Community Policy