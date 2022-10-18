CT Dems have more campaign funds
Advantage Blumenthal when it comes to money. With just under three weeks left to go, Senator Richard Blumenthal still
has four and a half million dollars of campaign money left to spend, while Republican challenger Leora Levy's war chest contains barely 300 thousand dollars.
Blumenthal has already spent close to seven and a half million on his re-election bid -- close to four time what
Levy has spent. Other Connecticut congressional Democrats have financial edges over their Republican opponents
too. Like Congresswoman Jahana Hayes, who has raised over two million dollars -- more than double the haul of
Republican George Logan.
Comments / 0