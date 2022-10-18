ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rathdrum, ID

Packed In: City of Rathdrum passes ordinance to lower home prices, demand

By Rania Kaur
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago

RATHDRUM, Idaho — It’s easier to find an apartment in Rathdrum than a home, which is exactly what the city wants to fix.

The median price for a home in Rathdrum is $488,000, a nearly unattainable price for people that lived there before the boom.

Annika Thompson knows she wants a beautiful home to raise her family where she grew up. However, she’s unsure if she’ll be able to find a home with rising prices.

“Both my sisters moved away, and I’m the kid that wants to stay at home,” Thompson said. “That’s pretty much what I’m worried about, locals that have had generations here aren’t going to be able to stick around and their kids aren’t going to be able to stick around.”

Chalayne Pribyl’s kids are facing that same problem. They can’t afford a home in Rathdrum.

“I have kids that have excellent incomes, and two incomes at that even, and to be able to find enough for their family size has been very difficult,” Pribyl said.

In early October, the city of Rathdrum passed an ordinance they hope will fix the problem. It opened up more space for duplexes, triplexes, and mother-in-law homes.

“It divided out our R3 zone, which is our high-density zoning to allow for multi-family in certain areas and single-family in other areas,” said city administrator Leon Duce.

Duce says before, developers would rather build an apartment complex than build more homes. The goal now is to increase the amount of homes in the city so the supply goes up and cost goes down.

“This division within the zoning ordinance for R3, allows for us to dedicate land for high-density housing for just housing, rather than apartment buildings and so forth like that,” Duce said.

Long-time residents can’t wait for the solution to work.

“I want my kids to be here and be near us and this is where they were born and raised, and I think it’s about time the housing market got to a ceiling of some sort… it has to get to some sort of limit where people can afford it,” Pribyl said.

Blarg2U
3d ago

yes, the solution to sharing walls with strangers is sharing walls with less strangers. no, I want my own freaking home with its own yard. that's not asking for too much!!

Katy
3d ago

How about taxing the heck out of people moving here from out of state and discounting the rate for people who have been here longer. That's what will help. Not putting more people in apartments that are still overpriced where the only people who can afford them are the ones from out of state who are the ones that raised the median in the first place. If we could stop letting them bully us out of buying homes with money. Then we can help "us".. If we dont then money wins over concern for citizens. which is a huge part of what went wrong where they came from. Yet, they have issues with seeing why those of us that are being forced out are upset.

