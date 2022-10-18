ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

Chronicle

Toledo Log Truck Driver Dies Near Mineral Creek Road

A 58-year-old Toledo man is believed to have died from a medical event after a crash on a logging road off of Mineral Creek Road just after noon on Monday. The man was operating a logging truck “when it is believed he had a medical event causing the vehicle to leave the logging roadway,” according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
TOLEDO, WA
KTVZ

Vancouver dispensary robbed at gunpoint, deputies say

VANCOUVER, Washington (KPTV) — Three suspects are still on the run one month after robbing a marijuana dispensary in Vancouver, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say the three suspects entered Sticky’s Pot Shop, located at 9411 NE Highway 99, around 11 p.m. on Sept. 19....
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Pedestrian hit and killed on Highway 26 in Clackamas County

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State Police Troopers responded to a fatal crash on Highway 26 near milepost 32 in Clackamas County, Monday. The police were called to the scene around 11:20 p.m. and discovered a vehicle-pedestrian crash. The preliminary investigation revealed a white Volvo, operated by Edgar Clark Jr.,...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
lacamasmagazine.com

Nakia Creek Fire: ‘This Fire is the Number One Priority in the Nation’

Although the Nakia Creek fire grew to 1,869 acres overnight, authorities are optimistic that containment efforts will continue to progress over the next few days as more firefighters arrive and aircraft return to combat this blaze that has affected 40,000 people over the last few days. Dave Larson, Deputy Incident...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

Driver asleep behind the wheel in downtown Portland arrested after police find stolen gun

PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers arrested a driver who was found asleep in a car in downtown Portland Thursday morning with a stolen gun inside the vehicle, Portland Police said. The incident started at about 9 a.m. with reports of two people who appeared to be asleep inside a vehicle near Southwest 12th and Washington Street. Officers said they saw a gun under the driver’s leg.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Hit-and-run survivor thanks Clackamas Fire on 5-year anniversary of crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Tuesday marks 5 years since Multnomah University student Ana Wakefield was critically injured in a head-on crash. It's been a long road to recovery, and Wakefield had help from people who were with her every step of the way, including firefighters and first responders who pulled her out of the wreck.
DAMASCUS, OR

