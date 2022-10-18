Read full article on original website
Related
2 charged with burglarizing home in Nakia Creek Fire evacuation zone
A man and woman were arrested Thursday after they allegedly broke into a home in the Nakia Creek Fire evacuation zone.
Man allegedly shot ex-wife’s house, led officials on chase
A man accused of firing shots into his ex-wife's Hazel Dell home Thursday night led deputies on a chase that crossed state lines, reaching speeds of 80 mph, authorities said.
kptv.com
Deputies investigating deadly crash involving motorcyclist in Multnomah County
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that occurred near Boring Thursday afternoon. The sheriff’s office tweeted about the crash just after 1 p.m. The crash near Southeast 282nd Avenue and Southeast Orient Drive involved a motorcyclist and several vehicles. At least one person has died.
One dies after crashing into Portland Int’l Airport airfield
One person is dead after officials said they crashed into an airfield at Portland International Airport Thursday night.
Vancouver police find man dead, woman shot in hand
Authorities are investigating a homicide in Vancouver after finding one person dead and another injured Thursday night.
Deputies searching for vehicle involved in possible street racing crash that killed a Vancouver grandfather
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver deputies are searching for a driver involved in a possible street racing crash that killed Jerry Plato, 58, earlier this month. "It's hard," Sheila said. "We're going to put a memorial up once we get permits and stuff." Northeast St Johns Road and 99th Street...
Chronicle
Toledo Log Truck Driver Dies Near Mineral Creek Road
A 58-year-old Toledo man is believed to have died from a medical event after a crash on a logging road off of Mineral Creek Road just after noon on Monday. The man was operating a logging truck “when it is believed he had a medical event causing the vehicle to leave the logging roadway,” according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
Wife of woman shot to death in Camas found deceased in hotel
Authorities announced on Thursday that a suspicious death investigation has turned into a homicide investigation after a deceased woman was discovered at a vacant Camas property, according to Clark County Sheriff's Office.
KTVZ
Vancouver dispensary robbed at gunpoint, deputies say
VANCOUVER, Washington (KPTV) — Three suspects are still on the run one month after robbing a marijuana dispensary in Vancouver, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say the three suspects entered Sticky’s Pot Shop, located at 9411 NE Highway 99, around 11 p.m. on Sept. 19....
Investigation underway after officers find person dead in Old Town
Authorities announced a death investigation is underway after reportedly finding a person dead Wednesday morning in Portland's Old Town neighborhood.
Ford Escape hit by Corvette, driver dies; 3rd driver sought
More than two weeks after the driver of a Ford Escape died after a collision with a Corvette in Vancouver, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said the case is now considered a vehicular homicide.
Man arrested after allegedly firing gun ‘indiscriminately’ near Longview school
Authorities arrested a man on Wednesday who is accused of firing a pistol "indiscriminately" near a school in Longview, Wash., according to Longview Police Department.
KATU.com
Pedestrian hit and killed on Highway 26 in Clackamas County
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State Police Troopers responded to a fatal crash on Highway 26 near milepost 32 in Clackamas County, Monday. The police were called to the scene around 11:20 p.m. and discovered a vehicle-pedestrian crash. The preliminary investigation revealed a white Volvo, operated by Edgar Clark Jr.,...
Marion County authorities arrest 9 in domestic violence sweep
Nine people were arrested in Marion County on Thursday in a multi-agency effort to arrest offenders wanted for domestic violence related charges, Marion County Sheriff's Office announced.
lacamasmagazine.com
Nakia Creek Fire: ‘This Fire is the Number One Priority in the Nation’
Although the Nakia Creek fire grew to 1,869 acres overnight, authorities are optimistic that containment efforts will continue to progress over the next few days as more firefighters arrive and aircraft return to combat this blaze that has affected 40,000 people over the last few days. Dave Larson, Deputy Incident...
KATU.com
Driver asleep behind the wheel in downtown Portland arrested after police find stolen gun
PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers arrested a driver who was found asleep in a car in downtown Portland Thursday morning with a stolen gun inside the vehicle, Portland Police said. The incident started at about 9 a.m. with reports of two people who appeared to be asleep inside a vehicle near Southwest 12th and Washington Street. Officers said they saw a gun under the driver’s leg.
KATU.com
Pyrotechnics possibly used near where Nakia Creek Fire began, officials say
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Clark County Sheriff's Office has released new information today about the vehicle of interest they're looking for in connection to the Nakia Creek Fire. Cell phone video was released yesterday of what is believed to be a white or light-colored Subaru, along with two women...
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Cowlitz County (Cowlitz County, WA)
According to the Washinton State Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Sunday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened on Interstate 5 south of Longview at around 1:20 a.m. The officials reported a driver pulled over on the left shoulder partially blocking the left lane. Two vehicles struck...
KATU.com
Cleveland HS student struck, injured by driver 2 weeks after cyclist killed in crash
A student at Cleveland High School was hit and injured by a driver after school on Tuesday, just two weeks after a prominent Portland chef was fatally struck by a vehicle while riding a bike in the same area. Portland Public Schools confirmed that a Cleveland High student suffered minor...
KATU.com
Hit-and-run survivor thanks Clackamas Fire on 5-year anniversary of crash
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Tuesday marks 5 years since Multnomah University student Ana Wakefield was critically injured in a head-on crash. It's been a long road to recovery, and Wakefield had help from people who were with her every step of the way, including firefighters and first responders who pulled her out of the wreck.
Comments / 0