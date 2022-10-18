Kriz: Nine Months into the Year, 6.5% of the County’s Beginning of Year Homeless Population is Already Dead with 42 New Deaths in September

Read full article on original website
OC Homelessness Policy Lands Back In Court, Santa Ana Stops Opening of County’s Walk-in Shelter
With cold weather creeping in and homeless deaths in the hundreds, county plans for a rainy season shelter in Santa Ana are now on ice. The roadblock: City of Santa Ana officials, who oppose hosting another county-sponsored emergency refuge in a Latino and working-class city they say has for years been a homeless repository for wealthier and whiter ones in south county.
Panoringan: CulinaryLab Classrooms Expand to Santa Ana
Chefs have differing opinions when it comes to culinary school education. Some believe that learning classic French cuisine with its recipes and techniques is fundamental to working in a kitchen. Others are firmly on the side of a real-life approach involving restaurant experience only. CulinaryLab connects the dots between formal education and on-the-job training, offering a practical hybrid of learning by doing in a small group setting.
Mother found dead inside Orange County hotel room
Police are investigating after an Orange County mother was found dead inside a hotel room in Laguna Niguel on Saturday. The body of Griselda Petra Pinedareta, 36, was found unresponsive by a housekeeper inside the hotel located on the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano around noontime. Pinedareta was pronounced dead at the scene by medical […]
Looking for a job? Here's who is hiring in SoCal amid coronavirus economic slowdown
While the coronavirus has led to shuttered businesses and massive layoffs, here are some of the companies that need more workers.
Fullerton Rejects Joining OC Fire Authority Despite Staffing Concerns Over Existing Department
Pressed for money, Fullerton city leaders decided to keep their fire department on Tuesday night, canceling plans to switch over to the OC Fire Authority after nearly a year of negotiations. “We’re looking at a solution to an affordability problem by recommending jumping into a more unaffordable situation,” said Councilman...
Orange County and Los Angeles Democrat Parties Clash in Irvine City Council Race
Local Democrat factions are splintering in the Irvine City Council race as election day draws closer – pitting the Los Angeles Democrats against Orange County Democrats. It comes as developers are spending big to push their preferred candidates in a city where many residents are critical of developers. At...
oc-breeze.com
Join Orange County’s annual regional mass notification test by signing up for AlertOC
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department will test its emergency mass notification system, AlertOC, on Oct. 20 with a test emergency alert that will be sent to residents’ mobile devices. The test will replicate a large-scale, multi-jurisdictional emergency requiring thousands of numbers to be called simultaneously across Orange County....
String of home burglaries in Huntington Beach may be tied to South American theft ring
Residents living in a Huntington Beach neighborhood are on edge after a string of burglaries, and police suspect the thieves may be tied to a South American theft ring.
‘We all carry pepper spray’: Downtown residents say they’re overwhelmed with rising crime and homelessness
While city leaders have said they’re working to address the problem, they gave few specific answers on how the Downtown area could be immediately helped. The post ‘We all carry pepper spray’: Downtown residents say they’re overwhelmed with rising crime and homelessness appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Trial Begins in Deadly Overdose at Newport Beach Bar
A 48-year-old security manager for a Newport Beach bar dealt fentanyl to three patrons six years ago, leading to one death and two other overdoses, a federal prosecutor told jurors Wednesday -- while the defendant's attorney said the real culprit was an unnamed "mystery man."
voiceofoc.org
Does Orange County’s Fire Headquarters Need 24/7 Armed Cops?
Should round-the-clock armed police be stationed at Orange County Fire Authority’s headquarters?. Fire Authority officials proposed paying the county $1 million a year to have sheriff’s special officers provide security there. But when it came up for approval on Tuesday, county supervisors rejected it overwhelmingly. Supervisors Don Wagner...
California Pizza Kitchen is Opening a New Location in Orange County
California Pizza Kitchen (CPK), a restaurant known for serving creative California-inspired pizza, announced the opening of its newest location in Orange County. The new restaurant will be located at 27430 La Paz Road near the Village La Paz shopping center and will feature an open-air dining experience and a large patio area.
These California cities ranked as the safest for trick-or-treating, according to study
As Halloween approaches, families across the Southland are gearing up to take their children trick-or-treating by purchasing costumes and stocking up on candy. Safety is also a priority for parents leading up to Halloween. Some residents won’t have to travel far to ensure their kids stay safe while enjoying the spooky holiday. Seven California cities […]
dailytitan.com
Anaheim City Council approves construction for OC V!BE
The Anaheim City Council unanimously approved the construction of OCVibe, a $4 billion mixed-use entertainment center near Honda Center and ARTIC transit center. OCVibe, also referred to as ocV!be, will be a 95-acre project consisting of new office spaces, restaurants, shops, housing and hotels, a concert hall, an amphitheater, a park and additional open spaces. The project will also include land use zoning for advertisement sign construction.
millikancorydon.com
The Queen Mary: Sink or Swim
After carrying passengers from 1947 to her retirement in 1967, the Queen Mary was sold to Long Beach. Her last operators, Urban Commons Queensway, left her in turmoil after neglecting necessary repairs and being sued for fraud after stealing $2.4 million from a COVID-19 relief loan in November, 2021. Now,...
Tensions between Black and Latino residents in L.A. spike in wake of Nury Martinez scandal
Officials in Los Angeles are struggling to contain the fallout stemming from the leaked audio of racist comments made by former city council president Nury Martinez that forced her to resign. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the city council held virtual meetings to try to move forward from the Martinez scandal...
californiaglobe.com
Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?
The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
Man killed in Escondido crash identified
A man killed in a collision in Escondido over the weekend has been publicly identified.
