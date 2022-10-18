Kriz: Nine Months into the Year, 6.5% of the County’s Beginning of Year Homeless Population is Already Dead with 42 New Deaths in September

Chefs have differing opinions when it comes to culinary school education. Some believe that learning classic French cuisine with its recipes and techniques is fundamental to working in a kitchen. Others are firmly on the side of a real-life approach involving restaurant experience only. CulinaryLab connects the dots between formal education and on-the-job training, offering a practical hybrid of learning by doing in a small group setting.

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO