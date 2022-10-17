Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.Hey TanushaBristol, CT
A 10-year-old Boy in Connecticut was Attacked by a Black Bear While Playing Outsidejustpene50Morris, CT
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
Education Again Puts Meriden in the SpotlightConnecticut by the NumbersMeriden, CT
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
Related
NBC Connecticut
Police Look for Person Accused of Fleeing Drive-By Shooting in Watertown
Watertown Police are looking for a person's that allegedly fired several gunshots from their car before driving off. The drive-by shooting happened at approximately 2:15 a.m. in the Oakville section of town. A dark-colored SUV appears to have turned down Hubbel Avenue, where several gunshots were heard. Police said the...
New Haven police make arrest in July homicide
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three months after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in New Haven, his family says the process of justice has just begun. New Haven police arrested and charged Kiyon Matheney, 25, with murder, possession of a firearm, and carrying without a permit. Investigators said Matheney approached John Tubac in […]
Man breaks into Meriden home, assaults couple with a frying pan
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man is accused of breaking into a Meriden home over the summer and assaulting a couple with a frying pan. Police said on June 20, officers were called to a domestic incident. The victim told police that Leonardo Castro entered her apartment through a window. The victim said while she […]
Man shot in East Hartford
The shooting occurred just after eight. The victim was discovered in the rear stairwell of an apartment complex, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated by East Hartford Fire Department paramedics and transported to the hospital.
NBC Connecticut
Man Hurt After East Hartford Shooting
A man who was shot in East Hartford Tuesday night is in stable condition. Police said the shooting happened on Hillside Street at what appears to be Coachlight Village Condos. The man was found near a stairwell and he had been shot in the chest. Police said he was taken...
sheltonherald.com
Torrington woman, 26, killed changing tire on Route 8 in Thomaston, police say
THOMASTON — A Torrington woman died Wednesday after she was hit by a car while changing a tire, state police said. Karina Marie Lopez, 26, had been driving on Route 8 northbound near Exit 39 about 3:30 p.m. when she realized her tire was flat and her car became disabled in the left lane, police said.
News 12
Connecticut man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing in Putnam County
A Connecticut man has been arrested for attempted murder in Putnam County. The Putnam County Sheriff's Department says that deputies were dispatched to the La Patrona Mexican Restaurant at 182 Route 22 in Southeast for a dispute in progress with a knife involved on Oct. 16 around 4 a.m. When...
Charges dropped against man who became paralyzed while in New Haven police custody
All charges have been dropped against the man who became paralyzed while in New Haven police custody in June, the New Haven Superior Court clerk's office confirmed to News 8.
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Hector Manuel Lopez-Maldonado, 23, 60 Long St. Apt. 106, New Britain, ill opn mv w/o minimum insurance, improper use-marker/lic/rgstr, operate mv without license, operate/parks unregistered mv. Malachi D. Campbell, 44, 243 Curtis St. Flr. 2, Meriden, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug, failure to drive upon right, ill carry firearm...
Hartford man gets 3 years for stealing 50 guns from South Windsor warehouse
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 32-year-old Hartford man will spend 36 months in prison after pleading guilty to stealing firearms last year from a South Windsor warehouse, according to an announcement Tuesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Shameik Camara was accused of stealing a shipment of 50 pistols from a R&L Carriers warehouse […]
newstalknewengland.com
Mitford, Connecticut Police Arrested Jeffrey Hartshorn For DUI
On Sunday, Mitford, Connecticut Police arrested Jeffrey Hartshorn, 51, of 22 Birchwood Road, Seymour, Connecticut. Hartshorn was charged with Operation of a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence. On October 16, 2022, an officer was dispatched to 118 Plains Road, the Mobil Gas Station. Upon arrival the officer observed Hartshorn sitting...
Eyewitness News
GRAPHIC VIDEO: body cam video released from Bristol shooting
Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting. Updated: 11 hours ago. The Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report...
Eyewitness News
16-year-old girl from Milford reported missing
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Milford said they’re looking for a 16-year-old girl. They said Gianna Malfetano was last seen at her school on Tuesday. She was wearing a black Nike sweatshirt and black pants. Police described her as standing 5′5″ tall and weighing about 130 pounds....
Woman Struck, Killed While Attempting To Repair Tire In Thomaston
A woman was killed while attempting to repair a flat tire on a busy Connecticut roadway. The incident happened Wednesday, Oct. 19 at around 3:35 p.m. in Litchfield County on Route 8 in Thomaston. State Police troopers were dispatched to the area of Route 8 northbound between the Exit 39...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: body cam video released from Connecticut police shooting
Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and Ludlow. Route 9 safety concerns rise following hit-and-run that hospitalized 13-year-old Investigators told us that they have found the crosswalk along Route 9 in Hadley to be dangerous based on eyewitness information. Local leaders push to implement body...
Eyewitness News
Special decal honors fallen Bristol officers
(WFSB) - Tributes continue to pour in for Bristol Police Officers Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy. You’ll now start to notice police vehicles across the state with a permanent reminder of what it means to lay their life on the line. The latest tribute will be one that you...
Police accountability law plays big role in Bristol investigation on two slain officers
BRISTOL, Conn. — It’s been just five days since the tragedy in Bristol, and already, we’ve seen body camera video, a report by the Office of the Inspector General, and cause of death information from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. So what has contributed to this expedited flow of information?
Eyewitness News
Suspect accused of hitting Bloomfield officer during traffic stop
(WFSB) – A Bloomfield police officer was struck by a suspect who fled a traffic stop Monday morning, authorities said. Police said the incident happened around 10:57 a.m. in the area of Mountain Avenue and Regency Drive in Bloomfield. An officer pulled over the driver of a 2006 black...
East Hartford man charged in South Windsor crashes
SOUTH WINDSOR — A 70-year-old East Hartford man was charged Sunday based on accusations that he caused multiple vehicle accidents on June 26. Steven Corcoran was charged with second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, evading responsibility, and violation of a traffic control signal, police said.
Who is the man who killed Bristol police officers
BRISTOL, Conn. — FOX61 has uncovered new information about the suspected Bristol shooter Nick Brutcher. The story jumped off the pages of the 04’-05’ Bristol Central High School yearbook that we obtained from the Bristol Public Library. Nick Brutcher, Aaron Hernandez and Alex Ryng were photographed standing...
Comments / 0