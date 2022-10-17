ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Connecticut

Police Look for Person Accused of Fleeing Drive-By Shooting in Watertown

Watertown Police are looking for a person's that allegedly fired several gunshots from their car before driving off. The drive-by shooting happened at approximately 2:15 a.m. in the Oakville section of town. A dark-colored SUV appears to have turned down Hubbel Avenue, where several gunshots were heard. Police said the...
WATERTOWN, CT
WTNH

New Haven police make arrest in July homicide

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three months after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in New Haven, his family says the process of justice has just begun. New Haven police arrested and charged Kiyon Matheney, 25, with murder, possession of a firearm, and carrying without a permit. Investigators said Matheney approached John Tubac in […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Man breaks into Meriden home, assaults couple with a frying pan

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man is accused of breaking into a Meriden home over the summer and assaulting a couple with a frying pan. Police said on June 20, officers were called to a domestic incident. The victim told police that Leonardo Castro entered her apartment through a window. The victim said while she […]
MERIDEN, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

Man shot in East Hartford

The shooting occurred just after eight. The victim was discovered in the rear stairwell of an apartment complex, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated by East Hartford Fire Department paramedics and transported to the hospital.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Hurt After East Hartford Shooting

A man who was shot in East Hartford Tuesday night is in stable condition. Police said the shooting happened on Hillside Street at what appears to be Coachlight Village Condos. The man was found near a stairwell and he had been shot in the chest. Police said he was taken...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Hector Manuel Lopez-Maldonado, 23, 60 Long St. Apt. 106, New Britain, ill opn mv w/o minimum insurance, improper use-marker/lic/rgstr, operate mv without license, operate/parks unregistered mv. Malachi D. Campbell, 44, 243 Curtis St. Flr. 2, Meriden, ill opn mv under infl alc/drug, failure to drive upon right, ill carry firearm...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Hartford man gets 3 years for stealing 50 guns from South Windsor warehouse

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 32-year-old Hartford man will spend 36 months in prison after pleading guilty to stealing firearms last year from a South Windsor warehouse, according to an announcement Tuesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Shameik Camara was accused of stealing a shipment of 50 pistols from a R&L Carriers warehouse […]
HARTFORD, CT
newstalknewengland.com

Mitford, Connecticut Police Arrested Jeffrey Hartshorn For DUI

On Sunday, Mitford, Connecticut Police arrested Jeffrey Hartshorn, 51, of 22 Birchwood Road, Seymour, Connecticut. Hartshorn was charged with Operation of a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence. On October 16, 2022, an officer was dispatched to 118 Plains Road, the Mobil Gas Station. Upon arrival the officer observed Hartshorn sitting...
SEYMOUR, CT
Eyewitness News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: body cam video released from Bristol shooting

Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting. Updated: 11 hours ago. The Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

16-year-old girl from Milford reported missing

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Milford said they’re looking for a 16-year-old girl. They said Gianna Malfetano was last seen at her school on Tuesday. She was wearing a black Nike sweatshirt and black pants. Police described her as standing 5′5″ tall and weighing about 130 pounds....
MILFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: body cam video released from Connecticut police shooting

Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and Ludlow. Route 9 safety concerns rise following hit-and-run that hospitalized 13-year-old Investigators told us that they have found the crosswalk along Route 9 in Hadley to be dangerous based on eyewitness information. Local leaders push to implement body...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Eyewitness News

Special decal honors fallen Bristol officers

(WFSB) - Tributes continue to pour in for Bristol Police Officers Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy. You’ll now start to notice police vehicles across the state with a permanent reminder of what it means to lay their life on the line. The latest tribute will be one that you...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Suspect accused of hitting Bloomfield officer during traffic stop

(WFSB) – A Bloomfield police officer was struck by a suspect who fled a traffic stop Monday morning, authorities said. Police said the incident happened around 10:57 a.m. in the area of Mountain Avenue and Regency Drive in Bloomfield. An officer pulled over the driver of a 2006 black...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

East Hartford man charged in South Windsor crashes

SOUTH WINDSOR — A 70-year-old East Hartford man was charged Sunday based on accusations that he caused multiple vehicle accidents on June 26. Steven Corcoran was charged with second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, evading responsibility, and violation of a traffic control signal, police said.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
FOX 61

Who is the man who killed Bristol police officers

BRISTOL, Conn. — FOX61 has uncovered new information about the suspected Bristol shooter Nick Brutcher. The story jumped off the pages of the 04’-05’ Bristol Central High School yearbook that we obtained from the Bristol Public Library. Nick Brutcher, Aaron Hernandez and Alex Ryng were photographed standing...
