Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International AirportAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Pack! Midtown celebrates the University of Nevada's homecoming
This is a recurring recording of GMR at 6 am. This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. Nigh Off The Streets in Carson looking for over 100 volunteers. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm.
KOLO TV Reno
Trick or Suite Returns to Greater Nevada Field
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a chance for kids to dress up and safely trick or treat ahead of Halloween. Trick or Suite takes place at Greater Nevada Field on October 26 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Entry fee is $3 per child or three cans of food. Proceeds benefit the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. Vince Ruffino visited KOLO 8 to talk about what families can expect at the event.
nnbw.com
Keeping the talent in Northern Nevada
When Shilpi Garg needed to complete a pediatric residency program as part of her medical studies, she left Reno and headed to California’s Central Valley to enroll in the University of San Francisco-Fresno pediatrics scholars program. Garg grew up in Northern Nevada and still has family here. She knew...
mhhsnews.com
HOMH: Senior Santiago Salas voted best running back in San Diego
“I was shocked at first and […] then when I saw it I just started the voting, just sending it out. Believing I was going to win was there but not fully, so when it actually came out that I did win […] I was full of excitement, but I couldn’t have done it without my family and all of Mission Hills shouting me out and supporting me.”
KOLO TV Reno
Local actor back in Reno to support Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno-born actor Kristoffer Polaha is back in town this weekend to host a series of events supporting the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada. On Friday, October 21st there is a screening of his film “Where Hope Grows” at the Joe Crowley Student Union on the Nevada campus. It runs from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., and includes a Q&A session with Polaha and his co-star David Desanctis.
KOLO TV Reno
Hillary Schieve seeks another term as Reno Mayor
Wind and clouds will increase, ahead of a sharp cold front. This system will bring wind, rain, and snow on Saturday, and a freeze to most areas by Sunday and Monday mornings. Another system is likely in the middle of next week. -Jeff. Cold Weather Means Turning Off Outside Watering.
KOLO TV Reno
The Road Ahead with RTC: UNR and TMCC Students RIDE Free with EdPass
SPONSORED: Students, faculty, and staff at the University of Nevada, Reno, and Truckee Meadows Community College can ride RTC buses for free anywhere in our community with their University or TMCC ID. It’s part of a program called Ed-PASS. This program is helping people get where they need to go, increasing transit ridership, and reducing traffic and parking congestion in our community and around our schools.
Eagles add San Diego stop as part of 2023 ‘Hotel California’ tour
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band the Eagles will be making a stop in San Diego next year as part of their Hotel California 2023 tour.
Philly Frank's Steaks owner secretly rooting Padres!
SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Just about everywhere you go in San Diego County people are rooting for the Padres, except for one. In this Zevely Zone, I went to San Marcos to visit Philly Frank's Steaks. Philadelphia may be the City of Brotherly Love, but they are the enemy this week. I thought why not make a fuss as I walked in the cheesesteak shop chanting, "Here we go Padres, here we go Padres!"
KPBS
Foul fowl mural plucked before Padres, Phillies NLCS game
Just as quickly as a chicken mural in downtown San Diego stirred up controversy, it’s painted over. The mural showed the “Famous San Diego Chicken” kicking down the Phillies’ mascot, the Phillie Phanatic. The Chicken originated in 1974 as a radio station mascot but over the years became an iconic sports personality.
localemagazine.com
These 7 Padres Bars in San Diego Are Total Home Runs
Throw On Your Jersey and Head to These Local Bars for Some Playoff Madness. “Beat LA” was a prayer-turned-chant—a chant heard echoing and spreading from Petco Park to Gaslamp bars, to terraces in Little Italy and North County watering holes. The chant reverberated across San Diego county, infecting everyone who heard it with hope and joy. San Diego spent 34 yellow towel-waving minutes asking LA, “Who’s your padre?”
KOLO TV Reno
Reno woman spends life savings after surviving spinal injury
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tiffany Swisher has always loved spending time with her grandchildren. Now, she still enjoys her time with them, just from the confines of a wheelchair. “It’s been a very tough 8 months,” Tiffany said. On February 5th, Tiffany’s life changed forever. She was in...
KOLO TV Reno
Night Off The Streets in Carson needs more than 100 volunteers
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During the coldest days of winter, First United Methodist Church in Carson City becomes a sanctuary for men, women and children without shelter. It’s a service that wouldn’t be possible without the help of volunteers like Rob and Jenny Scanland. “We see them, and...
San Diego Philly Cheesesteak Shop Well Positioned for the Game
Joe Crescenzo at his San Diego cheesesteak shopImage via Fox 29. The Philadelphia cheesesteak is everywhere these days, thanks to local fans like Joe Crescenzo who have been transplanted elsewhere, reports Fox 29.
Nevada Appeal
Large building at 550 Mallory in Carson City sold
SVN|Gold Dust Commercial Associates said Thursday that it had completed the sale of the building at 550 Mallory Way in Carson City. Jack Brower (CCIM) and Wes Brogan represented the seller for the approximately 119,500-square foot industrial building located near the corner of Mallory and Roop Street in Carson City. The building offers a range of clear height, from 12 feet to 20 feet, as well as several dock-high and at-grade doors.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Humane Society waives adoption fees this weekend for National Make a Dog’s Day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are lots of beloved animals at the Nevada Humane Society (NHS) looking for their forever homes. A dog named Asher is one of them. NHS took Asher in after he was rescued from a neglectful situation, living in a car with two cats, two people and three other dogs. He was in rough shape, but after love, attention and care for his physical health, Asher has made a marvelous recovery and is ready to be adopted.
KOLO TV Reno
Ward 3 finalists address priorities during final meet and greet
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As the Reno City Council gets ready to appoint a ward 3 representative for the next four years, candidates had another chance to speak directly to the community Wednesday night. About two dozen people were in attendance and finalists, once again, were given time to introduce...
KOLO TV Reno
Equal Rights: The focus of Question 1
Much colder weather will drop into the region Saturday with a sharp cold front. Windy, showery weather is expected, with rain changing over to light snow before ending. The first freeze of the fall is possible for Reno Sunday or Monday morning. -Jeff. Fall foliage website. Updated: 11 hours ago.
What do La Nina conditions mean for precipitation in San Diego and California?
SAN DIEGO — As of October 1st, the rain calendar was reset and we are officially in the rainy season now through April. But La Nina is still in place for the third year in a row with its cooler sea surface temperatures, something that rarely happens. While we...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
According to the Reno Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Reno on Thursday morning. The crash happened near Mustang on I-80 at around 6:30 p.m. According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, a black Volvo sedan, a van, and a silver Hyundai sedan were involved in the collision. The driver of...
Comments / 0