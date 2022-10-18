ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOLO TV Reno

Trick or Suite Returns to Greater Nevada Field

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a chance for kids to dress up and safely trick or treat ahead of Halloween. Trick or Suite takes place at Greater Nevada Field on October 26 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Entry fee is $3 per child or three cans of food. Proceeds benefit the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. Vince Ruffino visited KOLO 8 to talk about what families can expect at the event.
nnbw.com

Keeping the talent in Northern Nevada

When Shilpi Garg needed to complete a pediatric residency program as part of her medical studies, she left Reno and headed to California’s Central Valley to enroll in the University of San Francisco-Fresno pediatrics scholars program. Garg grew up in Northern Nevada and still has family here. She knew...
mhhsnews.com

HOMH: Senior Santiago Salas voted best running back in San Diego

“I was shocked at first and […] then when I saw it I just started the voting, just sending it out. Believing I was going to win was there but not fully, so when it actually came out that I did win […] I was full of excitement, but I couldn’t have done it without my family and all of Mission Hills shouting me out and supporting me.”
KOLO TV Reno

Local actor back in Reno to support Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno-born actor Kristoffer Polaha is back in town this weekend to host a series of events supporting the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada. On Friday, October 21st there is a screening of his film “Where Hope Grows” at the Joe Crowley Student Union on the Nevada campus. It runs from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., and includes a Q&A session with Polaha and his co-star David Desanctis.
KOLO TV Reno

Hillary Schieve seeks another term as Reno Mayor

Hillary Schieve seeks another term as Reno Mayor
KOLO TV Reno

The Road Ahead with RTC: UNR and TMCC Students RIDE Free with EdPass

SPONSORED: Students, faculty, and staff at the University of Nevada, Reno, and Truckee Meadows Community College can ride RTC buses for free anywhere in our community with their University or TMCC ID. It’s part of a program called Ed-PASS. This program is helping people get where they need to go, increasing transit ridership, and reducing traffic and parking congestion in our community and around our schools.
CBS 8

Philly Frank's Steaks owner secretly rooting Padres!

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Just about everywhere you go in San Diego County people are rooting for the Padres, except for one. In this Zevely Zone, I went to San Marcos to visit Philly Frank's Steaks. Philadelphia may be the City of Brotherly Love, but they are the enemy this week. I thought why not make a fuss as I walked in the cheesesteak shop chanting, "Here we go Padres, here we go Padres!"
KPBS

Foul fowl mural plucked before Padres, Phillies NLCS game

Just as quickly as a chicken mural in downtown San Diego stirred up controversy, it’s painted over. The mural showed the “Famous San Diego Chicken” kicking down the Phillies’ mascot, the Phillie Phanatic. The Chicken originated in 1974 as a radio station mascot but over the years became an iconic sports personality.
localemagazine.com

These 7 Padres Bars in San Diego Are Total Home Runs

Throw On Your Jersey and Head to These Local Bars for Some Playoff Madness. “Beat LA” was a prayer-turned-chant—a chant heard echoing and spreading from Petco Park to Gaslamp bars, to terraces in Little Italy and North County watering holes. The chant reverberated across San Diego county, infecting everyone who heard it with hope and joy. San Diego spent 34 yellow towel-waving minutes asking LA, “Who’s your padre?”
KOLO TV Reno

Reno woman spends life savings after surviving spinal injury

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tiffany Swisher has always loved spending time with her grandchildren. Now, she still enjoys her time with them, just from the confines of a wheelchair. “It’s been a very tough 8 months,” Tiffany said. On February 5th, Tiffany’s life changed forever. She was in...
KOLO TV Reno

Night Off The Streets in Carson needs more than 100 volunteers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During the coldest days of winter, First United Methodist Church in Carson City becomes a sanctuary for men, women and children without shelter. It’s a service that wouldn’t be possible without the help of volunteers like Rob and Jenny Scanland. “We see them, and...
Nevada Appeal

Large building at 550 Mallory in Carson City sold

SVN|Gold Dust Commercial Associates said Thursday that it had completed the sale of the building at 550 Mallory Way in Carson City. Jack Brower (CCIM) and Wes Brogan represented the seller for the approximately 119,500-square foot industrial building located near the corner of Mallory and Roop Street in Carson City. The building offers a range of clear height, from 12 feet to 20 feet, as well as several dock-high and at-grade doors.
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Humane Society waives adoption fees this weekend for National Make a Dog’s Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are lots of beloved animals at the Nevada Humane Society (NHS) looking for their forever homes. A dog named Asher is one of them. NHS took Asher in after he was rescued from a neglectful situation, living in a car with two cats, two people and three other dogs. He was in rough shape, but after love, attention and care for his physical health, Asher has made a marvelous recovery and is ready to be adopted.
KOLO TV Reno

Ward 3 finalists address priorities during final meet and greet

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As the Reno City Council gets ready to appoint a ward 3 representative for the next four years, candidates had another chance to speak directly to the community Wednesday night. About two dozen people were in attendance and finalists, once again, were given time to introduce...
KOLO TV Reno

Equal Rights: The focus of Question 1

Equal Rights: The focus of Question 1
