Nevada State

Elko Daily Free Press

Jim Hartman: Homestretch - Lombardo, Laxalt with slim polling leads

With Early Voting beginning Saturday (Oct. 22), Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, the Republican nominee for governor, has opened a slim polling lead over Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak, according to the Real Clear Politics average of polls. The RCP polling average has Lombardo leading Sisolak by 1.8% (46.0-44.2%). Similarly, the...
Elko Daily Free Press

Letter: Senator poor choice for Nevada

Catherine Cortez Masto has been a poor choice for Senator for Nevada. She is without a clue; adding regulations and taxes to mining and energy producers as well as spending money on Green New Deal has a direct effect on inflation. Next time she chooses to visit northeast Nevada, should...
SFGate

Nevada voters weigh state version of Equal Rights Amendment

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada voters are deciding whether to adopt an Equal Rights Amendment in their state constitution, a sweeping update that would guarantee equal rights to people who have historically been marginalized. Question 1 would amend Nevada’s Constitution to ensure equal rights for all, “regardless of race,...
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada AG Ford provides $400,000 for red flag law training

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has announced $400,000 for education and training programs for the state’s red flag law. Grants will also be offered to organizations providing resources to family members looking to help family members in crisis. “Our state’s ‘red flag’ law is...
pvtimes.com

Two green card holders in Nye County were wrongly issued mail-in ballots. Here’s how it may have happened.

A 77-year-old man who renewed his license at the Pahrump Department of Motor Vehicles in August claims he was mistakenly registered to vote and ultimately received a mail-in ballot to cast votes in Nye County’s upcoming general election, even though he reportedly informed local officials that he is a Canadian citizen and ineligible to participate in U.S. elections.
SFGate

Oregon lawmakers hear bullying charge against gov candidate

963kklz.com

Nevada’s Minimum Wage Comes Down To You

Wages are an interesting subject in Nevada, and it’s on the upcoming ballot. Nevada Ballot Question 2 is referred to the “Minimum Wage” question. “Shall the Nevada Constitution be amended to establish a state minimum wage employers must pay at a rate of $12 per hour or any applicable increases about that rate provided by federal law or the Nevada Legislature?”
KOLO TV Reno

State Treasurer Conine files yet another complaint against opponent Fiore

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine has filed a third complaint against his opponent for State Treasurer Michelle Fiore. His latest complaint against her alleges additional illegal contributions. Conine’s office claims Fiore has gathered more than $47,000 in contributions, tens of thousands of dollars more than...
