Read full article on original website
Related
Elko Daily Free Press
Jim Hartman: Homestretch - Lombardo, Laxalt with slim polling leads
With Early Voting beginning Saturday (Oct. 22), Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, the Republican nominee for governor, has opened a slim polling lead over Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak, according to the Real Clear Politics average of polls. The RCP polling average has Lombardo leading Sisolak by 1.8% (46.0-44.2%). Similarly, the...
Elko Daily Free Press
Letter: Senator poor choice for Nevada
Catherine Cortez Masto has been a poor choice for Senator for Nevada. She is without a clue; adding regulations and taxes to mining and energy producers as well as spending money on Green New Deal has a direct effect on inflation. Next time she chooses to visit northeast Nevada, should...
Democrats hope polls are wrong in Nevada — and that it will help them
Democrats behind in the polls in Nevada are hoping that this year’s results mirror past big elections in the state in which Democrats trailed before Election Day only to come out ahead when the votes were counted. According to the RealClearPolitics average of polls, Republican challenger Adam Laxalt leads...
mynews4.com
Nevada attorney general Aaron Ford tries to keep seat in race against Sigal Chattah
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Democratic incumbent Aaron Ford is up against Republican challenger Sigal Chattah in the tight race to be Nevada attorney general. The most recent poll, from the Nevada Independent and OH Predictive Insights, showed Chattah with a 39-37 lead among likely voters.
SFGate
Nevada voters weigh state version of Equal Rights Amendment
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada voters are deciding whether to adopt an Equal Rights Amendment in their state constitution, a sweeping update that would guarantee equal rights to people who have historically been marginalized. Question 1 would amend Nevada’s Constitution to ensure equal rights for all, “regardless of race,...
Las Vegas Weekly
2022 Midterm Election Guide: Our endorsements for Southern Nevada’s local races and ballot questions
✓ “Tick” Segerblom, Incumbent (D) ✓ Justin Jones, Incumbent (D) ✓ Jim Gibson, Incumbent (D) ✓ Briana Johnson, Incumbent (D) Helen “Ms. OS” Oseguera (R) ✓ Lynn Marie Goya, Incumbent (D) Bill Young (R) COUNTY RECORDER. ✓ Debbie Conway, Incumbent (D) John Evans (R) DISTRICT ATTORNEY.
FiveThirtyEight sours on House Democrats' chances in California
The recent findings from FiveThirtyEight may leave Democrats anxious.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada AG Ford provides $400,000 for red flag law training
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has announced $400,000 for education and training programs for the state’s red flag law. Grants will also be offered to organizations providing resources to family members looking to help family members in crisis. “Our state’s ‘red flag’ law is...
November election could shift majority on the Clark County school board
On the seven-member Clark County School Board, all it takes is four votes to get items passed. The November election, however, could change the board’s paradigm, since three seats are up for grabs. The post November election could shift majority on the Clark County school board appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Nevada lieutenant governor drafts legislation to 'modernize' school boards
Lt. Gov. Lisa Cano Burkhead plans to introduce draft legislation for the 2023 Nevada legislative session to "modernize and professionalize" county school boards by adding appointed members.
news3lv.com
FBI Las Vegas warns voters of election crimes, foreign interference ahead of midterms
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The FBI Las Vegas field office said foreign actors are likely to utilize misinformation tactics ahead of the November midterm elections. The federal law enforcement agency also warned it's monitoring for domestic election crimes such as ballot fraud and campaign finance violations. Adding to concerns...
Former President Barack Obama to campaign with Democratic candidates in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former President Barack Obama will campaign with Democratic candidates in Las Vegas next week. He's expected to join Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Gov. Steve Sisolak and other Democratic candidates up and down the ballot on Tuesday, Nov. 1. They'll encourage Nevadans to take advantage of...
Question 3: Should ranked-choice voting come to Nevada?
There are three ballot initiatives for the 2022 Nevada election and one initiative has Nevadans asking the most questions. Question 3 would create an open primary and ranked-choice voting for Nevada primary elections.
KOLO TV Reno
“Yet another political ploy”: Sisolak campaign responds to no confidence vote
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak is responding to a vote of no confidence by the Nevada Police Union over his leadership. In a statement released early Tuesday morning, the NPU issued the overwhelming vote on the grounds Sisolak had not done enough to handle staffing shortages and high police turnover rates.
pvtimes.com
Two green card holders in Nye County were wrongly issued mail-in ballots. Here’s how it may have happened.
A 77-year-old man who renewed his license at the Pahrump Department of Motor Vehicles in August claims he was mistakenly registered to vote and ultimately received a mail-in ballot to cast votes in Nye County’s upcoming general election, even though he reportedly informed local officials that he is a Canadian citizen and ineligible to participate in U.S. elections.
SFGate
Oregon lawmakers hear bullying charge against gov candidate
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A former legislator told an Oregon House committee Wednesday that he was bullied by then-House Speaker Tina Kotek, the Democratic candidate for governor, to the point that he suffers from PTSD. The hearing, held remotely via video, was emotional, with another former legislator testifying that...
Fox5 KVVU
Flyer mailed to northwest Las Vegas neighbors promises to use public records to track voting
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An election flyer mailed to households in certain areas of the Las Vegas Valley is raising eyebrows. Some view the mailer as threatening. FOX5 did some digging and reached out to the group who sent it to ask about their message. “I just got back...
How to vote: Early voting opens Oct. 22 in Nevada for the 2022 general election
Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, but voting will begin much sooner than that for those who use early voting opportunities. Here's a guide to the different ways you can vote.
963kklz.com
Nevada’s Minimum Wage Comes Down To You
Wages are an interesting subject in Nevada, and it’s on the upcoming ballot. Nevada Ballot Question 2 is referred to the “Minimum Wage” question. “Shall the Nevada Constitution be amended to establish a state minimum wage employers must pay at a rate of $12 per hour or any applicable increases about that rate provided by federal law or the Nevada Legislature?”
KOLO TV Reno
State Treasurer Conine files yet another complaint against opponent Fiore
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine has filed a third complaint against his opponent for State Treasurer Michelle Fiore. His latest complaint against her alleges additional illegal contributions. Conine’s office claims Fiore has gathered more than $47,000 in contributions, tens of thousands of dollars more than...
Comments / 3