Paul Klee: 'Definition of insanity': The Broncos would be nuts to think Hackett's the answer

By Paul Klee paul.klee@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
3 days ago
 3 days ago
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) sits on the ground after being sacked against the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Chargers won 19-16. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis) Jeff Lewis

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — No one’s safe from this Broncos headache.

Even the Broncos are driving the Broncos crazy.

A few minutes after the Chargers didn’t stink as bad as the Broncos stunk in a 19-16 overtime win Monday night, I asked Denver team captain Justin Simmons what has gone wrong here.

“Everyone knows the definition of insanity,” Simmons told me late Monday night in the concrete underbelly of SoFi Stadium.

We sure do. George Paton can do it now or the general manager can do it later: Pull the plug on this Nathaniel Hackett experiment. The Broncos would be nuts to think Hackett is the one to turn around an outfit that through six weeks has embarrassed itself, its new owners, even the history of Broncos football. In four games on prime-time TV, the Broncos averaged 13 points.

That kind of run gets a TV show canceled.

“We can’t keep doing the same thing, week-in and week-out, and think things are going to change,” Simmons said, speaking in general.

Don’t wait. Do it this morning, Mr. Paton. Everyone reading this has seen what Broncos football looks like, and as the kids say, this ain’t it: 10 flags for 151 yards, the most penalty yards for a Broncos team since 1976 — and the third time in six games Denver piled up 100 yards worth of flags. The Chargers aren’t off the hook, either. They stink too. No wonder the Chiefs have won, like, 27 straight AFC West titles. They go through Larry, Moe and Curly to hang a banner.

“First and foremost, it starts with me,” Hackett said after the loss, repeating several times he must go back and watch a game film that nobody who values their eyesight should volunteer to watch.

I don’t even recognize this franchise anymore. It’s a disaster wrapped inside a mess. Now think about the guy who paid $4.65 billion to purchase it. I learned Monday night the SoFi Stadium palace has an elevator that goes straight into the visiting owner’s suite. Soon after Rob Walton rode up to the luxury floor he was poured a nice glass of red wine to enjoy the evening.

Do you think a man accustomed to the royal treatment wants to watch a seventh-grade performance of “Captain Hook” when he forked over $4.65 billion to enhance a family legacy?

No chance, no way.

This was bad. This was bad-bad. The box score is going to say Montrell Washington muffed a punt in overtime and Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins booted through a 39-yard game-winner.

The box score lies. Your eyes don’t. New rule: If you watched four episodes of the Broncos on prime-time TV, you should be entitled to a credit on your Comcast bill. Shoot, Comcast should be obligated to show Avalanche and Nuggets games. Every game is Halloween come early.

“This is very disappointing. We need to have a lot more urgency across the board,” Hackett said. “It starts with me.”

You know what the Broncos locker room felt like late Monday night? It felt like a bunch of pro athletes who know the truth and aren’t allowed to say it. Athletes know, and the Broncos knew when the Vance Joseph era was a lost cause in a blowout loss against the San Francisco 49ers. That wasn’t frustration on the part of Simmons and his boys. That was a sour epiphany.

“It starts with leadership — from a defensive standpoint, offensive standpoint, special teams,” Simmons said. “Something’s obviously not gone right.”

Every week is a guessing game for the Broncos. Russell Wilson, the $245 million quarterback, is guessing where wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is going to be. The coaches are guessing which running back to use — Melvin Gordon in the first half (then he didn’t play in the second), Latavius Murray in the second. Mike Boone is the best option left, and he got one carry. Madness.

Guessing on special teams is a personal favorite. Hackett was comfortable on a 64-yard field goal attempt in Seattle, but he wasn’t cool with a 57-yarder on Monday. And SoFi Stadium is where Brandon McManus made a career-long 61-yarder … earlier this year! In January!

Where does this lost train travel next for the Broncos? Your guess is as good as theirs.

Can the Broncos recover from a 2-4 start that is absolute rock bottom for the franchise?

No chance, no way. But Paton can make sure his spot’s secure by admitting the Hackett job was a mistake. Elevate Klint Kubiak to head coach for the remainder of the season. The quarterbacks coach was at least good enough to call plays for a Vikings team that ranked 15th in offense last season. Plus, and I mean it sincerely, the Broncos can’t get any worse than Monday.

This is bad. This is bad-bad. The Broncos are so bad they’re driving themselves crazy.

For once, Russell Wilson did not end a press conference with his trademark, "Let's Ride."

Why would anyone want to continue riding this Broncos train of misery?

The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

