Read full article on original website
Related
bioengineer.org
No heart damage despite hypertension
For decades, scientists in Berlin have been researching a strange hereditary condition that results in half the members of certain families having unusually short fingers and extremely high blood pressure. If left untreated, the affected patients usually die of a stroke at the age of 50 years. Researchers at the Max Delbrück Center (MDC) in Berlin identified the cause of the disease back in 2015 and were able to prove their hypothesis five years later using animal models: a mutation in the phosphodiesterase 3A gene (PDE3A) causes its encoded enzyme to become overactive, affecting bone growth and causing blood vessel hyperplasia – resulting in elevated blood pressure.
bioengineer.org
TBX20 enhances reprogramming of heart fibroblasts into heart muscle cells
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Mammalian hearts have almost no ability to grow new heart muscle cells, called cardiomyocytes, after birth. Thus, dead tissue after an adult heart attack is not repaired with new cardiomyocytes. It is instead replaced with scar tissue that weakens the pumping power of the heart and often leads to heart failure.
bioengineer.org
Researchers discover how bacteria make pancreatic cancer cells grow and move
Virginia Tech researchers from the Department of Biomedical Engineering and Mechanics and the Department of Biochemistry have discovered a characteristic of a common oral bacterium that relocates to pancreatic cancer tumors that may help guide future therapeutic interventions for treatment. The bacterium, Fusobacterium nucleatum, may play a key role in how aggressively cancer grows and moves throughout the body.
bioengineer.org
Three-dose hepatitis B vaccine regimen protects people with HIV
A three-dose course of the hepatitis B vaccine HEPLISAV-B fully protected adults living with HIV who had never been vaccinated against or infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV), according to study findings presented today at the IDWeek conference in Washington, D.C. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, sponsors the ongoing Phase 3 ACTG A5379 clinical study.
bioengineer.org
Third COVID-19 vaccine dose is highly effective in patients with cirrhosis
Amsterdam, October 19, 2022 – Cirrhosis of the liver is associated with decreased responsiveness to COVID-19 mRNA vaccines as evidenced by results after two doses. However, the results of a new study strongly support giving the recommended booster vaccinations to these patients. In this retrospective study of over 26,000 patients with cirrhosis, investigators found there was an 80% reduction in COVID-19 occurrence, 100% reduction in severe or critical COVID-19, and 100% reduction in COVID-19-related death. Their findings are reported in the Journal of Hepatology.
bioengineer.org
Stem cell study reveals how neurons from PTSD patients react to stress
Stem cell-derived neurons from combat veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) react differently to a stress hormone than those from veterans without PTSD, a finding that could provide insights into how genetics can make someone more susceptible to developing PTSD following trauma exposure. Stem cell-derived neurons from combat veterans with...
bioengineer.org
Can smartphones predict mortality risk?
Passive smartphone monitoring of people’s walking activity can be used to construct population-level models of health and mortality risk, according to a new study publishing October 20th in the open access journal PLOS Digital Health by Bruce Schatz of University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, USA, and colleagues. Passive smartphone...
bioengineer.org
Radon exposure significantly affected by behaviour and socio-economic factors, study finds
A new multi-disciplinary study including researchers at the University of Calgary shows that people who act quickly to test for and mitigate radon gas in their homes are at a much lower risk of developing lung cancer long-term. A new multi-disciplinary study including researchers at the University of Calgary shows...
bioengineer.org
Reversing drug resistance in lung cancer
When someone is diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer — one of two main forms of lung cancer — there is a 70-80% chance that after 14 months the cancer will develop a resistance to the drug therapy originally given to fight it. If that happens, there aren’t many treatment options currently available. That’s why Raghuraman Kannan, the Michael J. and Sharon R. Bukstein Chair in Cancer Research in the University of Missouri School of Medicine, is determined to find a solution.
bioengineer.org
TI-RADS, algorithm guide diagnoses of pediatric thyroid nodules on ultrasound
Leesburg, VA, October 19, 2022—According to an accepted manuscript published in ARRS’ American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR), ACR TI-RADS and a deep learning algorithm trained on adult populations offer alternative strategies for evaluating thyroid nodules in children and younger adults, including guiding decisions to perform fine-needle aspiration. Leesburg,...
bioengineer.org
Patients waiting for urgent surgery in A&E feel calmer and experience less pain if given a music pillow
Berlin, Germany: Patients waiting in an emergency department for urgent surgery are less anxious, more relaxed and experience less pain if they are given a special music pillow to rest on, according to research presented at the European Emergency Medicine Congress today (Wednesday) [1]. Berlin, Germany: Patients waiting in an...
bioengineer.org
IU researcher creates virtual reality experiences to aid substance use disorder recovery
Indiana University researchers are combining psychological principles with innovative virtual reality technology to create a new immersive therapy for people with substance use disorders. They’ve recently received over $4.9 million from the National Institutes of Health and launched an IU-affiliated startup company to test and further develop the technology.
bioengineer.org
Cytoskeleton acts as cells’ bouncer for bacteria
Pseudomonas aeruginosa (P.a.) are resistant to most antibiotics and cause life-threatening infections of wounds or the lungs. The P.a. bacteria species has an entire arsenal of strategies for evading the immune system and infecting tissue. Researchers working with Prof. Dr. Winfried Römer and Dr. Carsten Schwan of the University of Freiburg and the Excellence Cluster CIBSS – Centre for Integrative Biological Signalling Studies – have identified a previously unknown, natural, defense mechanism that protects cells from Pseudomonas infection. The study has been published in Cell Reports.
bioengineer.org
Manipulating stress response in cells could help slow down ageing, finds NTU Singapore study
Scientists at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) have found that a stress response in cells, when ‘switched on’ at a post-reproductive age, could be the key to slow down ageing and promote longevity. Scientists at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) have found that a stress response...
bioengineer.org
Ludwig Lausanne researchers develop strategy to noninvasively monitor key immune cells in tumors
OCTOBER 19, 2022, NEW YORK – A Ludwig Cancer Research study has developed a strategy to noninvasively track immune cells known as macrophages within brain and breast tumors in living mice. Cancers often recruit and reprogram these tumor-associated macrophages, or TAMs, to support their own growth and confer resistance to therapies. Led by Ludwig Lausanne’s Johanna Joyce and Davide Croci and their colleague at the Lausanne University Hospital, Ruud B. van Heeswijk, the study appears in the current issue of Science Translational Medicine and is featured on the cover of the journal.
bioengineer.org
Selection of human immune-related genes was driven by the Black Death
The Black Death was the single greatest mortality event in recorded history, killing up to 50% of the European population in less than five years. New research from the University of Chicago, McMaster University, and the Institut Pasteur has found evidence that one of the darkest periods in recorded human history placed a significant selective pressure on the human population, changing the frequency of certain immune-related genetic variants and affecting our susceptibility to disease today. The results were published on October 19 in Nature.
bioengineer.org
The Black Death shaped the evolution of immunity genes, setting the course for how we respond to disease today, researchers find
Attention editors: Embargoed by the journal Nature until Wednesday, October 19th at 11 a.m. eastern. Full resolution photos and video to accompany the study are available at this link: https://bit.ly/3MAfAzr. Hamilton, ON, Oct. 19, 2022 – An international team of scientists who analyzed centuries-old DNA from victims and survivors of...
bioengineer.org
Scripps Research scientists map key protein structure of Hepatitis C virus
LA JOLLA, CA—A team led by scientists at Scripps Research and the University of Amsterdam has achieved an important goal in virology: mapping, at high resolution, critical proteins that stud the surface of the Hepatitis C virus (HCV) and enable it to enter host cells. LA JOLLA, CA—A team...
bioengineer.org
‘Deep fake’ protein designed with artificial intelligence will target water pollutants
LAWRENCE — If you’ve ever used a text-based artificial-intelligence image generator like Craiyon or DALL-E, you know with a few word prompts that the AI tools create images that are both realistic and completely synthesized. LAWRENCE — If you’ve ever used a text-based artificial-intelligence image generator like Craiyon...
bioengineer.org
Model calculates energetics of piercing fangs, claws and other biological weapons
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Researchers have created a model that can calculate the energetics involved when one organism stabs another with its fangs, thorns, spines or other puncturing parts. Because the model can be applied to a variety of organisms, it will help scientists study and compare many types of biological puncturing tools, researchers said. It also will help engineers develop new systems to efficiently pierce materials or resist being pierced.
Comments / 0