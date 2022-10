CLASSES/SEMINARS

CPR: Basic Life Support for the Healthcare Provider — one-day sessions 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 19, 25 and 29; Nov. 9, 12, 17 and 29; Dec. 3, 8 and 14; Frederick Community College Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. Students will participate in simulated clinical scenarios and learning stations, work with an AHA BLS Instructor to complete BLS skills practice and skills testing. $85. frederick.edu/cpr.