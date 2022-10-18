CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Students put their engineering skills to the test Thursday in this year's Capital City Pumpkin Drop at Appalachian Power Park. “It is one of my favorite things of the year,” Lillyanne Nance, a student at Hannan Junior/Senior High School, said. “I like how everybody is creative and everything is a little bit different and even if your pumpkin does crack and smash everybody just has the best time ever.”

