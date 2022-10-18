Read full article on original website
Work to make upgrades at Judicial Annex to affect traffic in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Lots of passers-by will be glancing upward in downtown Charleston over the next several days at work taking place high above street level. A 550-ton hydraulic crane and four support trucks will be installing new air handling equipment on the roof of the seven-story Judicial Building on Virginia Street, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Commission.
Charleston fire chief announces plans to retire
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston Fire Chief Shawn Wanner is retiring, the city confirmed Wednesday. Wanner, who joined the fire department in 1996, has served as fire chief since 2020. He replaced Jeff Jackson as the department’s 23rd leader. Prior to his promotion, Wanner served as assistant fire...
'Anniversary' ambulance unveiled to celebrate 50 years of ambulance service in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fifty years of helping people in emergency situations was marked in the capital city with the unveiling of an ambulance showcasing the original colors of the Charleston Emergency Ambulance Service ambulances – orange and white. Representatives of the city of Charleston and the Charleston...
Kanawha County woman convicted, sentenced to prison for setting wildfire
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for setting a wildfire that burned one-tenth of an acre of forested land, the West Virginia Division of Forestry said. Hannah Faith Boley, 23, was convicted of the crime of setting fires...
Kanawha County Board of Education approves policy to ease substitute teacher shortage
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — To deal with a shortage and get more substitute teachers in local classrooms, the Kanawha County Board of Education is working to change policies for retired teachers. On Thursday, board members passed a policy that would allow retired teachers to work longer periods as substitutes.
Special Kanawha County Commission meeting set to test voting equipment
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The November election is right around the corner, and early voting kicks off on Wed. Oct. 26. The Kanawha County Commission will have a public test of equipment on Wednesday, Oct. 19, to make sure all the equipment works properly. The test is also...
Ashland man experiencing homelessness shares his story as city seeks solutions
ASHLAND, Ky. (WCHS) — For more than three years, home for Anthony Loughner has been a campsite along the Ohio River in Ashland. "You think I like living on these streets, but I got so used to it," he said. "It doesn’t make a difference anymore because this is all I know."
Portsmouth examining its options to address homelessness
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCHS) — Whether it's the inner city or rural country, the issue of homelessness has plagued local governments for many years. The City of Portsmouth is beginning to try to tackle the issue. City leaders are currently examining all options when it comes to housing for those...
Amendment 3: Measure would allow West Virginia churches to incorporate
CHARLESTON, W. Va (WCHS) — Eyewitness News is taking a deep dive into four constitutional amendments on the November ballot in West Virginia. Amendment 3, which is the least controversial of the four, is asking voters to allow churches or religious denominations to incorporate. West Virginia is the only...
Huntington police ask public for information to help in homicide investigation
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Huntington police are asking the public for help in a homicide investigation after a man was found dead inside a home. Kerwin McKinney, 50, of Detroit was found dead at a residence about 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue, according to a news release Friday from the Huntington Police Department.
Former Kanawha County volunteer fire chief pleads guilty to embezzlement
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A former chief of the Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department in Kanawha County pleaded guilty Thursday to embezzling money from the department. Steven “PJ” Johnson, 51, is accused of embezzling at least $4,500 from the fire department in 2019, a criminal complaint said.
Kanawha health officials confirm one more COVID-19 related death
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported another COVID-19-related death in Kanawha County. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed in a news release Thursday the death of a 52-year-old man from virus-related causes. Kanawha County’s pandemic death total is now at 732. Active cases were at 108, up five....
New Charleston job center aims to lower unemployment rate post pandemic
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The grand opening of the new American Job Center of Kanawha County -- designed to be a one-stop shop for anyone who needs assistance starting a career -- was held Tuesday. The building houses many organizations including Jobs and Hope West Virginia, Workforce West Virginia...
School bus crash reported in Greenup County; no students injured
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Greenup County school officials said a bus with five students onboard was involved in a crash, but no students were injured. A feeder bus from Wurtland Middle School to Argillite Elementary was involved in a wreck Wednesday afternoon on Route 1 near W-Hollow, according to a statement issued by the Greenup County Board of Education.
Man accused of setting Charleston home on fire arrested
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man is in jail accused of setting a home on fire on Charleston's West Side. According to court documents, Matthew Farmer is charged with arson in connection with an Oct. 9 fire on Madison Street. Three people inside the home said that a man...
It's raining pumpkins: Annual pumpkin drop tests students' engineering skills
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Students put their engineering skills to the test Thursday in this year's Capital City Pumpkin Drop at Appalachian Power Park. “It is one of my favorite things of the year,” Lillyanne Nance, a student at Hannan Junior/Senior High School, said. “I like how everybody is creative and everything is a little bit different and even if your pumpkin does crack and smash everybody just has the best time ever.”
Two women charged in Putnam County drug investigation
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two women were charged after an undercover drug investigation in Putnam County, officials said. Tina Daniels, 35, and Ashley Spurlock, 32, were arrested Tuesday on drug charges in the Hurricane area, according to mayor Scott Edwards. The women were each charged with delivery of...
After three-year absence, Capital City Art and Craft Show will return to Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Capital City Art and Craft Show is returning to the Kanawha Valley after a three-year absence. The show will be Nov. 18-20. Community members came together for the announcement Wednesday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. This will be the 53rd year of...
Kanawha deputies searching for missing Cross Lanes woman
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies are searching for a missing woman from Cross Lanes. Megan Coles, 36, was reported missing by concerned family members, according to a news release Wednesday from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office. Family members said they haven't heard from Coles since early...
Cabell deputies say two runaway teens sought in Cabell County
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for two runaway teens. Deputies said Thursday they are looking for Alexa Martin, 14, and Nick Neumyer, 15. Family members report that Martin left Cabell Midland High School about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday and she...
