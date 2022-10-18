ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wchstv.com

Work to make upgrades at Judicial Annex to affect traffic in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Lots of passers-by will be glancing upward in downtown Charleston over the next several days at work taking place high above street level. A 550-ton hydraulic crane and four support trucks will be installing new air handling equipment on the roof of the seven-story Judicial Building on Virginia Street, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Commission.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Charleston fire chief announces plans to retire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston Fire Chief Shawn Wanner is retiring, the city confirmed Wednesday. Wanner, who joined the fire department in 1996, has served as fire chief since 2020. He replaced Jeff Jackson as the department’s 23rd leader. Prior to his promotion, Wanner served as assistant fire...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Kanawha County Board of Education approves policy to ease substitute teacher shortage

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — To deal with a shortage and get more substitute teachers in local classrooms, the Kanawha County Board of Education is working to change policies for retired teachers. On Thursday, board members passed a policy that would allow retired teachers to work longer periods as substitutes.
wchstv.com

Portsmouth examining its options to address homelessness

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCHS) — Whether it's the inner city or rural country, the issue of homelessness has plagued local governments for many years. The City of Portsmouth is beginning to try to tackle the issue. City leaders are currently examining all options when it comes to housing for those...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
wchstv.com

Amendment 3: Measure would allow West Virginia churches to incorporate

CHARLESTON, W. Va (WCHS) — Eyewitness News is taking a deep dive into four constitutional amendments on the November ballot in West Virginia. Amendment 3, which is the least controversial of the four, is asking voters to allow churches or religious denominations to incorporate. West Virginia is the only...
VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Huntington police ask public for information to help in homicide investigation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Huntington police are asking the public for help in a homicide investigation after a man was found dead inside a home. Kerwin McKinney, 50, of Detroit was found dead at a residence about 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue, according to a news release Friday from the Huntington Police Department.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Kanawha health officials confirm one more COVID-19 related death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported another COVID-19-related death in Kanawha County. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed in a news release Thursday the death of a 52-year-old man from virus-related causes. Kanawha County’s pandemic death total is now at 732. Active cases were at 108, up five....
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

New Charleston job center aims to lower unemployment rate post pandemic

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The grand opening of the new American Job Center of Kanawha County -- designed to be a one-stop shop for anyone who needs assistance starting a career -- was held Tuesday. The building houses many organizations including Jobs and Hope West Virginia, Workforce West Virginia...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

School bus crash reported in Greenup County; no students injured

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Greenup County school officials said a bus with five students onboard was involved in a crash, but no students were injured. A feeder bus from Wurtland Middle School to Argillite Elementary was involved in a wreck Wednesday afternoon on Route 1 near W-Hollow, according to a statement issued by the Greenup County Board of Education.
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
wchstv.com

Man accused of setting Charleston home on fire arrested

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man is in jail accused of setting a home on fire on Charleston's West Side. According to court documents, Matthew Farmer is charged with arson in connection with an Oct. 9 fire on Madison Street. Three people inside the home said that a man...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

It's raining pumpkins: Annual pumpkin drop tests students' engineering skills

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Students put their engineering skills to the test Thursday in this year's Capital City Pumpkin Drop at Appalachian Power Park. “It is one of my favorite things of the year,” Lillyanne Nance, a student at Hannan Junior/Senior High School, said. “I like how everybody is creative and everything is a little bit different and even if your pumpkin does crack and smash everybody just has the best time ever.”
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Two women charged in Putnam County drug investigation

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two women were charged after an undercover drug investigation in Putnam County, officials said. Tina Daniels, 35, and Ashley Spurlock, 32, were arrested Tuesday on drug charges in the Hurricane area, according to mayor Scott Edwards. The women were each charged with delivery of...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Kanawha deputies searching for missing Cross Lanes woman

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies are searching for a missing woman from Cross Lanes. Megan Coles, 36, was reported missing by concerned family members, according to a news release Wednesday from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office. Family members said they haven't heard from Coles since early...
CROSS LANES, WV
wchstv.com

Cabell deputies say two runaway teens sought in Cabell County

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for two runaway teens. Deputies said Thursday they are looking for Alexa Martin, 14, and Nick Neumyer, 15. Family members report that Martin left Cabell Midland High School about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday and she...
CABELL COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy