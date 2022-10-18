ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

Interior Sec. announces plan to improve toxic sites, create jobs in Kentucky visit

The U.S. Interior Department is intensifying efforts to clean up orphaned oil and gas wells and abandoned mines to protect people from toxins and waste. As part of those efforts, the U.S. Secretary of the Interior Department Deb Haaland visited a remediated site in Pineville, Kentucky on Thursday and met with state leaders in Lexington later the same day.
KENTUCKY STATE
Bay News 9

Midterms 2022: Five states have abortion on the ballot in November

The repeal of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court sent shockwaves throughout the country — and on Nov. 8, voters are poised to rattle aftershocks with their ballots. Five states — California, Michigan, Vermont, Kentucky and Montana — have posed the future of abortion to their constituents in the upcoming midterm election.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bay News 9

Arrests spurred by DeSantis' new election laws cause confusion

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP/Spectrum News) — Newly released police bodycam footage shows that three of the 20 people who were arrested in Florida for allegedly voting illegally in the 2020 election appeared to be surprised that they had done anything wrong. The recordings, from local police and made first available...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Idaho Supreme Court won't weigh legality of child marriage

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A legal loophole in Idaho that allows parents of teens to nullify child custody agreements by arranging child marriages will remain in effect, under a ruling from the state Supreme Court on Tuesday. In a split decision, the high court declined to decide whether Idaho's...
IDAHO STATE
Bay News 9

Florida Department of Education approves updates to rules on parental and individual rights

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida State Board of Education on Wednesday adopted nearly a dozen administrative rules to ensure they match laws approved by the Florida Legislature earlier this year, including one that specifies educators’ teaching certificates can be revoked or suspended for violating the law that prohibits classroom instruction to students in kindergarten through third grade on sexual orientation or gender identity.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Report: Florida DCF starts hiring veterans as turnover rates rise

FLORIDA — A new recruitment program is targeting veterans, military spouses and former law enforcement officers to fill open positions within the state’s child welfare agency and has yielded hundreds of applications and 17 new hires, according to a recent publication from Florida’s Department of Children and Families (DCF).
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Black scuba instructor diversifying the sport says relax, it's just water

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Accidental drowning is a leading cause of death among African American youth, according to a study from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). In Florida, NIH data shows the racial disparities linked to swimming abilities and drowning deaths are decreasing among African Americans, but the disparity with African Americans in the state from ages ten to 34 remains.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Abbott issues recall of certain ready-to-eat formulas

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Abbott has issued a voluntary recall on certain lots of 2 fluid ounce/59 milliliter bottles of Ready-to-Feed (RTF) liquid formula products, according to a statement from the company on Thursday. According to Abbott, the products are being recalled because a small percentage of bottles (less than...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes in Hawaii for shows on Oahu and Maui

HONOLULU — With a list of accomplishments under her belt — actress; dancer; former Oakland Raiders cheerleader; author (recently added); and foremost, stand-up comedian — Anjelah Johnson-Reyes will perform three shows on Oahu and Maui this week. Johnson-Reyes performs two back-to-back shows on Oahu at the Neal...
HAWAII STATE
Bay News 9

It’s harvest season for Finger Lakes wineries

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s harvest season for wineries across the Finger Lakes, working hard to move past the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s as busy as it is exciting at Three Brothers Wineries and Estates. “We’re bringing in fruit four to five days a week,” assistant winemaker Eli Bombard...

Comments / 0

Community Policy