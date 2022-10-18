Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
Interior Sec. announces plan to improve toxic sites, create jobs in Kentucky visit
The U.S. Interior Department is intensifying efforts to clean up orphaned oil and gas wells and abandoned mines to protect people from toxins and waste. As part of those efforts, the U.S. Secretary of the Interior Department Deb Haaland visited a remediated site in Pineville, Kentucky on Thursday and met with state leaders in Lexington later the same day.
Bay News 9
Midterms 2022: Five states have abortion on the ballot in November
The repeal of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court sent shockwaves throughout the country — and on Nov. 8, voters are poised to rattle aftershocks with their ballots. Five states — California, Michigan, Vermont, Kentucky and Montana — have posed the future of abortion to their constituents in the upcoming midterm election.
Bay News 9
Arrests spurred by DeSantis' new election laws cause confusion
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP/Spectrum News) — Newly released police bodycam footage shows that three of the 20 people who were arrested in Florida for allegedly voting illegally in the 2020 election appeared to be surprised that they had done anything wrong. The recordings, from local police and made first available...
Bay News 9
Idaho Supreme Court won't weigh legality of child marriage
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A legal loophole in Idaho that allows parents of teens to nullify child custody agreements by arranging child marriages will remain in effect, under a ruling from the state Supreme Court on Tuesday. In a split decision, the high court declined to decide whether Idaho's...
Bay News 9
Florida Department of Education approves updates to rules on parental and individual rights
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida State Board of Education on Wednesday adopted nearly a dozen administrative rules to ensure they match laws approved by the Florida Legislature earlier this year, including one that specifies educators’ teaching certificates can be revoked or suspended for violating the law that prohibits classroom instruction to students in kindergarten through third grade on sexual orientation or gender identity.
Bay News 9
Report: Florida DCF starts hiring veterans as turnover rates rise
FLORIDA — A new recruitment program is targeting veterans, military spouses and former law enforcement officers to fill open positions within the state’s child welfare agency and has yielded hundreds of applications and 17 new hires, according to a recent publication from Florida’s Department of Children and Families (DCF).
Bay News 9
Some in the LGBTQ community speak out against DOE's new Parental Bill of Rights Law rules
Some members of the LGBTQ community have come out against new rules approved by the Florida Department of Education under the Parental Bill of Rights Law, calling them too restrictive. What You Need To Know. The Florida Department of Education recently approved new rules as part of the Parental Bill...
Bay News 9
U.S. announces first auction for Pacific offshore wind energy
HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. — The Pacific Ocean has enormous potential to generate wind energy, and this move by the federal government means for the first time, offshore wind energy off the West Coast will help power over one million homes. To get there, the federal government will open five...
Bay News 9
Black scuba instructor diversifying the sport says relax, it's just water
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Accidental drowning is a leading cause of death among African American youth, according to a study from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). In Florida, NIH data shows the racial disparities linked to swimming abilities and drowning deaths are decreasing among African Americans, but the disparity with African Americans in the state from ages ten to 34 remains.
Bay News 9
Abbott issues recall of certain ready-to-eat formulas
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Abbott has issued a voluntary recall on certain lots of 2 fluid ounce/59 milliliter bottles of Ready-to-Feed (RTF) liquid formula products, according to a statement from the company on Thursday. According to Abbott, the products are being recalled because a small percentage of bottles (less than...
Bay News 9
Comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes in Hawaii for shows on Oahu and Maui
HONOLULU — With a list of accomplishments under her belt — actress; dancer; former Oakland Raiders cheerleader; author (recently added); and foremost, stand-up comedian — Anjelah Johnson-Reyes will perform three shows on Oahu and Maui this week. Johnson-Reyes performs two back-to-back shows on Oahu at the Neal...
Bay News 9
It’s harvest season for Finger Lakes wineries
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s harvest season for wineries across the Finger Lakes, working hard to move past the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s as busy as it is exciting at Three Brothers Wineries and Estates. “We’re bringing in fruit four to five days a week,” assistant winemaker Eli Bombard...
