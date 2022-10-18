Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Candidate hopes to break GOP’s California losing streak
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — In their quest to win back statewide office in deep-blue California, Republicans have set their sights — and money — on controller candidate Lanhee Chen. The race usually attracts little attention compared to other statewide offices, but this year, without an incumbent in...
KTAR.com
Think Tank talks Arizona voter polling, chats with elections office nominee Adrian Fontes
Our first guest on Think Tank this week is Sybil Francis, president and CEO of the Center for the Future of Arizona. She was a recent Think Tank guest who presented poll results on what Arizonans want in their politics and on several key policy issues. There was a lot more consensus than our vitriolic politics might suggest.
KTAR.com
Former President Barack Obama endorses Katie Hobbs in Arizona governor’s race
PHOENIX – With less than three weeks to go before Election Day, Arizona gubernatorial Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs picked up the endorsement of former President Barack Obama. In the 30-second spot released on social media Thursday, Obama told Arizona voters candidates weren’t all that was on the ballot.
KTAR.com
2 more Arizona women charged with harvesting small number of 2020 primary ballots
PHOENIX – Two southwestern Arizona women were indicted earlier this month for allegedly harvesting a small number of ballots during the 2020 primary election, authorities said Wednesday. A state grand jury charged Gloria Lopez Torres and Nadia Guadalupe Lizarraga-Mayorquin, aka Nadia Buchanan, with conspiracy and ballot abuse on Oct....
KTAR.com
Proposition 211 would get rid of ‘dark money’ for Arizona political advertisements
PHOENIX — A proposition on the ballot for next month’s midterm election aims to rid Arizona of “dark money” in political advertisements. Prop 211 would put an end to anonymous spending on the state’s political advertisements and organizations who don’t abide will face fines.
KTAR.com
KTAR’s Mike Broomhead to moderate televised candidate Q&A with Kari Lake
PHOENIX – KTAR News 92.3 FM and AZTV7 host Mike Broomhead will moderate the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission gubernatorial candidate event set for Sunday. The program, most likely a 30-minute Q&A with Republican Kari Lake, will be broadcast by AZTV7 and livestreamed online starting at 5 p.m. The...
KTAR.com
Arizona gamblers wager $5.4B, state makes $21M in 1st full year of legal sports betting
PHOENIX – Gamblers in Arizona wagered about $5.4 billion on events in the state’s first full year of legal sports betting, generating over $21 million in privilege fees, according to gaming reports. Event wagering has been legal in Arizona since September 2021. The Arizona Department of Gaming released...
KTAR.com
Oklahoma executes man convicted of killing infant daughter
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma executed inmate Benjamin Cole on Thursday morning despite claims from his attorneys that he had been severely mentally ill. Cole was pronounced dead at 10:22 a.m. at Oklahoma’s state penitentiary in McAlester. He was the sixth Oklahoma inmate to be executed since the state resumed carrying them out in October 2021.
KTAR.com
Arizona woman sentenced 136 months in prison for elder wire fraud
PHOENIX — An Arizona woman was sentenced on Wednesday to 136 months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of wire fraud, authorities said. Koreasa Maria Williams, 47, of Tucson, was a licensed insurance agent who frauded an 80-year-old client of over $1 million, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release Wednesday.
KTAR.com
‘The Letter:’ Family of slain Utah man meets son’s killer, hopes for change
GUNNISON — Jorge Benvenuto sat alone in a prison cell in central Utah trying to put into words how he felt about killing a stranger when he was 19 years old. He’d wanted to write to the family of Zachary Snarr for many years. He wanted to tell them how sorry he was that he’d shot and killed the 18-year-old he’d killed at Little Dell Reservoir on Aug. 28, 1996.
KTAR.com
Michigan’s Upper Peninsula: Snow, wind gusts, power outages
NATIONAL MINE, Mich. (AP) — It’s beginning to look a lot like winter in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, with snow falling and high winds toppling trees and causing power outages. MLive reported that as much as 18 inches (45 centimeters) of snow fell as of Tuesday morning in...
KTAR.com
Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Oct. 21-23
PHOENIX — Lil Nas X and Panic! At The Disco come to town while the Valley will be spoiled with a host of Halloween-themed gatherings. Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend. Phoenix. Day: Friday through Sunday. Time: Varies. Venue: Arizona State Fairgrounds (1826...
