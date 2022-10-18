ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Independent

Dominican Republic cracks down at border amid Haiti chaos

As Haiti rapidly spirals into chaos, its island neighbor, the Dominican Republic, has responded with crackdowns on migrants and a military buildup the government claims will “guarantee border security.”But some fear those moves will only deepen long-existing xenophobia against Haitian migrants and harm both nations' economies.On Sunday, Dominican President Luis Abinader announced the country’s biggest purchase of military gear since 1961 – six helicopters, ten aircraft, 21 armored vehicles and four anti-riot trucks.If international troops are sent in response to an appeal by Haiti's government for help against gangs, “We would close and block the border. … It’s very...
Washington Examiner

Arrests of Haitians crossing border illegally drop 99% in a year

Illegal immigration of Haitian citizens has plummeted by a staggering 99% in the past year after the Biden administration changed its rules about which immigrants could seek refuge at ports of entry. The change in rules, quietly expanded this summer, came after more than 15,000 Haitian citizens came across the...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Ex-spy who helped Ron DeSantis fly migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard is seen handing out supplies ahead of flight

The former military spy who allegedly helped Ron DeSantis fly 48 migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard has been pictured for the first time. Perla Huerta was said to have been spotted in the crowd helping to load mostly Venezuelan migrants on to a plane at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio last month before she was claimed to be a conduit for the Florida governor.
TEXAS STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Harassment in Venezuela, political targeting in the US: Migrants to Tennessee tell their stories

At 21 years old, Javir and her partner left Venezuela and traveled by foot through seven countries seeking a better life in the U.S.  For months, she walked. She walked through Panama, Nicaragua, Columbia, Mexico. She passed cities and towns, risking assault, robbery and violence from those taking advantage of fleeing migrants.  “You get to […] The post Harassment in Venezuela, political targeting in the US: Migrants to Tennessee tell their stories appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Click10.com

Officials: 2 dozen Cuban migrants encountered after landing in Marathon

Marathon, Fla. – Federal agents responded to a migrant landing near Marathon on Thursday morning, a top official with the U.S. Border Patrol said. Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, who heads the agency’s Miami sector, tweeted officials encountered 24 Cuban migrants after landing on a homemade boat.
MARATHON, FL
TheDailyBeast

Venezuelan Who Helped ‘Perla’ Recruit for DeSantis’ Migrant Flight Turns on Her

A Venezuelan migrant who helped recruit asylum-seekers to take a flight from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard last month—paid for by Florida—has turned against his former boss and is cooperating with a Texas sheriff’s office investigation. The man, identified only as Emmanuel, told the Miami Herald that he thought he was working for a charitable organization when he was told by Perla Huerta to convince a group of his countrymen to board the flight to Massachusetts with the promise of homes, cash and jobs. But when the migrants touched down, shocking the nation, Emmanuel’s WhatsApp blew up with panicked messages from the migrants. He said he begged Huerta to answer the phone but she vanished, putting her Tampa home up for sale and scrubbing her online profiles. “They will do better than any other group [of migrants] and they have the attention of the whole country,” she eventually texted back. “And I continue to be the worst woman in the world.” Emmanuel now concedes he was duped by Huerta and he stopped talking to her around the same time he started cooperating with authorities. Read it at Miami Herald
FLORIDA STATE
Click2Houston.com

U.S. will begin turning many Venezuelan migrants back to Mexico

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Biden administration plans to turn most Venezuelan migrants crossing the southern border back to Mexico, which was previously not allowed, the Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday. The border...
TEXAS STATE

