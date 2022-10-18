Read full article on original website
Over 100 migrants from Haiti, Santo Domingo land on an uninhabited Puerto Rican island
More than 100 Haitians and Dominicans landed on an uninhabited island off Puerto Rico’s western coast Tuesday, the latest group to attempt to reach the American territory, a gateway for undocumented immigrants to the United States.
Dominican Republic cracks down at border amid Haiti chaos
As Haiti rapidly spirals into chaos, its island neighbor, the Dominican Republic, has responded with crackdowns on migrants and a military buildup the government claims will “guarantee border security.”But some fear those moves will only deepen long-existing xenophobia against Haitian migrants and harm both nations' economies.On Sunday, Dominican President Luis Abinader announced the country’s biggest purchase of military gear since 1961 – six helicopters, ten aircraft, 21 armored vehicles and four anti-riot trucks.If international troops are sent in response to an appeal by Haiti's government for help against gangs, “We would close and block the border. … It’s very...
Cuban migrant found clinging to the Seven Mile Bridge in the Florida Keys
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a Cuban migrant found clinging to a support column of the Seven Mile Bridge in the Florida Keys Wednesday morning, the Border Patrol confirmed.
Washington Examiner
Arrests of Haitians crossing border illegally drop 99% in a year
Illegal immigration of Haitian citizens has plummeted by a staggering 99% in the past year after the Biden administration changed its rules about which immigrants could seek refuge at ports of entry. The change in rules, quietly expanded this summer, came after more than 15,000 Haitian citizens came across the...
U.S. to pull visas of Haitian officials involved with criminal organizations, send humanitarian assistance
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. government will pull visas belonging to current and former Haitian government officials involved with criminal organizations as well as provide security and humanitarian assistance to Haiti, senior U.S. officials said Wednesday. The officials spoke to reporters by telephone on condition of...
A couple used the empty Florida mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banks of almost $10 million, report says
Carlos Castañeda and Genesis Martusciello fled Venezuela for Miami and set up a scheme that netted them millions, The Wall Street Journal reported.
PICTURED: Ex-spy who helped Ron DeSantis fly migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard is seen handing out supplies ahead of flight
The former military spy who allegedly helped Ron DeSantis fly 48 migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard has been pictured for the first time. Perla Huerta was said to have been spotted in the crowd helping to load mostly Venezuelan migrants on to a plane at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio last month before she was claimed to be a conduit for the Florida governor.
KSAT 12
Venezuelan migrant relieved to make it to US before border officials began turning away more people
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of people fleeing Venezuela to come to the U.S. could be turned away and sent to Mexico, the Biden administration announced this week. Before the announcement, Venezuelans weren’t subject to Title 42, which allows the U.S. to turn migrants away at the border to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Violent gangs in Haiti could pose similar threat to US as MS-13, Sen. Cassidy says: 'Might be a rhythm there'
Haiti's humanitarian crisis could lead to worsening border problems for the United States as migrants flee the island nation, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R, La., said.
Harassment in Venezuela, political targeting in the US: Migrants to Tennessee tell their stories
At 21 years old, Javir and her partner left Venezuela and traveled by foot through seven countries seeking a better life in the U.S. For months, she walked. She walked through Panama, Nicaragua, Columbia, Mexico. She passed cities and towns, risking assault, robbery and violence from those taking advantage of fleeing migrants. “You get to […] The post Harassment in Venezuela, political targeting in the US: Migrants to Tennessee tell their stories appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Kamala Harris ducks Latin America despite assignment to discover the 'root causes' of illegal immigration
Vice President Kamala Harris has spent only three days over the course of two trips to Latin America since she took office as border encounters hit an all-time high.
Click10.com
Officials report more than 12 migrant landings in 24-hour period; numbers up 450%
MARATHON, Fla. – The unprecedented surge of migrant landings in South Florida continued Tuesday, as federal officials reported more than a dozen landings in the Florida Keys in a 24-hour period. In one instance, one of 26 men aboard a rustic boat that landed on a small island off...
Democrats in Florida Delegation Want to Extend Temporary Protect Status for Haitians in the U.S.
Last week, two Democrats in the Florida delegation on Capitol Hill–U.S. Reps. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick and Frederica Wilson–urged President Joe Biden to pursue an “extension and redesignation of Temporary Protective Status (TPS) for Haitian migrants, and a moratorium on deportations to Haiti.”. The congresswomen led a letter to...
Venezuelan asylum-seekers stuck in Mexico plead to be admitted to U.S.
Venezuelan families who came to the U.S. border to request asylum but are now facing Title 42 expulsions if they walk across the Rio Grande on Wednesday sent the Biden administration a message: “Help us.”
Perla was his boss. He was her ace. Inside the covert op behind DeSantis’ migrant flights
The final of three cash payments — $700 total — was left under a chunk of broken concrete behind the East Terrell Hills location of a San Antonio barbecue chain.
Click10.com
Officials: 2 dozen Cuban migrants encountered after landing in Marathon
Marathon, Fla. – Federal agents responded to a migrant landing near Marathon on Thursday morning, a top official with the U.S. Border Patrol said. Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, who heads the agency’s Miami sector, tweeted officials encountered 24 Cuban migrants after landing on a homemade boat.
Buses brought the border to New York City. Soon emergency tents will house hundreds of migrants
New York City has put up massive white tents on Randall's Island to house hundreds of newly arrived migrants, the latest signs of a fast-moving "emergency" straining the city's shelter system.
Venezuelan Who Helped ‘Perla’ Recruit for DeSantis’ Migrant Flight Turns on Her
A Venezuelan migrant who helped recruit asylum-seekers to take a flight from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard last month—paid for by Florida—has turned against his former boss and is cooperating with a Texas sheriff’s office investigation. The man, identified only as Emmanuel, told the Miami Herald that he thought he was working for a charitable organization when he was told by Perla Huerta to convince a group of his countrymen to board the flight to Massachusetts with the promise of homes, cash and jobs. But when the migrants touched down, shocking the nation, Emmanuel’s WhatsApp blew up with panicked messages from the migrants. He said he begged Huerta to answer the phone but she vanished, putting her Tampa home up for sale and scrubbing her online profiles. “They will do better than any other group [of migrants] and they have the attention of the whole country,” she eventually texted back. “And I continue to be the worst woman in the world.” Emmanuel now concedes he was duped by Huerta and he stopped talking to her around the same time he started cooperating with authorities. Read it at Miami Herald
How a migrant ended up in Florida on a work crew for hurricane cleanup
Pedro Escalona endured a grueling journey from Venezuela to Texas, made a brief stopover at a San Antonio migrant center, crossed paths with an operative of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — one who promised a free charter flight to Delaware — then learned the flight had been scuttled and caught a plane to New York City, where he ended up in a homeless shelter.
Click2Houston.com
U.S. will begin turning many Venezuelan migrants back to Mexico
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Biden administration plans to turn most Venezuelan migrants crossing the southern border back to Mexico, which was previously not allowed, the Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday. The border...
