New York City, NY

Comments / 16

xXangie_the_14thXx
3d ago

Well, it's indefensible to have hair in your food, your staff needs to wear hair nets, even more so considering how exclusive this place seems to be; that being said, I don't know what James was thinking going back for a second time to a place with poor hygiene practices. That's usually the last time I'd be going back... looks like he is just asking for trouble.

Reply(3)
8
George Min Jay Liu
3d ago

if he found hair in his food, he shouldn't of gone back. that's when you send in the new york health department to investigate. if they keep doing things wrong, then it's no the fault of Gordan but the chefs ect. I agree he shouldn't of done what he did but it seems like this isn't the establishments first time with issues as if you look at some of the reviews online, they have done this before.... so I do not take the restaurants side in 86ing Gordon. they need change and they need to fix there issues instead of 86ing people who were pointing them out.

Reply(3)
6
Sir_Fronk
3d ago

you guys have absolutly no reading compression do you. He complained of the hair after he finished his food.

Reply
3
 

