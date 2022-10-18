Read full article on original website
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
He Shot a Woman and Her Boyfriend Over Their Dog Peeing on The LawnNik
Castle Rock moves forward on Brickyard rec centerMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
When will Denver get its first snow this season?Sara B. HansenDenver, CO
Conservative radio host accuses DougCo schools of woke ideologySuzie GlassmanDouglas County, CO
Denver airport will develop 16,000 acresDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Richard Sherman offers take on Russell Wilson’s struggles in Denver
Richard Sherman discussed Russell Wilson’s recent struggles with Denver on his podcast Tuesday. The former Seahawks quarterback hasn’t yet found his stride with the Broncos as they are off to a 2-4 start with another loss to Los Angeles Monday night. Sherman believes it might just be a...
Sporting News
Russell Wilson's personality may spark 'mutiny' in Broncos locker room, says former teammate
Russell Wilson has come under fire for his seemingly inauthentic and manufactured persona through the years, and it's been strikingly apparent in his first year with the Broncos. Well, that is according to former teammate Michael Robinson. With the Broncos sitting at 2-4 and their team entering something of a...
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay calls for removal of Washington Commanders’ Daniel Snyder
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, a highly-respected individual around the league, did not hold back on Tuesday when talking about
CBS Sports
Eagles, Seahawks having cake and eating it too: Both teams sit in first while owning a 2023 top-10 draft pick
The offseason is a wondrous time in all professional sports, where optimism springs eternal and each team can paint a mental picture to project that if certain things go right, it could make a run into the playoffs. That may ring more true for the NFL than any other North American professional sports league. Since 1990 (32 straight seasons), at least four teams have qualified for the playoffs in every season that were not in the postseason the year before.
atozsports.com
One Broncos player is obviously sick of losing
The Denver Broncos are the epitome of a team not playing up to expectations. I mean, you go out and trade for a guy who is supposed to save your franchise at the quarterback position, you give up a ton of assets, you pay him a large amount of money, and he doesn’t start the season well.
Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 Team Should Sign Odell Beckham Jr
Odell Beckham Jr. has not yet decided where he'll play football this season. That being said, ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III would like to see the All-Pro wideout suit up for the Green Bay Packers. Griffin pointed out that Green Bay's receiving corps is in desperate need of a boost...
Wichita Eagle
Broncos’ Top Trade Bait & Targets with NFL Deadline Approaching
The NFL trade deadline is November 1, and the Denver Broncos are in an awkward position. The Broncos put a lot of hype on themselves during the offseason by portraying this team as playoff-or-bust caliber, but with an inept offense and sitting at a 2-4 record, making the playoffs seems like a pipe dream.
iheart.com
Colin Cowherd Says Broncos Should Consider Trading Russell Wilson
Colin Cowherd: “I’m going to throw this at you and you’ll think it’s insane. Denver says to Arizona ‘We will take Kyler off your hands and you can have Russell.’ Kingsbury is like ‘just give me a coachable guy!’— Russell Wilson, whereas Denver, Hackett is like ‘give me a young guy who can move!’ If Arizona doesn’t solve this, if Denver doesn’t solve this, who wouldn’t take that phone call? Kyler Murray does not trust the owner, the GM, or the coach, and he gets a fresh start. Denver gets what they want. Russell is an older Kyler. Arizona is like ‘we like Kyler, he’s not coachable.’ That’s not an issue with Russell. Both have issues, and both have contracts you can’t get out of. You can with a trade. America am I nuts?? If these seasons torpedo, you would not in Arizona take a call from Denver on 33-year-old Russell Wilson? Denver’s owners are looking at this and thinking ‘did we just buy Blockbuster??’ Kyler is sitting here thinking ‘why am I taking all the shots here? My owner calls me out, my GM doesn’t like me, they put an addendum in my contract, and I don’t love my coach.' Kyler would love a fresh start. Arizona is like ‘we are over Kyler, but we built our offense based on his skill set as a mobile quarterback.' I've seen broadcasters be swapped, I've seen companies be swapped, you wouldn't take a call in ten weeks if things don't get solved?" (Full Segment Above)
Silvi Says: Russell Wilson, now in Seahawks' rearview mirror, on rough ride
SEATTLE — Russell Wilson has been taking a verbal pounding this season. He's been an easy target for critics, especially on social media. Monday night's one-touchdown effort in a losing cause against the Los Angeles Chargers was the latest in his laughable line of nationally televised performances. In the...
thecomeback.com
NFL world roasts latest corny Russell Wilson ad
It’s safe to say when the Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, neither the franchise or the quarterback saw their season transpiring like it has. Wilson reportedly wants to play through a hamstring injury for which he underwent an MRI on Tuesday after last week’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football. He has already been booed by his new fans multiple times throughout the season.
Gene Frenette: Jaguars not winning, but Trevor Lawrence, offense creativity makes them entertaining
When the Jaguars sent in a massive jumbo package during the second quarter to convert a third-and-1 last week against the Indianapolis Colts, it’s not like they were reinventing the football wheel. Teams often insert another offensive lineman in short-yardage situations to get a little more push up front, but in this instance,...
How To Watch the Clemson Tigers Live Games in 2022
The Clemson Tigers’ 2021-22 season was a bit of a disappointment compared to the previous seasons. After reaching the National
theScore
Broncos' Hackett: Gordon will start vs. Jets
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon will start Sunday against the New York Jets, head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters Wednesday. Hackett said Tuesday that he would have a conversation with Gordon about his role after the running back only logged nine snaps, none of them after halftime, in Monday's overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
theScore
NFL Week 7 best bets: Spread, moneyline, total, and teaser
Trusting the Packers in a teaser again was like milk on a hot day - a bad choice. They're on the "do not bet" list for the foreseeable future, but the other significant loss from last week (Saints +2) is a "would bet again" situation. A 9-point lead in the fourth quarter seemed safe, since the Bengals would have happily kicked a field goal late for a 1-point win. Ja'Marr Chase had other ideas, as the Cincinnati receiver broke free from lackluster tackle attempts to score a spread-covering touchdown.
theScore
Report: Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft have heated discussion over Goodell deal
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft were involved in a fiery exchange Tuesday over discussions about a potential new contract for commissioner Roger Goodell, sources told ESPN's Seth Wickersham. The exchange came amid NFL owners voting 31-1 to allow the compensation committee to begin...
theScore
Steelers' Pickett clears concussion protocol ahead of Dolphins game
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett cleared concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's contest against the Miami Dolphins, the team announced Friday. Tight end Pat Freiermuth and cornerback Levi Wallace also were cleared from concussion protocol. Pickett exited Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with Mitchell Trubisky stepping in and leading...
theScore
Bucs' Hainsey: Brady ripping OL is what you want from great leaders
Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Robert Hainsey had no issue with Tom Brady ripping the offensive line in the midst of Sunday's 20-18 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers. "Everyone can call it what they want, but I want nothing else from a quarterback than that - than the guy who's wanting to tell us what we need to do and step up," Hainsey said Wednesday, according to ESPN's Jenna Laine. "If he was just sitting over there and not (getting) us going and not (trying) to help us - he wouldn't be who he is today."
theScore
NFL Week 7 round-robin underdog moneyline parlay
If you know of anyone else who gave the Steelers a chance to beat the Buccaneers last week, I'd be happy to hear about it. But since we're going for the gusto with this 11-part bet, we needed more than just the Steelers and Patriots to come through. The Dolphins...
theScore
Westbrook: I was 'solid' despite going 0-of-11
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook defended his performance Thursday night after shooting 0-of-11 from the field in a 103-97 loss to the rival Los Angeles Clippers. "Solid," Westbrook said, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "Played hard. All you can ask for. Go on to the next one." Westbrook missed...
theScore
NFL Week 7 teasers: More vulnerable touchdown favorites to choose from
A ton of upsets sparked more flames in the smoldering wreckage of survivor contests, and as we alluded to last week, the teasers weren't spared either. You can only lose once to get knocked out of survivor, but for the second straight week, the Packers caused teaser players pain. And if you had sniffed out Aaron Rodgers' struggles and steered clear, his legendary counterpart Tom Brady was just as disappointing with an outright loss at Pittsburgh.
Comments / 1