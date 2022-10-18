ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temperance, MI

Local Sports: State Line tops top-ranked team in MACS

By Niles Kruger, The Monroe News
 3 days ago

TEMPERANCE – The State Line Christian boys soccer team will open play in the Michigan Association of Christian School’s Division 1 state tournament Friday.

The Patriots have to be feeling pretty good about their chances after beating Rochester Hills Christian, the top-ranked Division 1 team in the MACS, 1-0 Monday.

“We have been rolling lately,” said State Line coach Andy Yglesias. “This win was by far the best win of the season. We have won our last six games outscoring our opponents 20-6.”

The only goal came off the foot of Cooper Worley 18 minutes into the game.

He took a through pass from Trevin Johnson and beat the Rochester Hills netminder for his 11th goal of the season.

That was enough for Eli Dyer, who made 6 saves to record his sixth shutout of the season.

Landon Worley, Andrew Knapp, Derek Braithwaite and Brandt Dyer led the defense for 13-6 State Line.

PREP SOCCER

Monroe's season ends

WOODHAVEN – Monroe's season came to an end with a 3-1 loss Monday in the semifinals to the host team in the Division 1 District at Woodhaven.

Daniel Presa had the only goal for Monroe, Talen Swinkey hit the crossbar with a free kick, Nick Braden made some great saves, and Manuel Diaz and Bryson Lane played well for the 7-12-3 Trojans.

“We had our moments but were beaten by a stronger team on the night.," Monroe coach Ian Cooke said.

It was the final high school game for Monroe seniors Presa, Diaz, Alex Gawel, Ashton Walker, Nik Heringhausen, Nick Braden, and Nick Lieto.

Semifinal games postponed

MILAN – The semifinal games in the Division 3 District at Milan Monday were postponed because of a threat at the school earlier in the day.

The games were rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Milan will play Grosse Ile and Ida takes on Blissfield.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Mason tickled pink

ERIE – All four Erie Mason teams beat Grosse Ile Monday in a pink-out night to raise money to fight cancer.

The varsity capped the evening with a 25-15, 25-6, 25-15 victory. Beth Sweeney led the Eagles offense with 10 kills and 2 blocks. Angela Sweeney delivered 9 kills, 7 digs and a block, and Cami Zaleski led the defense with 14 digs and served 13 points, including 10 in a row in the second set. Brooklyn Langenderfer added 13 assists and 12 points, and Audrey Trainor played well.

The junior varsity, seventh-grade and eighth-grade teams also won.

State Line wins at home

TEMPERANCE – Seniors Anna Cox, Alexandra Feltner, Ava Feltner and Rachael Kerekes celebrated their final match on their home court with a 25-22, 25-18 victory over Roanoke (Ind.) Baptist.

The Patriots improved to 5-4.

The junior varsity topped Adrian Berean 25-17, 25-9.

CYO SOCCER

St. Joseph wins in OT

ERIE – David Sweeney scored in the second overtime as Erie St. Joseph opened the CYO Tournament with a 2-1 win over Trinity Lutheran Monday.

