Walk in Memory of Deputy Collier
Join us for Walk Like MADD 5K walk/run. You can help make our roadways safe from impaired drivers until there are #NoMoreVictims. Join the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and the San Diego City Attorney’s Office for the return of Walk Like MADD. Saturday, October 22 -7:00 a.m.
Carlsbad City Library
Fall Into Love with the Hoopla Hallmark Collection. Cozy up with a Hallmark movie this season on Hoopla. All content is ad-free with no waiting times for titles. Log on to Hoopla and get started with your library card. Carlsbad City Library patrons can check out up to six titles per month.
Supervisor Jim Desmond-Sexually Violent Predator Town Hall
Thank you to everyone who attended the Sexually Violent Predator Town Hall. The goal of the meeting was to explain the placement process for SVP’s and with that knowledge, be equipped to stop them in the future. My biggest takeaway was we need to get the word out to...
Supervisor Jim Desmond -Helping Those in Need
When I was elected Supervisor four years ago, I made behavioral health a top priority. Behavioral health and homelessness go hand and hand and unfortunately, many of the people who end up living on our streets, are suffering mentally and aren’t given the proper medicine or care to help stabilize them.
Full Rail Closure Between Oceanside & San Diego Scheduled This Weekend
Oceanside, CA -This weekend, a full rail closure between Oceanside and San Diego will be in effect to accommodate work along the LOSSAN rail line. Full rail closures are routinely scheduled to advance rail construction and ensure worker safety. The closure is scheduled from 12:00 a.m. Saturday, October 22, through...
Wild Wonders hosts Fundraiser for Cheetah Conservation Fund
Bonsall, CA –On Friday, October 28, Wild Wonders will host a fundraiser for the Cheetah Conservation Fund including a special presentation by its Founder and Executive Director, Dr. Laurie Marker. An expert with more than 45 years’ experience creating conservation strategies for cheetah specializing in human-wildlife conflict, illegal wildlife...
The Moonlight Amphitheatre Announces New Holiday Event!
“Jingle Terrace Live” Will Offer Light Shows, Concerts, Movies and More from December 7 through December 18. Vista, CA (October, 2022) – The City of Vista’s Moonlight Amphitheatre announces that it will produce a new event for the holiday season. “Jingle Terrace Live” will feature nine nights of holiday light shows, concerts and movie nights. Except for the two concert nights, admission is free. “Jingle Terrace Live” will replace “Jingle Terrace Park,” a holiday drive-thru event held in 2020 and 2021 in Brengle Terrace Park. That event provided holiday entertainment during the pandemic. “Jingle Terrace Live” will bring all the lighting and display elements from “Jingle Terrace Park” into the Moonlight Amphitheatre. The Moonlight’s technical team is designing a magical light show which will illuminate the amphitheatre in holiday splendor. Visitors will be able to walk through light installations and enjoy numerous displays activated throughout the amphitheatre.
