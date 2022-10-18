Read full article on original website
thevistapress.com
Walk in Memory of Deputy Collier
Join us for Walk Like MADD 5K walk/run. You can help make our roadways safe from impaired drivers until there are #NoMoreVictims. Join the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and the San Diego City Attorney’s Office for the return of Walk Like MADD. Saturday, October 22 -7:00 a.m.
nbcpalmsprings.com
First Cases of Avian Flu Confirmed in Riverside County
(CNS) – The first cases of avian influenza-stricken birds in Riverside County were confirmed following laboratory tests, officials said Thursday, prompting cautionary statements regarding how to prevent the deadly strain from spreading among domestic and wild birds. “Although we just have two positive cases so far, the disease is...
thevistapress.com
Supervisor Jim Desmond -Helping Those in Need
When I was elected Supervisor four years ago, I made behavioral health a top priority. Behavioral health and homelessness go hand and hand and unfortunately, many of the people who end up living on our streets, are suffering mentally and aren’t given the proper medicine or care to help stabilize them.
‘I’m Screwed’: Thousands in San Diego Face Eviction After County Promised Relief
Steve has been living in his Encinitas home since 2017. When he moved there, it was advertised as a “beach cottage,” but in reality it’s just a 325-square foot, one-bedroom trailer. The fifty-one year old, who requested inewsource withhold his last name, lives there with his youngest...
thevistapress.com
Full Rail Closure Between Oceanside & San Diego Scheduled This Weekend
Oceanside, CA -This weekend, a full rail closure between Oceanside and San Diego will be in effect to accommodate work along the LOSSAN rail line. Full rail closures are routinely scheduled to advance rail construction and ensure worker safety. The closure is scheduled from 12:00 a.m. Saturday, October 22, through...
citynewsgroup.com
New Contractor Selected for Moreno Beach Drive Bridge Project
The City of Moreno Valley has entered into an agreement with Skanska USA and Great American Insurance Company to continue the construction of the Moreno Beach Drive Bridge Project. The surety bond company, Great American Insurance Company, selected Skanska USA to complete the Moreno Beach Drive Bridge Project due to...
San Diego County pays $4.35 million to a woman who gouged both eyes out while in jail
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The county of San Diego has agreed to pay $4.35 million to a woman who gouged both of her eyeballs out while in a methamphetamine-induced psychosis at Las Colinas Detention Facility in 2019. The multi-million dollar payout adds to the millions the county and...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Cardenas Markets hosts grand openings for its newly acquired stores
Cardenas Markets will host grand opening festivities this month for their recently acquired and freshly remodeled store locations that operated under the Rio Ranch Market banner. This summer, the leading Hispanic supermarket chain expanded its Southern California footprint with the acquisition of six Rio Ranch Market store locations. One of...
5,000 duplicate ballots sent out in Riverside County
Approximately 5,000 duplicate ballots were erroneously mailed to some voters in western Riverside County, the Registrar of Voters office announced on Monday. Officials with the Registrar said a computer system error mistakenly generated duplicate mailing files for 5,000 voters. The affected voters live in the areas of Canyon Lake, Menifee, Murrieta, Wildomar, and Winchester. The The post 5,000 duplicate ballots sent out in Riverside County appeared first on KESQ.
Progressive Rail Roading
Metrolink Arrow to begin service next week
The Southern California Regional Rail Authority (Metrolink) and San Bernardino County Transportation Authority will open the new Arrow rail service on Oct. 24. More than a decade in the making, Arrow extends Metrolink's San Bernardino Line by 9 miles, featuring four new stations between San Bernardino and Redlands. The new route will also connect riders to the Inland Empire-Orange County lines, Metrolink officials said in a press release.
Fontana Herald News
Fire burns part of house in Fontana on Oct. 20
A fire burned part of a house in Fontana on the morning of Oct. 20, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. The blaze erupted at an attached garage with extension into the residence in the 8500 block of Dumond Drive. Responding units quickly knocked down the fire, the...
rcoe.us
More Than 6,000 Students Receive Free Glasses in Riverside County Schools
Partnership with Vision To Learn leads to more than 25,000 vision screenings in 12 districts during 2021-2022 school year to enhance students’ abilities to focus and learn every day in Riverside County classrooms. Better concentration, the ability to see from the back of the room, and increased confidence in...
thevistapress.com
Supervisor Jim Desmond-Sexually Violent Predator Town Hall
Thank you to everyone who attended the Sexually Violent Predator Town Hall. The goal of the meeting was to explain the placement process for SVP’s and with that knowledge, be equipped to stop them in the future. My biggest takeaway was we need to get the word out to...
thevistapress.com
The Moonlight Amphitheatre Announces New Holiday Event!
“Jingle Terrace Live” Will Offer Light Shows, Concerts, Movies and More from December 7 through December 18. Vista, CA (October, 2022) – The City of Vista’s Moonlight Amphitheatre announces that it will produce a new event for the holiday season. “Jingle Terrace Live” will feature nine nights of holiday light shows, concerts and movie nights. Except for the two concert nights, admission is free. “Jingle Terrace Live” will replace “Jingle Terrace Park,” a holiday drive-thru event held in 2020 and 2021 in Brengle Terrace Park. That event provided holiday entertainment during the pandemic. “Jingle Terrace Live” will bring all the lighting and display elements from “Jingle Terrace Park” into the Moonlight Amphitheatre. The Moonlight’s technical team is designing a magical light show which will illuminate the amphitheatre in holiday splendor. Visitors will be able to walk through light installations and enjoy numerous displays activated throughout the amphitheatre.
electrek.co
The world’s largest single-phase battery is now up and running
Meet Crimson Storage, the world’s largest single-phase battery, which is now live in the California desert. Crimson Storage is also the second-largest energy storage project currently in operation of any configuration. The 350 megawatt (MW)/1400 megawatt-hour (MWh) battery storage project, which sits on on 2,000 acres west of Blythe...
Riders fed up with Uber and Lyft price surge to-and-from downtown during the playoffs
SAN DIEGO — Those ditching their cars to avoid hefty parking fees downtown as the Padres continue their run for a championship, are in for a shock when they order an Uber or Lyft. The price surge is a result of high demand but riders say they are fed...
thevistapress.com
Wild Wonders hosts Fundraiser for Cheetah Conservation Fund
Bonsall, CA –On Friday, October 28, Wild Wonders will host a fundraiser for the Cheetah Conservation Fund including a special presentation by its Founder and Executive Director, Dr. Laurie Marker. An expert with more than 45 years’ experience creating conservation strategies for cheetah specializing in human-wildlife conflict, illegal wildlife...
Vigil held for teen found dead near San Bernardino County skatepark
A candlelight vigil was held Wednesday night to honor a teenager found dead near a skatepark in Apple Valley. The body of 16-year-old Robert Schmidt Jr. was found on Tuesday near the 13500 block of Navajo Road, according to the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department. When authorities arrived, Schmidt was found with “traumatic injuries” and was […]
Gang member launches stolen car into Riverside building: Police
A car thief led police on a wild chase in Riverside that ended with a smash on Wednesday morning. Pete Elliot Vega, 37, a known gang member from San Bernardino, was arrested for auto theft, felony evading police, suspicion of DUI and driving without a license, according to Riverside Police. Patrolling officers said they spotted […]
North County single mom killed while dining out
Popular North County restaurant worker, single mom of 4 killed while dining out last week; investigators zero in on suspect.
