Joint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI

Honolulu Civil Beat

A Poem For Honolulu Rail

The outlook wasn’t brilliant to build the rail that day,. Four point three billion, that taxpayers had to pay. But when the contracts added up; the numbers weren’t the same,. And a pall-like silence fell upon future patrons of the train. A straggling few stood up to shout....
Honolulu Civil Beat

Neighborhood Groups Want City’s Ban On 30-Day Rentals To Move Forward

A group of neighborhood and environmental organizations is seeking a seat at the table in the latest legal battle over the regulation of short-term vacation rentals on Oahu. The long-time environmental group Hawaii’s Thousand Friends on Monday joined the organizations Save Oahu’s Neighborhoods, HI Good Neighbor, Keep It Kailua and Save North Shore Neighborhoods in filing a motion to intervene in a lawsuit challenging a new Honolulu ordinance meant to rein in rentals of properties in residential neighborhoods.
Honolulu Civil Beat

Why This Hawaiian Island Has To Outsource Psychiatric Care

LANAI CITY, Lanai — When her mother was dying of breast cancer, Jozy Malacas-Kinoshita felt the familiar pang of addiction take root. She did not want to give in to it. After a decades-long cycle of treatment and relapse that caused her to lose her home, parental rights over her two daughters and nearly her life, the 61-year-old Lanai City resident had achieved sobriety in 2009.
Honolulu Civil Beat

Mayor Vows To Enforce New Law Against Short-Term Rentals

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi sent a clear message to operators of short-term vacation rentals on Thursday, saying city officials would implement new technology and activate a bigger team of inspectors to go after people renting properties for fewer than 30 days in residential neighborhoods. A new ordinance that takes effect...
Honolulu Civil Beat

Why Hawaii’s Language Access Office Is Having Trouble ‘Fulfilling Its Mission’

When the pandemic hit in 2020, the Hawaii unemployment office was flooded with calls from thousands of workers who suddenly found themselves without a paycheck. People had to wait hours for a representative to help with their claim. But workers who didn’t speak English well or at all faced another hurdle: communicating with staffers who finally answered their calls.
Honolulu Civil Beat

How Hawaii Can Overcome Economic Uncertainty

Across the world, the economy has contracted over the last few months. Global GDP fell 2.7% between April and June 2022, and the United States felt the effects particularly hard. Hawaii is no exception — the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism recently downgraded predictions for the state’s economic growth to 1.7% for 2023.
Honolulu Civil Beat

Danny De Gracia: Vote For Moderates And Move Hawaii Closer To The Sane Center

To quote a line from my all-time favorite film, “The Top Gun trophy’s still up for grabs, so every point counts.”. While I wish I could say that this upcoming election will be a walk in the park, Hawaii seems to have a problem when it comes to choosing balanced people to lead and manage our state. I and many others have said this so many times in so many prior elections, but you guys really need to vote for good candidates for office so we can fix things.
Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.

