A Poem For Honolulu Rail
The outlook wasn’t brilliant to build the rail that day,. Four point three billion, that taxpayers had to pay. But when the contracts added up; the numbers weren’t the same,. And a pall-like silence fell upon future patrons of the train. A straggling few stood up to shout....
New Research Shows Tuna Stocks Benefit From Expansion Of Papahanaumokuakea Monument
When President Barack Obama greatly expanded Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument in 2016, the goal was pretty basic: protect the marine life found within that vast stretch of the Pacific Ocean up to 200 miles around the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands. But new research out of the University of Hawaii indicates there’s...
Doctors And Lawyers: Who’s Donating To Who In The Race For Hawaii Governor
Lt. Gov. Josh Green has held some 50 fundraisers in the last four years since he launched his campaign for governor, more than any other candidate this election season, a Civil Beat review of campaign finance records show. Green has also held more fundraisers than any other candidate in the...
Neighborhood Groups Want City’s Ban On 30-Day Rentals To Move Forward
A group of neighborhood and environmental organizations is seeking a seat at the table in the latest legal battle over the regulation of short-term vacation rentals on Oahu. The long-time environmental group Hawaii’s Thousand Friends on Monday joined the organizations Save Oahu’s Neighborhoods, HI Good Neighbor, Keep It Kailua and Save North Shore Neighborhoods in filing a motion to intervene in a lawsuit challenging a new Honolulu ordinance meant to rein in rentals of properties in residential neighborhoods.
Why This Hawaiian Island Has To Outsource Psychiatric Care
LANAI CITY, Lanai — When her mother was dying of breast cancer, Jozy Malacas-Kinoshita felt the familiar pang of addiction take root. She did not want to give in to it. After a decades-long cycle of treatment and relapse that caused her to lose her home, parental rights over her two daughters and nearly her life, the 61-year-old Lanai City resident had achieved sobriety in 2009.
Mayor Vows To Enforce New Law Against Short-Term Rentals
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi sent a clear message to operators of short-term vacation rentals on Thursday, saying city officials would implement new technology and activate a bigger team of inspectors to go after people renting properties for fewer than 30 days in residential neighborhoods. A new ordinance that takes effect...
Should A Honolulu Land Conservation Fund Be Used For Maintenance? Voters Will Decide
A proposed charter amendment on the ballot this year would allow money from a city land conservation fund to be used to maintain restrooms and other facilities in addition to acquiring land for conservation and outdoor recreation. Kahi Pacarro, a member of the Clean Water and Natural Lands Commission, a...
What Happens Now That A Judge Has Blocked Honolulu’s New Short-Term Rental Law?
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is scheduled to hold a press conference on short-term vacation rentals on Thursday, and he will have two starkly different choices to deal with one of the thorniest controversies facing local government officials in recent years. On one hand the mayor can settle the lawsuit that...
Why Hawaii’s Language Access Office Is Having Trouble ‘Fulfilling Its Mission’
When the pandemic hit in 2020, the Hawaii unemployment office was flooded with calls from thousands of workers who suddenly found themselves without a paycheck. People had to wait hours for a representative to help with their claim. But workers who didn’t speak English well or at all faced another hurdle: communicating with staffers who finally answered their calls.
Denby Fawcett: Costco's Decision To Stop Selling Books In Hawaii Is A Blow To Local Authors
This may not sound like a big deal, but Costco Wholesale has stopped selling books at its seven stores in Hawaii. Costco media buyer Alexandria Kanenwisher informed local distributors last month that Costco’s stores in Hawaii as well as Alaska will no longer sell books. Kanenwisher, who works in...
Governor Candidates On The Environment: Sharp Contrasts And A Little Overlap
Early into his tenure, Hawaii Gov. David Ige notably rejected liquefied natural gas, or LNG, as a so-called “bridge fuel” to rely on while the state pursued an existence free of fossil fuels by 2045. However, the two candidates vying to succeed Ige aren’t following that same path...
Catherine Toth Fox: How Language Immersion Programs In Schools Boost Cultural Awareness
When we were considering private schools for our son last year, I asked other parents to which ones they were applying — and Maryknoll School made a lot of Top 3 lists. I have to admit, I was surprised. Until I found out why — and it wasn’t because...
How Hawaii Can Overcome Economic Uncertainty
Across the world, the economy has contracted over the last few months. Global GDP fell 2.7% between April and June 2022, and the United States felt the effects particularly hard. Hawaii is no exception — the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism recently downgraded predictions for the state’s economic growth to 1.7% for 2023.
The Interior Department Is Developing A New Policy For Native Hawaiian Consultation
The Interior Department announced Tuesday that it will seek input from community leaders in coming weeks as it develops its first consultation policy for Native Hawaiians. Unlike American Indian tribes and Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians are not federally recognized by the U.S. government as having their own sovereign nation. The...
Chad Blair: Next Hawaii Governor May Pick Three Supreme Court Justices
Notice went out on Friday that there is soon to be a vacancy on the five-member Hawaii Supreme Court. The press release did not say who, exactly, is leaving the high court, but several people in the know tell me it’s Michael Wilson. The spokeswoman for the Hawaii State...
Neal Milner: Boys Will Be Boys And That Isn't Such A Good Thing When It Comes To Test Scores
Coming out of Covid-19, Hawaii’s Department of Education doesn’t just have a student problem. It has a boy problem, which may turn out to be DOE’s most significant problem of all. Though you wouldn’t know this from the DOE student achievement report released last week because gender...
Sally Kaye: What Do Josh Green And I Have In Common? Pittsburgh
Duke Aiona recently called out Josh Green in a gubernatorial candidate forum on Oct. 3 because he wasn’t born in Hawaii. Well. By dissing Josh this way, Duke was – mindlessly, really – dissing where Josh is from: Pittsburgh. Since this is my home town too, and...
Ahakuelo Trial: Family Accused Of Using Honolulu Union Funds As A ‘Personal Piggybank’
A jury heard opening statements on Friday in the trial of Brian Ahakuelo, the former Honolulu union leader who is accused of embezzlement and helping to rig a union vote to enrich himself and his family. Federal prosecutor William KeAupuni Akina said Ahakuelo, his wife Marilyn Ahakuelo and his sister-in-law...
Reject The Aloha Stadium Plan In Favor Of UH Manoa
To play on a famous line from a popular Hollywood film from 1989, if they build it, will they come?. More specifically, if the state of Hawaii rebuilds Aloha Stadium, will tens of thousands of football fans fill the seats to cheer on the Rainbow Warriors as in days of old?
Danny De Gracia: Vote For Moderates And Move Hawaii Closer To The Sane Center
To quote a line from my all-time favorite film, “The Top Gun trophy’s still up for grabs, so every point counts.”. While I wish I could say that this upcoming election will be a walk in the park, Hawaii seems to have a problem when it comes to choosing balanced people to lead and manage our state. I and many others have said this so many times in so many prior elections, but you guys really need to vote for good candidates for office so we can fix things.
