5 winter-friendly outdoor activities in BransonEvan CrosbyBranson, MO
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Ozark Courthouse Square Historic District in Ozark, Missouri has its history tooCJ CoombsOzark, MO
Former mayor of Branson, Missouri, James Mason 'Jim' Owen, and popular publicist for floating and fishing in the OzarksCJ CoombsBranson, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
freeweekly.com
In Branson, Duttons find new home and fight Amy’s cancer
By any definition of the word, it’s been a challenging year for the performing Dutton family of Branson. On July 13, the Dutton Family Theater at 3454 W. 76 Country Blvd. was badly damaged by a fire that started in a trash can, with flames climbing up a corner column to the crawl space, facade and roof of the theater. And while the troupe was juggling a move to Yakov Smirnoff’s 2,000-seat theater on Missouri 48, where their show opened Sept. 26, violinist Amy Dutton Arambulo was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer and started chemotherapy.
bransontrilakesnews.com
‘The Curious Savage’: Rehearsals underway for BHS Theatre Department fall play
Rehearsals are underway at the Branson High School for the theatre department’s fall production of “The Curious Savage.”. With performances set for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3, 4 and 5, the student-led cast is closing in on the final weeks of run-throughs as they prepare for opening night. The play is being directed by Branson High School Theatre Teacher Erin Moody.
bransontrilakesnews.com
BRAC Halloween weekend production opens Thursday
The Branson Regional Arts Council invites the community to join them at the Historic Owen Theatre for their upcoming Halloween weekend production of Noel Coward’s classic Blithe Spirit. Under the direction of Carson Burkett, this comedic play will host a total of five performances. Showtimes will be at 7...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Hollister to kick off Downing Street Christmas on November 4
The city of Hollister invites community members to join them in celebrating the most wonderful time of the year as they welcome the holiday season to Downing Street on Friday, Nov. 4. The 5th Annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony will feature a new 20 foot tree at the Pedestrian Mall...
bransontrilakesnews.com
JATC hosted its 21st Annual Trivia Night
The Junior Auxiliary of Taney County raised money for their mission by testing attendees’ knowledge. The JATC hosted its 21st Annual Trivia Night on Sept. 17, at the Chateau on the Lake. The Chateau was decorated for an Enchanted Evening with emcee Jim Barber, who hosts the radio show “The Barber Shop” on 98.1. Mike Cathcart, who performs at Top of the Rock’s Buffalo Bar Restaurant, served as Music Maestro.
Ozarks First.com
Treasure Lake RV Resort’s Trail of Terror
You don’t want to miss the Trail of Terror at Treasure Lake RV Resort October 21st, 22nd, 28th and 29th. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
bransontrilakesnews.com
The Texas Tenors to display hall of fame plaque in Branson
Guests of the Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre in Branson will now have an opportunity to view the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame plaques for both Mickey Gilley and The Texas Tenors. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Branson/Lakes Area Tourism Community Enhancement District Executive Director Kirk Elmquist joined John Hagen,...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Milton to declare Branson America’s most patriotic city
Editor's Note: After publication, the mayor informed Branson Tri-Lakes News he will instead be reading the proclamation at various events during Branson Veterans Homecoming Week. The city of Branson is about to claim status as a torchbearer for love of country and the nation’s veterans. Branson Mayor Larry Milton...
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found success story: Dog missing for eight days is found!
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a happy ending for one dog owner after an eight day ordeal. That’s how long Squirrel was missing from her Springfield home. But thanks to a security camera and some vigilant fans of my Leigh’s Lost and Found page, she’s now back home.
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Two women, a bike and a bench
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a property theft in southwest Springfield. The crime happened September 14 in the 3200 block of South Leawood Avenue. The neighborhood is located south of Battlefield Road near Golden Avenue. Investigators say there are multiple, “No Trespassing” signs on the property, all clearly visible.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Wolf Howl Scramble a big success
Golfers and sponsors chipped in money to help students and staff at Reeds Spring Schools. The Wolf Howl Scramble, which was held on Oct. 3, at Pointe Royale, brought in more than $8,000 to go toward grants for teachers in the district and scholarships for graduates. The event proceeds will...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson’s biggest Oktoberfest takes place Sunday
Your opportunity to again correctly pronounce “lebkuchenherzen,” then eat one, is coming on Sunday, Oct. 23, in Branson. Faith Lutheran Church is hosting the 30th annual Oktoberfest celebrating German culture and food from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature traditional German food, games for the kids, photo booths, a raffle, a silent auction, and more.
Ozark County Times
Gainesville resident Penny Britt and Archie the goldendoodle bring comfort through hospice work
Photo courtesy of Penny Britt Gainesville resident Penny Britt, right, and her mini goldendoodle Archie meet hospice patients in their own homes, as they are here with Shirley Rubis. The registered nurse working with Shirley recommended an Archie-visit to provide comfort and companionship. After an initial visit, Penny and Archie now visit Shirley monthly.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Hollister School seeking help with history of sign
Hollister Elementary School has received a piece of its own history from Hollister Alderman David Willard. Alderman Willard acquired an old Hollister Elementary School sign several years ago when former Superintendent Tim Taylor, along with the school board, held an auction of items left in the old elementary school building.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Western Taney Fire rescues horse trapped in mud
Western Taney County Fire Protection District responded to a call on Saturday, Oct. 15, for a large animal rescue situation. When crews arrived, they found a horse trapped in the mud which they thought at first was dead. “The horse had a vulture standing on its back when we arrived,”...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson area cloggers win national titles
Three Branson residents are part of a clogging team who brought national championships back to the Ozarks. Alora Camp, Heidi Colon, and Amelia Colon are members of the Ridge Runner Cloggers of Arkansas, who attended the USA National Clogging Championships at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tennessee. “When you...
Man, 80, pinned under trailer, killed near Berryville
BERRYVILLE, Ark. — A man was killed after he drove into a trailer and got pinned in Berryville, Arkansas. Bruce Wood, 80, of Berryville was southbound on Highway 21 North headed toward County Road 461 in Carroll County around 6:31 p.m Tuesday, Oct. 18. His 2010 Ford traveled off of the roadway to the right […]
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 21 years in prison for leading conspiracy to distribute 1000 pounds of methamphetamine
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Cheyenne W. Conn, 47, of Everton, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July 22, 2021, Conn...
greenecountycommonwealth.com
Billings family-man Moore killed in car crash
The city of Billings suffered a shocking and painful loss when a beloved member of their community was unexpectedly killed. Michael Robert Moore died in an auto accident on Friday, Oct. 14. He was 53. Moore held several roles in his lifetime. An Army veteran, he served in Kuwait for...
talkbusiness.net
Waltons say investing in Northwest Arkansas is a ‘long-term game’
Northwest Arkansas has been the cradle of entrepreneurship for more than 50 years, growing corporate giants like Walmart, Tyson Foods and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, according to Steuart Walton, co-founder of the Runway Group in Bentonville and grandson to Walmart founders Helen and Sam Walton. Entrepreneurship in the heartland was...
