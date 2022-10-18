Read full article on original website
Williamston will have new option for overnight stay
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Anyone who is visiting the town of Williamston could soon have a new option for an overnight stay. This week, Williamston’s Planning Board voted on a zoning change. This will allow boutique hotels in the central business district. Town officials said they’re excited about new revitalization efforts and being able to […]
More financial seminars on Ocracoke Thursday and Friday
Daniel Hogbin, a financial services planner of Martinsburg, West Virginia, will be on Ocracoke Thursday and Friday (Oct. 20 and 21) to share information about life insurance, annuities, health insurance, debt reduction and all kinds of insurance and investment strategies. Hogbin, a frequent Ocracoke visitor who works under the umbrella...
Home from Nicholas Sparks’ film ‘Nights in Rodanthe’ on the market
RODANTHE, N.C. (WNCT) — Remember that famous movie about the spot on the Outer Banks from Nicholas Sparks’ movie? If you’ve got the cash, it can be yours. It is one of North Carolina’s most recognizable properties. The iconic house at the Outer Banks that was featured in his 2008 film, “Nights in Rodanthe” has […]
County health director briefs county commissioners on opioid crisis
BEAUFORT — Carteret County is still in the grip of a devasting and deadly opioid-use crisis. Nina Oliver, the county’s health director, briefed county commissioners on the ongoing problem during their monthly meeting Monday night in the Administration Building on Courthouse Square in Beaufort. The county has had...
‘We believe in grace’: Tiny home given to Craven County man
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A story about a tiny home is anything but a tiny gesture. Kevin Smith, affectionately known as “Mr. Kevin,” was surprised by the news that organizations and community partners were going to begin funding tiny homes for certain people. Smith, who suffers from...
Kitty Hawk appears to nix Wright Museum
A little over six months since the town of Kitty Hawk passed a resolution supporting a Wright Brothers Tribute Museum, the town has informed the developer, Bill Cress, that it will not be moving forward with him on the project. The museum was slated to be located on 10 acres of state-owned land adjacent to the old Sentara property that was recently purchased by the town.
Missing Carteret County woman found safe
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have located a missing woman. Carteret County Sheriff’s Office sent an alert out Tuesday morning that Shayla Clevenger had been found in Jacksonville. Clevenger,26, had been missing since Saturday. She was last seen at the Wendy’s on U.S....
Doctors say RSV is spreading earlier this year
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many doctors are sounding the alarm on respiratory syncytial virus and its impacts on kids. For Carteret County resident Cole Moore, RSV has impacted her family. “Right now, being a parent, a lot of the things we would’ve relied on in the past and the things...
Reward raised in case of Apex man killed in Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s been over a month and a half since a murder shook the Atlantic Beach community. On August 29, officers responded to a call of a possible assault and found 65-year-old Randal Miller of Apex laying in a driveway with a stab wound. During a press conference on Monday, […]
Increased number of dead fish on shore result of "distressed waters"
According to Jillian Howell, the Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper and Advocacy Program Manager at Sound Rivers Inc, there are an increased number of fish deaths in our area. Howell said "While we expect to see fish kills this time of year and they are a regular occurrence, they should not be happening and are an indicator of distressed waters."
Teenager found shot in Washington
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Washington are investigating a late morning shooting today. It happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North Market Street. Police said a 16-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to the leg. The teen was taken to ECU Health Beaufort Hospital for treatment.
CARTERET COUNTY: Wendy’s employee missing after not returning from break
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county need your help in locating a missing woman. Shayla Clevenger was last seen on Saturday at the Wendy’s on U.S. 70 just outside of Morehead City where she worked. The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says the 26-year-old woman...
Beaufort man facing meth charges after traffic stop
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Beaufort man is facing meth charges following a traffic stop on Tuesday. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Oneil is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of a schedule VI-controlled substance. Deputies say on Tuesday, they stopped a vehicle at...
Teenager shot, taken to hospital, condition unknown
WASHINGTON, Beaufort County — A 16-year-old teenager was taken to ECU Health Beaufort Hospital after police said he was shot in the leg. Police said it happened Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in the 700 block of N. Market Street. There is no update on the victim's condition. The Washington...
Pamlico County man arrested after disturbance leads to possible explosives investigation
REELSBORO, N.C. — A Pamlico County man was arrested and is facing charges after a disturbance call turned into a situation where a threat of possible explosives was investigated. On Oct. 14, deputies responded to the residence of George Bateman, IV. Upon arrival, deputies were directed to a bedroom and saw Bateman barricaded inside a […]
Dare County Sheriff’s Office makes three drug-related arrests
On October 13, 2022, at approximately 10:19 p.m., Deputies working the C-District located and arrested Charles Edward Bragg, M/45, Salvo, NC, for warrants for his arrest. Bragg was served with a warrant for (F) Financial Card Fraud, (M) Larceny and cited for Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance, which was located upon arrest. Bragg is being held on a $4,450 secured bond. Dare County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and Nags Head Police Department assisted in the arrest.
North Carolina inmate escapes after threatening guards with ‘toothbrush shank’
A 47-year-old inmate escaped the Chowan County Jail early Thursday morning.
NC deputies respond to dispute; leave with an arrest, gummies, marijuana butter
A dispute in a community near the Outer Banks led to an arrest and the seizure of marijuana products.
Carteret Court Docket - Oct. 21
NO. DEFENDANT NAME OFFENSE COMPLAINANT FILE NUMBER. *************************************************************************************. 1 ALDRIDGE,ALLISON,SUZAN PWIMSD HEROIN BERRY,J 22CR 050680. 2 ALDRIDGE,ALLISON,SUZAN SIMPLE POSSESS SCH III CS (M) BERRY,J 22CR 050686. 3 ALDRIDGE,ALLISON,SUZAN TRAFFICK IN METHAMPHETAMINE BERRY,J 22CR 050687. 4 BERTHOLD,MATTHEW,BRADL PWIMSD METHAMPHETAMINE DENNIS,M 22CR 051930. 5 BERTHOLD,MATTHEW,BRADL SELL METHAMPHETAMINE DENNIS,M 22CR 051931. 6 BERTHOLD,MATTHEW,BRADL...
Dare County man charged after domestic assault
DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is facing charges for domestic assault. Dare County deputies were called to a home on Knight Cout in Colington around 11:20 Wednesday night for a domestic assault. After an investigation, Jordan Furey, 25, was arrested and charged with felony assault by...
