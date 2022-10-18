Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
Noem talks grocery tax while running register in Sturgis store
Newell is one of three West River school districts to receive a DON’T QUIT fitness center. Helicopter used to cut down Lead dust, not kick it up. The people of Lead have been suffering with dust for the past year. First victory for Hideaway Hills homeowners affected by the...
KEVN
Sturgis Parks Board gives support to new Adventure Park
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Sturgis Parks Board has moved forward a proposal for an Adventure Park to be located in an area just south of Interstate 90 in southeast Sturgis at the entrance to Vanocker Canyon. The action by the Parks Board Tuesday was to make a recommendation...
KEVN
Navigating artistry through ‘Dream Bags’ as an emerging artist
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Joelle Follows the Road is the Rapid City Arts Council’s most recent emerging artist. Follows the Road uses a combination of items like buttons, porcupine quills, and feathers in her most recent exhibit “Dream Bags.” The exhibition can be viewed in the Bruce H. Lien Cultural Café at the Dahl Arts Center. Check out the video to learn more about the emerging arts program of the Rapid City Arts Council and Joelle Follows the Road.
KEVN
First victory for Hideaway Hills homeowners affected by the collapsed mine
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s been more than two years since some of the homeowners in the Hideaway Hills community had to evacuate . On Wednesday, the lawyer for many of those homeowners announced they would finally be able to put a case together. The 4th Circuit Court...
KEVN
RCFD firefighters work together during structure fire training
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Training is a vital part of making sure a person can do their job, and that’s no different for the members of the Rapid City Fire Department. When firefighters are called to an emergency, they often work with other stations to handle the situation and the Rapid City Fire Department is training to do just that.
KEVN
Here piggy piggy; Downtown Pork Week event drawing people into Rapid City restaurants
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The smell of bacon, pulled pork, and ham are filling downtown Rapid City for the brand new Downtown Pork Week event, a spin-off of Rapid City Restaurant Week. “Restaurant-goers can enjoy a featured pork dish and score their meal using the Virtual Passport to be...
kbhbradio.com
Public input sought on proposed bridge on S.D. Highway 44
RAPID CITY, S.D. -The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) and FMG Engineering will hold a public meeting open house on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, from 5:30 – 7 p.m. (MST) to inform area residents of the proposed new bridge on S.D. Highway 44 near Cliffside Park, located four miles west of the S.D. Highway 231 junction.
KEVN
Helicopter used to cut down Lead dust, not kick it up
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Often we think of helicopters stirring up dust. But in Lead Wednesday, a helicopter dropped 8,000 gallons of dust-binding material to keep the debris down. “Applying a capping agent, from dust bind to the dust..to the material that’s inside of the open cut to control...
Black Hills Pioneer
BH Harley-Davidson owners working to sell business
RAPID CITY — Owners of Black Hills Harley-Davidson have signed a letter of intent to sell the business to Sonic Automotive Group, of Charlotte, N.C. Al Reiman, chief executive officer of Black Hills Harley-Davidson, confirmed Wednesday that he and his partners, Jim Doyle and Jim Burgess are working on finalizing contracts for all of the business assets and property, and they hope the sale will be completed by the end of the year. The sale will include the Rapid City dealership, as well as all of Black Hills Harley-Davidson’s ancillary shops in Sturgis, Deadwood, Hill City, and Wall.
KEVN
Rapid City fight leaves man with life-threatening stab wound
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A fight between two groups of juveniles in North Rapid leaves an adult with serious, life-threatening injuries. The fight was around 4 p.m. Wednesday at a home on the 200 block of Curtis Street. Witnesses reportedly told police that the fight was arranged through social media.
NDN Collective reaction to new lawsuit against Grand Gateway Hotel owners
There is a second lawsuit against the Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City. This time the Department of Justice is suing the owners. The lawsuit accuses them of violating Native Americans' civil rights by refusing to let them book rooms.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Police Department officers respond to stabbing and shooting incidents
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City Police Department officers responded to two separate incidences Wednesday night in Rapid City. At around 4:05 p.m. Oct. 19, police were dispatched to 215 Curtis Street for a report of an individual who had just been stabbed. When police arrived on scene, they...
newscenter1.tv
Lane closure scheduled on Omaha Street Tuesday morning
According to a press release from the City of Rapid City, the outside lane of Omaha Street from Waterloo Street to Maple Street will be closed early Tuesday morning for tree removal. This is the stretch of Omaha Street along Roosevelt Park. The lane will be closed before dawn on...
KEVN
Rep. Dusty Johnson, Sheriff-Elect Brian Mueller meet to discuss crime
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Going into this year’s midterm elections, Republicans have been running on claims that crime is rising across the nation. Some of the issues the Rapid City community faces are a rising homicide rate, and a continued influx of fentanyl and other addictive drugs. These...
KEVN
Black Hills Works Foundation recognizes accomplishments
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Black Hills Works Foundation will host its 2022 annual Recognition Gala Friday and Saturday. Carrie Moser, director of engagement joined us to talk about the awards gala at the Monument’s LaCroix Hall. This year they are awarding four recipients who had amazing accomplishments. The...
newscenter1.tv
Box Elder school bus accident on Tuesday afternoon
BOX ELDER, S.D. – A little after 3 pm on Tuesday afternoon, Box Elder Police responded to a school bus crash at the intersection of North Ellsworth Road and Villa Drive. Headed westbound on Villa Drive, the Douglas School District bus stopped at the intersection but failed to yield to northbound traffic on N. Ellsworth Road. The bus collided with a minivan driven by a 68-year old Rapid City woman.
KEVN
HRC/MOA is helping to support the Knollwood Halloween Trunk or Treat
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City’s Human Relations Commission is helping to support the Knollwood Halloween Trunk or Treat. The HRC is encouraging the community to pick up an extra bag or two of candy for the Knollwood community children as the candy drive is a way to help create a better sense of community in the Knollwood area. They add, that while the candy donations will be going to support the Knollwood Trunk or Treat event, they want to bring a sense of hope and understanding to the community that the city supports them.
KEVN
Rapid City attorney discusses how to make SD elections more secure
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tuesday the Pennington County Board of Commissioners received some recommendations on election laws that could help eliminate what some see as a grey area. Words matter and the way a law is worded can impact how the law is implemented. A local attorney presented some...
newscenter1.tv
RCPD investigating human remains found on Rapid City hillside
At around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, police received reports that a human body was found on a hillside near the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive in Rapid City, RCPD said. The body was found by children playing on the hillside, police said. Police have confirmed that the remains are from...
newscenter1.tv
A moose is on the loose in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Apparently, there is a moose on the loose in Rapid City. Several unconfirmed reports from Facebook and Twitter users are sharing pictures of a moose along Highway 44 near Rapid Valley. If you see this moose, send us your photos by clicking above. Upon confirmation, we...
Comments / 0