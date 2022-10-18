RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City’s Human Relations Commission is helping to support the Knollwood Halloween Trunk or Treat. The HRC is encouraging the community to pick up an extra bag or two of candy for the Knollwood community children as the candy drive is a way to help create a better sense of community in the Knollwood area. They add, that while the candy donations will be going to support the Knollwood Trunk or Treat event, they want to bring a sense of hope and understanding to the community that the city supports them.

