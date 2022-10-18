ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, SD

KEVN

Noem talks grocery tax while running register in Sturgis store

Newell is one of three West River school districts to receive a DON’T QUIT fitness center. Helicopter used to cut down Lead dust, not kick it up. The people of Lead have been suffering with dust for the past year. First victory for Hideaway Hills homeowners affected by the...
STURGIS, SD
KEVN

Sturgis Parks Board gives support to new Adventure Park

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Sturgis Parks Board has moved forward a proposal for an Adventure Park to be located in an area just south of Interstate 90 in southeast Sturgis at the entrance to Vanocker Canyon. The action by the Parks Board Tuesday was to make a recommendation...
STURGIS, SD
KEVN

Navigating artistry through ‘Dream Bags’ as an emerging artist

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Joelle Follows the Road is the Rapid City Arts Council’s most recent emerging artist. Follows the Road uses a combination of items like buttons, porcupine quills, and feathers in her most recent exhibit “Dream Bags.” The exhibition can be viewed in the Bruce H. Lien Cultural Café at the Dahl Arts Center. Check out the video to learn more about the emerging arts program of the Rapid City Arts Council and Joelle Follows the Road.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

RCFD firefighters work together during structure fire training

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Training is a vital part of making sure a person can do their job, and that’s no different for the members of the Rapid City Fire Department. When firefighters are called to an emergency, they often work with other stations to handle the situation and the Rapid City Fire Department is training to do just that.
kbhbradio.com

Public input sought on proposed bridge on S.D. Highway 44

RAPID CITY, S.D. -The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) and FMG Engineering will hold a public meeting open house on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, from 5:30 – 7 p.m. (MST) to inform area residents of the proposed new bridge on S.D. Highway 44 near Cliffside Park, located four miles west of the S.D. Highway 231 junction.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Helicopter used to cut down Lead dust, not kick it up

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Often we think of helicopters stirring up dust. But in Lead Wednesday, a helicopter dropped 8,000 gallons of dust-binding material to keep the debris down. “Applying a capping agent, from dust bind to the dust..to the material that’s inside of the open cut to control...
LEAD, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

BH Harley-Davidson owners working to sell business

RAPID CITY — Owners of Black Hills Harley-Davidson have signed a letter of intent to sell the business to Sonic Automotive Group, of Charlotte, N.C. Al Reiman, chief executive officer of Black Hills Harley-Davidson, confirmed Wednesday that he and his partners, Jim Doyle and Jim Burgess are working on finalizing contracts for all of the business assets and property, and they hope the sale will be completed by the end of the year. The sale will include the Rapid City dealership, as well as all of Black Hills Harley-Davidson’s ancillary shops in Sturgis, Deadwood, Hill City, and Wall.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Rapid City fight leaves man with life-threatening stab wound

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A fight between two groups of juveniles in North Rapid leaves an adult with serious, life-threatening injuries. The fight was around 4 p.m. Wednesday at a home on the 200 block of Curtis Street. Witnesses reportedly told police that the fight was arranged through social media.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Lane closure scheduled on Omaha Street Tuesday morning

According to a press release from the City of Rapid City, the outside lane of Omaha Street from Waterloo Street to Maple Street will be closed early Tuesday morning for tree removal. This is the stretch of Omaha Street along Roosevelt Park. The lane will be closed before dawn on...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Black Hills Works Foundation recognizes accomplishments

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Black Hills Works Foundation will host its 2022 annual Recognition Gala Friday and Saturday. Carrie Moser, director of engagement joined us to talk about the awards gala at the Monument’s LaCroix Hall. This year they are awarding four recipients who had amazing accomplishments. The...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Box Elder school bus accident on Tuesday afternoon

BOX ELDER, S.D. – A little after 3 pm on Tuesday afternoon, Box Elder Police responded to a school bus crash at the intersection of North Ellsworth Road and Villa Drive. Headed westbound on Villa Drive, the Douglas School District bus stopped at the intersection but failed to yield to northbound traffic on N. Ellsworth Road. The bus collided with a minivan driven by a 68-year old Rapid City woman.
BOX ELDER, SD
KEVN

HRC/MOA is helping to support the Knollwood Halloween Trunk or Treat

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City’s Human Relations Commission is helping to support the Knollwood Halloween Trunk or Treat. The HRC is encouraging the community to pick up an extra bag or two of candy for the Knollwood community children as the candy drive is a way to help create a better sense of community in the Knollwood area. They add, that while the candy donations will be going to support the Knollwood Trunk or Treat event, they want to bring a sense of hope and understanding to the community that the city supports them.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

RCPD investigating human remains found on Rapid City hillside

At around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, police received reports that a human body was found on a hillside near the 1900 block of Hillsview Drive in Rapid City, RCPD said. The body was found by children playing on the hillside, police said. Police have confirmed that the remains are from...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

A moose is on the loose in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D.– Apparently, there is a moose on the loose in Rapid City. Several unconfirmed reports from Facebook and Twitter users are sharing pictures of a moose along Highway 44 near Rapid Valley. If you see this moose, send us your photos by clicking above. Upon confirmation, we...
RAPID CITY, SD

