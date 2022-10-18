What if Hawks don't get No. 1 overall pick in 2023? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If there's a year to be in the hunt for the No. 1 overall pick, this is one of them. Connor Bedard is the consensus favorite to be taken off the board first because he's a generational-type talent, and the Blackhawks will likely be one of those teams in the running.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO