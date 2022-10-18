ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

2022 World Series Schedule Features Four Games in November

What is the 2022 World Series schedule? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The end of October is upon us, which means one thing -- it’s World Series time. One of the oldest traditions in sports is synonymous with Halloween, and not even a delayed start to the season could change that.
AL Championship Series

Astros star Jose Altuve was more than happy to oblige when a fan ran onto the field and asked the Houston second baseman to take a selfie with him during Game 2 of the AL Championship Series against the New York Yankees.
White Sox Will Not Hold SoxFest Fan Convention in 2023

White Sox will not hold SoxFest convention in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox announced Friday they will not hold their fan convention, SoxFest, in January. "Due to several factors, SoxFest 2023 will not be held this January," a team statement reads. "We recognize our fans...
Coach Saleh: Jets' Moore to Sit Vs. Broncos, Won't be Traded

Disgruntled wide receiver Elijah Moore will sit out the New York Jets' game Sunday against the Denver Broncos after requesting to be traded amid frustration over his lack of playmaking opportunities. Coach Robert Saleh said Friday “trading him is not an option,” but Moore will not be with the team...
Tony Brown, Referee Who Worked NBA Finals, Dies at 55

Tony Brown always embraced a challenge. He worked his way through Clark Atlanta University, when there was no scholarship available to him. He worked his way up the basketball officiating ladder, eventually becoming one of the NBA's very best referees. And even in his final days of a fight with pancreatic cancer, he was still trying to help others.
What If Blackhawks Don't Get No. 1 Overall Pick in 2023 NHL Draft?

What if Hawks don't get No. 1 overall pick in 2023? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If there's a year to be in the hunt for the No. 1 overall pick, this is one of them. Connor Bedard is the consensus favorite to be taken off the board first because he's a generational-type talent, and the Blackhawks will likely be one of those teams in the running.
