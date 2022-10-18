Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Union Beats FC Cincinnati 1-0 to Advance to 2022 MLS Conference Finals
Union beats Cincinnati to advance to MLS Conference Finals originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Leon Flach is the new hero for the Philadelphia Union. The 21-year-old scored the Union’s lone goal as they eliminated FC Cincinnati with a 1-0 win in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Furious Flurry of Goals in Final Minutes Sends LAFC Past Rival LA Galaxy 3-2 in Western Conference Semifinals
Playing in front of a loud and boisterous crowd at the Banc of California Stadium, the second-ever postseason meeting between inter-city rivals Los Angeles Football Club and LA Galaxy carried an importance that struck far beyond the pitch. This wasn't just another match this, was personal. Entering Saturday's contest, the...
2022 World Series Schedule Features Four Games in November
What is the 2022 World Series schedule? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The end of October is upon us, which means one thing -- it’s World Series time. One of the oldest traditions in sports is synonymous with Halloween, and not even a delayed start to the season could change that.
AL Championship Series
Astros star Jose Altuve was more than happy to oblige when a fan ran onto the field and asked the Houston second baseman to take a selfie with him during Game 2 of the AL Championship Series against the New York Yankees.
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Joins Michael Jordan With Historic Season Opener
DeMar DeRozan joins MJ with historic season opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan joined rare air with his performance in the Chicago Bulls' season-opening win over the Miami Heat Wednesday night. His Airness' company, to be specific. DeRozan posted 37 points in his team's 116-108 victory, making...
White Sox Will Not Hold SoxFest Fan Convention in 2023
White Sox will not hold SoxFest convention in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox announced Friday they will not hold their fan convention, SoxFest, in January. "Due to several factors, SoxFest 2023 will not be held this January," a team statement reads. "We recognize our fans...
NFL Rumors: Rams ‘Made Push' for Christian McCaffrey Trade, But 49ers Won Out
Report: Rams 'made push' for CMC before trade to 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers came out on top against the Los Angeles Rams for the second time this season. After San Francisco had completed a blockbuster trade for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday...
NFL Rumors: Christian McCaffrey 49ers Debut Likely Vs. Chiefs in Reduced Role
Report: CMC's 49ers debut likely vs. Chiefs in limited role originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers swung a blockbuster trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night, and now the question is when he will make his debut for San Francisco. With just two full days...
Coach Saleh: Jets' Moore to Sit Vs. Broncos, Won't be Traded
Disgruntled wide receiver Elijah Moore will sit out the New York Jets' game Sunday against the Denver Broncos after requesting to be traded amid frustration over his lack of playmaking opportunities. Coach Robert Saleh said Friday “trading him is not an option,” but Moore will not be with the team...
Tony Brown, Referee Who Worked NBA Finals, Dies at 55
Tony Brown always embraced a challenge. He worked his way through Clark Atlanta University, when there was no scholarship available to him. He worked his way up the basketball officiating ladder, eventually becoming one of the NBA's very best referees. And even in his final days of a fight with pancreatic cancer, he was still trying to help others.
NCAA on Trial in Concussion Case of Dead USC Football Player
The widow of a former University of Southern California football player suing the NCAA for failing to protect her husband from repetitive head trauma is taking what could be a landmark case to a Los Angeles jury Friday. Matthew Gee died in 2018 from permanent brain damage caused by countless...
How Justin Fields Can Make ‘Improvements' to Get Rid of Ball Faster
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Bears have a pass protection problem. Who deserves most of the blame for the pass-pro struggles is up for debate, but there's no doubt quarterback Justin Fields can help his beleaguered offensive line by getting the ball out quicker. Per Next Gen Stats, Fields'...
NFL Trade Deadline Target Elijah Moore Won't Be Dealt, Coach Robert Saleh Says
Jets take NFL trade deadline target Elijah Moore off market originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The apple of the Chicago Bears' eye at the 2022 NFL trade deadline isn't leaving the glitz and glamour of Broadway -- at least for now, his coach says. New York Jets head coach...
NHL, Its Workforce 84% White, Sets Baseline to up Diversity
The NHL for the first time has done an internal demographic study of its staff and all 32 teams, and the results show that hockey has a lot of work to do to increase diversity at all levels. The report released Tuesday found that 83.6% of the NHL's workforce is...
What If Blackhawks Don't Get No. 1 Overall Pick in 2023 NHL Draft?
What if Hawks don't get No. 1 overall pick in 2023? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If there's a year to be in the hunt for the No. 1 overall pick, this is one of them. Connor Bedard is the consensus favorite to be taken off the board first because he's a generational-type talent, and the Blackhawks will likely be one of those teams in the running.
