ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Sign Subroza? The TSM superstar is racking up aces in VALORANT to kick off Episode 5, Act 3

With partnership on the horizon via the VCT Americas 2023 league, the depth of the North American VALORANT scene has naturally led to a stacked list of available free agents to choose from. With teams like OpTic, XSET, TSM, and others not acquiring partnerships, their sought-after players suddenly become the hottest commodities.
dotesports.com

How to get competitive points in Overwatch 2

There are a lot of noticeable changes in Overwatch 2 compared to the original beloved game. Through a troubling first couple of weeks after launch that included server issues, account transfer issues, and hero glitches, players have been getting used to a variety of new systems that track their progress and allow them to deck out their favorite heroes in new cosmetics.
dotesports.com

One champion had a 100 percent pick-ban rate through the group stage at Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The dust and destruction have settled on Summoner’s Rift and the group stage at the 2022...
dotesports.com

Kingslayer: Sam Sevian snatches Hans Niemann’s king in the middle of a match

It seems there’s never a dull game when Hans Niemann is at the board, and that was the case with a sharp end game against Sam Sevian in the U.S. Chess Championship. In the middle of the pair’s match yesterday, Sevian grabbed Niemann’s king and appeared to break the cross from atop the king’s head.
dotesports.com

How to complete the One of Many triumph in Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost

Destiny 2‘s Festival of the Lost 2022 kicked off with a lot of influence from last year’s version of the event, reviving the Haunted Sectors playlist almost exactly as it was in 2021, with the addition of a new Lost Sector in the EDZ and the return of several mechanics and issues from Festival of the Lost 2021.
dotesports.com

Tyler1 continues his toxic tirade in Overwatch 2

Tyler1’s volatility knows no bounds, and he’s proven that in the past week as he transitioned from his typical League of Legends content to tackle the newly released Overwatch 2. League might still be his main game, but Tyler1 has spent more than 23 hours on his channel...
dotesports.com

How to unlock the second Spark slot in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is the latest strategy game from Nintendo, allowing players to take on a new adventure in the Mario + Rabbids world. This new adventure introduces a mashup between the Rabbids and Luma, called the Sparks. These Sparks offer unique abilities and buffs in battles and eventually, players will be able to unlock a second slot for Sparks.
dotesports.com

When does Catalyst release in Apex Legends?

A new season of Apex Legends means new content, from game modes to maps, skins to weapon charms, and new guns to new characters to try out. And season 15 of Apex, Eclipse, brings another new legend to the forefront with a set of abilities that could substantially change how the game is played: Catalyst.
dotesports.com

Dota 2 viewership tanked for the TI11 group stage compared to previous years

After a long downtime period for Dota 2, things were finally looking up during the days of TI10. Coming off the back of the COVID-19 pandemic rescheduling TI10 from 2020 to 2021, it seemed viewership numbers for the game were picking up once more, with a lot of fans watching some world-class Dota as well as playing the game more than before.
dotesports.com

What is the release date for MTG Phyrexia: All Will Be One?

A Multiverse war is coming to Magic: The Gathering in 2023, showcasing an entire set on the Phyrexian home world of New Phyrexia in the Standard-legal set Phyrexia: All Will Be One. Elesh Norn is the face of the 2023 MTG set, Phyrexia: All Will Be One (ONE), as her...
dotesports.com

How to complete and access the A New Home teaser in Apex Legends

Apex Legends will be heading for a new map soon, with the legends and games moving to the moon of Boreas. This new map has been heavily teased over the course of the last several months and a potential leak of an early build of the map circulated online before season 13. Now, the move is finally official and players can get their first look via the new map teaser, A New Home.
dotesports.com

When will Torbjörn be back in Overwatch 2 and why is he missing?

Shortly after Overwatch 2 launched on Oct. 4, it encountered a myriad of problems. Players reported frequent disconnections, long queues, and bugs involving the game’s new First Time User Experience as developer Blizzard Entertainment battled back-to-back DDoS attacks and other server problems. While many bugs have been fixed and the servers are mostly stable, a few issues remain.

Comments / 0

Community Policy