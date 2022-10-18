Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This MonthMelissa FrostLititz, PA
Goodwill Store, Closed For Two Years, ReopensJoel EisenbergElizabethtown, PA
Major retail chain opening another new store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Tom Delonge Is Back as blink-182 Head to Hersheypark Stadium in 2023Ted RiversHershey, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
Undefeated West Perry cruises past Camp Hill
ELLIOTTSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — West Perry is one win away from a perfect regular season record after the Mustangs took down Camp Hill 42-20 on Thursday night to move to 9-0 on the year. Senior Night for West Perry was dominated by senior running back Trent Herrera who had three rushing touchdowns in the first […]
Shadrock Kissto, Samuel Bokoyi lead Harrisburg boys soccer past Middletown and into playoffs
Harrisburg’s boys soccer team is headed to the playoffs. The Cougars punched their ticket with a 3-0 win over Middletown Thursday. Shadrock Kissto had two goals and an assist for the Cougars, and Samuel Bokoyi had a goal and an assist.
FOX43.com
Frenzy Five: This week's top high school football matchups
YORK, Pa. — It's Week 9 of the regular season in Central Pennsylvania, so there's no shortage of big games on the docket this week. The FOX 43 High School Football Frenzy Game of the Week is the YAIAA Division 1 clash between South Western and York High -- a game that will have an impact on both the division title race and the district playoffs.
Second half comeback fuels Trinity win over Harrisburg
Harrisburg, P.A. (WHTM) — Harrisburg is in the midst of their best season in a long time. After a 6-6-1 finish in 2021, the Cougars were 11-1-1 heading into Wednesday’s senior night celebration against Trinity. They took a 1-0 lead into halftime, but the Shamrocks stormed back in the second half to steal a 2-1 […]
Harrisburg, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Central Dauphin East High School football team will have a game with Central Dauphin High School on October 21, 2022, 16:05:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
FOX43.com
High school football: A look at the District 3 power rankings after Week 8
YORK, Pa. — With two games left in the regular season, the race for the District 3 playoffs in high school football is almost at its peak. The district's 92 teams are still jockeying for position in the power rankings, which are used to determine the playoff fields in their six respective classes.
PennLive’s Mid-Penn Dandy Dozen week 8 rankings: Cedar Cliff moves in, Susquehanna Township moves up
Each week during the regular season, PennLive will unveil our Dandy Dozen football poll, where we rank the top trending Mid-Penn Conference programs regardless of classification. Teams are listed in descending order with record, previous rank and upcoming schedule. Let the trending begin now.
FOX43.com
High School Football: Week 9 schedule for Central PA
YORK, Pa. — We're into the home stretch of the regular season in Central Pennsylvania high school football. Teams are jockeying for position in their respective division races and, in some cases, looking ahead to the upcoming District 3 playoffs. FOX43 and High School Sports Live will be live...
Cheerleader showcase: Steel-High Rollers
With most high school fall sports coverage focused on football, field hockey and soccer, PennLive is showcasing area marching bands and cheerleading squads this season. This week we feature the Steel-High Roller squad, directed by Ryan House. School: Steelton-Highspire High School. Nickname: Steel-High. Number on cheer team: 21 varsity. Events...
George Wade Bridge deck repair on Saturday canceled to accommodate Penn State traffic
Fans heading to the Penn State vs. Minnesota game on Saturday will find announced work on the northbound Interstate-81, George Wade Bridge, has been canceled. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said weekend work on the bridge that spans the Susquehanna River between Cumberland and Dauphin counties will only take place on Sunday “due to higher-than-normal traffic volumes expected for the Penn State football game.”
Mid Penn Bank and HACC are teaming up to provide free college courses for Harrisburg-area students
Mid Penn Bank (MPB) is collaborating with HACC to offer free higher education to its current employees as well as to Harrisburg area high school students interested in pursuing a career in banking. Through the partnership, the first 15 credits of coursework will focus on understanding the financial services industry...
Another freezing night in central Pa. could mean Friday morning frost
More overnight freezing temperatures could result in vegetation-killing frost in parts of the midstate, forecasters said. A frost advisory in effect until 8 a.m. Friday said temperatures were in the low to mid 30s overnight and into early Friday morning. The advisory is for Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams, York and Lancaster counties.
WWE is bringing its holiday tour to Hershey: Here’s how to get tickets
World Wrestling Entertainment, aka the WWE, is coming to central Pa. to help celebrate the holidays. The WWE Live Holiday Tour will come to the Giant Center in Hershey at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 29. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 28 and can be purchased at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and...
Daylight saving time; library upgrades; Biden’s visit: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. High: 64; Low: 39. Sunny today and tomorrow; cloudy on Sunday. Upstanding upgrade: McCormick Library in Harrisburg celebrated an expansion and the dedication of the T. Morris Chester Welcome Center, which honors a Harrisburg native who was the first Black correspondent during the Civil War.
thisisyork.org
York’s athletic department battles long lasting staffing effects following the pandemic
Prior to the pandemic, various schools were able to find enough staff to fill all their gaps. Many places experienced a shortage of staff following the quarantine that hit in March of 2020. Athletics at York are still being affected by the long lasting effects of the pandemic. Between struggles of finding bus drivers to transport our athletes and searching for coaches before the season starts, student athletes are questioning whether they are going to have a promising season.
abc27.com
New basketball, pickleball court opens in Lebanon County
ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — New sports courts in Annville, Lebanon County have opened to the public. A ribbon cutting happened on Wednesday, Oct. 19 for the basketball and pickleball courts on East Maple Street. There are new basketball backboards and rims as well as a new surface and paint...
Missing central Pa. woman could be in danger: police
A York County woman was reported missing on Tuesday and could be in danger, according to police. 59-year-old Janis Rainer was last seen at her Spring Garden Township home on Monday, according to police. She is likely driving a silver 2019 Kia Rio sedan, with PA Registration LFG-8299. Rainer has...
Browns vs. Ravens prediction, betting odds for NFL Week 7
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Baltimore Ravens square off with the Cleveland Browns in NFL Week 7 action at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, beginning at 1 p.m....
Harrisburg-area Outback Steakhouse has new co-owner
The Outback Steakhouse in Susquehanna Township has a new proprietor. Bradley Wainwright became the proprietor of the restaurant at 3527 Union Deposit Road on Sept. 26. Wainwright said that as a proprietor he is a 10 % owner. Outback also refers to its proprietors as managing partners. The proprietorship lasts for five years, he said. The previous proprietor moved out of state.
Woman died in Franklin County crash
A woman died in a vehicle crash in Franklin County on Oct. 7, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
188K+
Followers
79K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0