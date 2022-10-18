Prior to the pandemic, various schools were able to find enough staff to fill all their gaps. Many places experienced a shortage of staff following the quarantine that hit in March of 2020. Athletics at York are still being affected by the long lasting effects of the pandemic. Between struggles of finding bus drivers to transport our athletes and searching for coaches before the season starts, student athletes are questioning whether they are going to have a promising season.

YORK, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO