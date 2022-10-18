ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

abc27 News

Undefeated West Perry cruises past Camp Hill

ELLIOTTSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — West Perry is one win away from a perfect regular season record after the Mustangs took down Camp Hill 42-20 on Thursday night to move to 9-0 on the year. Senior Night for West Perry was dominated by senior running back Trent Herrera who had three rushing touchdowns in the first […]
FOX43.com

Frenzy Five: This week's top high school football matchups

YORK, Pa. — It's Week 9 of the regular season in Central Pennsylvania, so there's no shortage of big games on the docket this week. The FOX 43 High School Football Frenzy Game of the Week is the YAIAA Division 1 clash between South Western and York High -- a game that will have an impact on both the division title race and the district playoffs.
abc27 News

Second half comeback fuels Trinity win over Harrisburg

Harrisburg, P.A. (WHTM) — Harrisburg is in the midst of their best season in a long time. After a 6-6-1 finish in 2021, the Cougars were 11-1-1 heading into Wednesday’s senior night celebration against Trinity. They took a 1-0 lead into halftime, but the Shamrocks stormed back in the second half to steal a 2-1 […]
High School Football PRO

Harrisburg, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

FOX43.com

High school football: A look at the District 3 power rankings after Week 8

YORK, Pa. — With two games left in the regular season, the race for the District 3 playoffs in high school football is almost at its peak. The district's 92 teams are still jockeying for position in the power rankings, which are used to determine the playoff fields in their six respective classes.
FOX43.com

High School Football: Week 9 schedule for Central PA

YORK, Pa. — We're into the home stretch of the regular season in Central Pennsylvania high school football. Teams are jockeying for position in their respective division races and, in some cases, looking ahead to the upcoming District 3 playoffs. FOX43 and High School Sports Live will be live...
PennLive.com

Cheerleader showcase: Steel-High Rollers

With most high school fall sports coverage focused on football, field hockey and soccer, PennLive is showcasing area marching bands and cheerleading squads this season. This week we feature the Steel-High Roller squad, directed by Ryan House. School: Steelton-Highspire High School. Nickname: Steel-High. Number on cheer team: 21 varsity. Events...
PennLive.com

George Wade Bridge deck repair on Saturday canceled to accommodate Penn State traffic

Fans heading to the Penn State vs. Minnesota game on Saturday will find announced work on the northbound Interstate-81, George Wade Bridge, has been canceled. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said weekend work on the bridge that spans the Susquehanna River between Cumberland and Dauphin counties will only take place on Sunday “due to higher-than-normal traffic volumes expected for the Penn State football game.”
thisisyork.org

York’s athletic department battles long lasting staffing effects following the pandemic

Prior to the pandemic, various schools were able to find enough staff to fill all their gaps. Many places experienced a shortage of staff following the quarantine that hit in March of 2020. Athletics at York are still being affected by the long lasting effects of the pandemic. Between struggles of finding bus drivers to transport our athletes and searching for coaches before the season starts, student athletes are questioning whether they are going to have a promising season.
abc27.com

New basketball, pickleball court opens in Lebanon County

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — New sports courts in Annville, Lebanon County have opened to the public. A ribbon cutting happened on Wednesday, Oct. 19 for the basketball and pickleball courts on East Maple Street. There are new basketball backboards and rims as well as a new surface and paint...
PennLive.com

Missing central Pa. woman could be in danger: police

A York County woman was reported missing on Tuesday and could be in danger, according to police. 59-year-old Janis Rainer was last seen at her Spring Garden Township home on Monday, according to police. She is likely driving a silver 2019 Kia Rio sedan, with PA Registration LFG-8299. Rainer has...
PennLive.com

Browns vs. Ravens prediction, betting odds for NFL Week 7

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Baltimore Ravens square off with the Cleveland Browns in NFL Week 7 action at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, beginning at 1 p.m....
PennLive.com

Harrisburg-area Outback Steakhouse has new co-owner

The Outback Steakhouse in Susquehanna Township has a new proprietor. Bradley Wainwright became the proprietor of the restaurant at 3527 Union Deposit Road on Sept. 26. Wainwright said that as a proprietor he is a 10 % owner. Outback also refers to its proprietors as managing partners. The proprietorship lasts for five years, he said. The previous proprietor moved out of state.
PennLive.com

