The Fresno State Bulldogs exploded for their best offensive performance of the year, totaled a season-best 510 yards and rolled over the New Mexico Lobos, 41-9. Logan Fife passed for 225 yards and rushed for 49 more. He scored three total touchdowns, two on the ground. He also threw the longest pass of his young career, a 75-yard scoring strike to Jalen Moreno-Cropper that broke the game open just 2:16 into the third quarter.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 10 HOURS AGO