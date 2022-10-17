ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

'Dogs dominate at New Mexico with 41-9 win

The Fresno State Bulldogs exploded for their best offensive performance of the year, totaled a season-best 510 yards and rolled over the New Mexico Lobos, 41-9. Logan Fife passed for 225 yards and rushed for 49 more. He scored three total touchdowns, two on the ground. He also threw the longest pass of his young career, a 75-yard scoring strike to Jalen Moreno-Cropper that broke the game open just 2:16 into the third quarter.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
247Sports

247Sports

56K+
Followers
386K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy