NFL World Feels Awful For Alvin Kamara Tonight
The NFL world feels awful for Saints running back Alvin Kamara during Thursday Night Football. The Saints simply refuse to give Kamara the ball when they get down in the red-zone. Instead, it's usually Swiss-army knife Taysom Hill getting the important carries near the goal-line. ...
New Baltimore Raven DeSean Jackson Compares Lamar Jackson To NFL Legend
DeSean Jackson isn't the first person to compare Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to Michael Vick. But he might be the most qualified to do so. DeSean Jackson, who signed with the Ravens on Tuesday, played alongside Vick when he resurrected his NFL career in Philadelphia. Speaking with ...
NBC Sports
Kittle, Lance, 49ers players go wild over McCaffrey trade
It's safe to say that 49ers players are thrilled with the acquisition of Christian McCaffrey. The blockbuster trade, which was announced by the 49ers and Carolina Panthers shortly after 9 p.m. PT on Thursday night, was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter and soon after confirmed by a source to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco.
Aaron Rodgers on Trade Deadline: ‘My Head Is There for Sure’
The Packers quarterback wouldn’t mind if the team made a move at the trade deadline.
NBC Sports
Stunner: 49ers reportedly trade for McCaffrey from Panthers
It appears that the 49ers have a new offensive weapon. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday evening, citing sources, that San Francisco is acquiring running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers. The 49ers were rumored to be one of the team's interested in acquiring McCaffrey prior to the NFL's Nov....
Ben Roethlisberger Says 'No Way' Tom Brady is Enjoying Playing Football This Season
"It just looked like a different Tom," the retired Pittsburgh Steelers star says after watching Brady have a meltdown on the sidelines last Sunday in the team's loss After watching Tom Brady's lackluster first six weeks of the NFL season, Ben Roethlisberger thinks the NFL superstar quarterback does not even want to be out on the field. The retired Pittsburgh Steelers QB shared his thoughts on his old on-field nemesis during the latest episode of his "Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger" podcast, which dropped Tuesday. Noting that Brady is among...
NBC Sports
How much money does Roger Goodell make per year?
Two of the NFL giants went toe-to-toe on Tuesday over Roger Goodell’s contract. Thirty-one of the 32 owners reportedly gave the green light for the compensation committee to open a conversation with Goodell for a new contract. The lone dissenter? Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. According to an ESPN...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady says there’s no retirement in his future
On Tuesday, Chris Simms and I were spitballing on PFT Live about the disappointing (to date) 2022 seasons of Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. So I asked Chris a question that popped into my mind during our organic, loosely-organized conversation. Which guy would be more likely...
NBC Sports
Roger Goodell: Deshaun Watson has complied with all terms of his suspension
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has missed six games. After five more, he’ll be able to return to action. But it’s not simply a matter of missing the games. He also has to comply with the other terms imposed upon him by the league. On Tuesday, Commissioner Roger Goodell...
Report: Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft get in heated verbal exchange during NFL owners meeting
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Patriots owner Robert Kraft reportedly exchanged words Tuesday during an NFL owners meeting.
NBC Sports
Report: Patriots sign WR/special teamer off Ravens' practice squad
The New England Patriots have found their Cody Davis replacement, it appears. The Patriots are signing wide receiver/special teamer Raleigh Webb to their 53-man roster off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, ESPN's Field Yates reported Wednesday. News of Webb's signing comes after the Patriots placed Davis -- one of the...
NBC Sports
Kyle Shanahan: Up in the air whether Christian McCaffrey plays Sunday
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan had exactly the reaction you’d expect when General Manager John Lynch told him that the team had made a trade for running back Christian McCaffrey. Shanahan said on KNBR Friday that he had “a big smile” upon hearing the news that McCaffrey would be...
NBC Sports
Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney remain out of practice for Giants
Wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney have been non-factors on the field for the Giants this season and it doesn’t look like that’s going to be changing this week. Golladay (knee) and Toney (hamstring) remained out of practice on Wednesday. Both players have missed the last two...
NBC Sports
Patriots place Cody Davis on injured reserve
The Patriots placed core special teams player Cody Davis on injured reserve Tuesday. It is not known how serious Davis’ injury is, but the Patriots immediately ruled him out Sunday. He leads the Patriots in special team tackles with six and serves as the punt protector. The team used...
NBC Sports
Twitter explodes after 49ers' blockbuster trade for McCaffrey
The 49ers pulled off a blockbuster trade Thursday night, acquiring running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers. San Francisco used some of its future currency to land the former Stanford product. The 49ers are sending 2023 second, third and fourth-round picks, plus a fifth-round selection in 2024. Given a...
Gene Frenette: Jaguars not winning, but Trevor Lawrence, offense creativity makes them entertaining
When the Jaguars sent in a massive jumbo package during the second quarter to convert a third-and-1 last week against the Indianapolis Colts, it’s not like they were reinventing the football wheel. Teams often insert another offensive lineman in short-yardage situations to get a little more push up front, but in this instance,...
NBC Sports
Dolphins place Trey Flowers, Nik Needham on injured reserve
The Dolphins put a couple of defensive players on injured reserve Wednesday. The team announced that linebacker Trey Flowers and cornerback Nik Needham have gone on the list. Both players will have to miss at least four games, although Needham will definitely be out for a much longer period of time.
NBC Sports
Shanahan: McCaffrey trade 'not a rental' for 49ers
Christian McCaffrey is arriving in the Bay on Friday after the 49ers pulled off one of the most exciting trades in franchise history Thursday night, sending four draft picks to the Carolina Panthers for the All-Pro running back. And, pending a physical, he's not going anywhere anytime soon. "This is...
NBC Sports
Eagles rookie progress reports at the bye week
The Eagles reached their bye week with a perfect 6-0 record. While much of their success has been because of veterans, plenty of rookies have played a role too. Here’s an updated look at the contributions of the rookie class of 2022:. 1-13: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia. The Eagles’...
NBC Sports
49ers' trade for McCaffrey comes with plenty of risks
The 49ers on Thursday night added one of the most exciting running backs in the NFL to an offense that was the main reason the club could only split its first six games of the season. The most interesting team in the NFL got even more fascinating entering Week 7...
