Daily Orange
After leaving SU at 19, Carlo Di Giammarino finds success as a filmmaker
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Carlo Di Giammarino always knew he was a storyteller. Growing up in London, he was constantly writing, distracted in his classes and always itching to have a pen in hand. “I just didn’t...
Daily Orange
Past Remembrance Scholars reflect on program, representing Pan Am Flight 103 victims
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Julie Friend was halfway through her sophomore year at Syracuse University when the Pan Am Flight 103 terrorist attack occurred over Lockerbie, Scotland. When SU founded the Remembrance Scholar program in the 1990-91 school year, Friend felt motivated to apply.
Daily Orange
Navigating SU’s archives amid discovery of antisemitic letters in Pan Am Flight 103 archives
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. On Oct. 7, a Syracuse University Remembrance Scholar discovered antisemitic messages from two Pan Am Flight 103 victims, twins Eric and Jason Coker, in the SU’s Special Collections Research Center. Visiting the...
