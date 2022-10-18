ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Orange

Past Remembrance Scholars reflect on program, representing Pan Am Flight 103 victims

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Julie Friend was halfway through her sophomore year at Syracuse University when the Pan Am Flight 103 terrorist attack occurred over Lockerbie, Scotland. When SU founded the Remembrance Scholar program in the 1990-91 school year, Friend felt motivated to apply.
SYRACUSE, NY

