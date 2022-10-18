Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
UCCHS will host blood drive on Oct. 31
UNION CITY, Ind. — Bundle up with a free Blood Donor Beanie and get a chance to win tickets to the “Battle of Ohio” when you register donate at the Union City Community High School community blood drive Monday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to noon at 603 North Walnut, St., Union City.
Daily Advocate
DCEA helps Versailles music program
VERSAILLES — Versailles Band Director Ronda Stammen recently acknowledged the donation to her program from Darke County Endowment for the Arts. “We thank DCEA for the kind donation/grant money to purchase a silver trombone; freshman Xavier Simon was chosen to play this new instrument. Xavier is very active in the music program here at Versailles; he has participated in marching band, concert band, solo and ensemble and multiple honors bands,” she wrote in her missive to Marilyn Delk, DCEA Chair.
Funds awarded to local cemeteries for improvements
Three cemeteries in the Miami Valley will benefit from $104,000 the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Real Estate and Professional Licensing is awarding to 44 cemeteries in Ohio. Cedarville North Cemetery in Cedarville Township recieved $2,500 to upgrade cemetery records software, Lower Miami Cemetery in Jefferson Township recieved...
daytonlocal.com
Local marching band win big in competition at OSU
CONGRATS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their recent success at OSU!. Beavercreek High School marching band receive highest score at Buckeye Invitational. CONGRATULATIONS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their big win at The Ohio State University this past...
Daily Advocate
Local Briefs
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold its monthly Board meeting on Thursday, Oct. 20, 4 p.m., at 5844 Jaysville-St. John’s Road, Greenville. The public is welcome. Zoning board and trustees meet. GREENVILLE — Greenville Township Trustees will hold a meeting on Thursday, Oct....
miamivalleytoday.com
Tuesday Night Volleyball Tournament Roundup
CENTERVILLE — The Troy volleyball team advanced in Centerville D-I sectional action Tuesday night. Troy defeated Springfield 25-14, 25-22, 25-15. Troy, 17-6 and the fourth seed, will play sixth seed Beavercreek at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Centerville. Kasey Sager had nine kills and three blocks for the Trojans and...
earnthenecklace.com
Adrianna Michaels Leaving Dayton 24/7 Now: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Every morning people of Dayton turn on their TV to watch their favorite meteorologist, Adrianna Michaels. Just watching her give the morning forecast has been a pleasure for them. However, Adrianna Michaels is leaving Dayton 24/7 Now in just a few days for a new opportunity. Her regular viewers were understandably perplexed by the announcement. They are curious about her plans, whether her new position will require her to move from the city, and if she will continue in broadcasting. Fortunately for them, the meteorologist answered most of the questions about her departure from WRGT-TV.
dayton.com
‘The Bikeriders’ films in another Butler County city
Movie taping in Middletown restaurant Thursday, today. An iconic Middletown restaurant/bar is being used as a backdrop to a movie that traces the rise of a fictional Midwestern motorcycle club as told through its members. On Thursday, scenes were being shot inside the Lakeside Inn on Tytus Avenue that has...
Daily Advocate
Greenville Art Guild announces winners
GREENVILLE — The Greenville Art Guild hosted a People’s Choice Art Show at the Birchwood Training and Senior Center in early October. In total, 27 artists submitted 67 works of art for public viewing. Thanks to the generosity of local sponsors, the Art Guild was able to distribute approximately $1,700 in awards to these artists. The awards were determined by a People’s Choice Vote.
Daily Advocate
Ghost Walk actors and guides announced
GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts will continue a long-standing Halloween-season tradition with its annual Ghost Walk in downtown Greenville on Friday, Oct. 28; then the event moves to Greenville Union Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30. The downtown Greenville Ghost Walk will see ticketed patrons moving at their own pace from one location to the next where storytellers will be stationed to share their spooky tales beginning at 6 p.m. The Cemetery Ghost Walk will also begin at 6 p.m at the Mausoleum located on cemetery grounds where groups will be formed, then led by tour guides to the sites where storytellers are stationed.
columbusunderground.com
New Gay Bar The Olive Tree Opens in Bellefontaine
After hosting their first drag show in February, The Olive Tree has since received its liquor license, making it the first ever gay bar in Bellefontaine. With a rebranding celebration on October 15, owner Tyler Berry said he never would have guessed a few months ago that the space would be where it is today.
Wahlburgers restaurant coming to Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway is getting a new restaurant tenant, and you may have seen the owners on television before. According to our partners at Dayton.com, Wahlburgers is will be opening its first Dayton-area location at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway located at 777 Hollywood Blvd. in Dayton. The restaurant […]
WKRC
Fischer Homes to open 2 new Greater Cincinnati communities
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Work is underway on two new communities by Fischer Homes, Greater Cincinnati’s largest homebuilder. The homebuilder will open Oaks of Eastgate in Batavia and Summerlyn Farms in Lebanon. Brian Johnson, Fischer's Cincinnati market resident, told the Courier the communities will help meet the huge demand for patio homes in the area and each offer great locations.
Daily Standard
Legend of the Bloody Bridge: Real or Myth?
ST. MARYS - On a cool fall night in 1854, Minnie Warren and Jack Billings crossed a bridge just outside of Spencerville as they made their way home from a party. Waiting for them on the bridge was a lone figure holding an ax. Upon further inspection, the couple realized it was Bill Jones, a man who had competed for Warren's affection and lost.
Daily Advocate
Commissioners talk installing roundabout, Law Library
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to discuss installing a roundabout, transportation, and the Law Library. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. A Letter of Support to the Ohio Department of Transportation was approved to be submitted. The letter is to...
dayton.com
Former l’Auberge owner remembered for helping transform Dayton-area dining
A former four-star Kettering restaurant owner is being remembered as helping transform dining in the Dayton area. Josef Reif, who operated l’Auberge as part of a decades-long restaurant career in the Dayton area, succumbed to prostate cancer Friday, according to Hospice of Dayton. The Centerville resident was 78. Reif...
daytonlocal.com
Remembering Dr. Creep
Though he passed away back in 2011, the presence of Barry Lee Hobart, better known as Dr. Creep, is still felt by many, especially around Halloween. With his long beard, painted face and top hat; Dr. Creep became a Dayton icon as the host of ‘Shock Theatre’ and co-host of ‘Clubhouse 22,’ both of which aired on WKEF-TV Channel 22.
‘No time to react’: Ohio couple start petition for safer highways
"We did not have any time to react or prepare for such an impact and ended up going full speed through the doe, making it bounce behind our vehicle."
Police called to brawl in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to break up a large fight in Dayton Thursday afternoon. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, Police were dispatched to Dayton’s Wright Stop Plaza on reports of a large fight. Reports said up to 10 people could be involved. It is unclear what events may have led up […]
dayton.com
2 new restaurants to open next month in Kettering
Two new restaurants are opening next month in Kettering within one mile from each other. Jersey Mike’s Subs is expected to open Nov. 2 at 2831 Wilmington Pike, followed by City Barbeque, opening on Nov. 14 at 2001 E. Dorothy Lane. “It just seemed like a good spot for...
