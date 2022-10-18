Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: Consolidating and closing schools in Scranton
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Topics in this Talkback 16 include praise for the morning crew, a long-lost brother, and some grievances with recent Talkback calls. Fire, we begin with the debate over the possible consolidation of schools in the Scranton School District. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback....
Pittston Area School District purchases four rifles, four shotguns
PITTSTON, Pa. — The Pittston Area School District is preparing for a day they hope never comes. "Well, unfortunately, in the world we live in, school shootings happen all the time, and you never know when and time is of the essence," said Superintendent Kevin Booth. The district bought...
Parents react to Scranton consolidation plan
SCRANTON, Pa. — As parents picked up their children outside of Charles Sumner Elementary School, the talk amongst them was about the future of the school. During Monday night's school board meeting, the district's chief recovery officer laid out a proposed two-phase plan to consolidate some of the schools.
Tamaqua students dismissed early after threat
TAMAQUA, Pa. — In Schuylkill County, a non-specific threat caused three schools in the Tamaqua School District to go on lockdown. Police have confirmed there is no credible threat after investigating. All schools in the Tamaqua School District will go back to their regular schedules Thursday. Want to see...
A different kind of high school homecoming in Minersville
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — When Emily Hart was crowned homecoming queen, it wasn't only because she got the most votes; it was because she raised over $11,000 in funding college scholarships for her classmates. For over 50 years, the Minersville Area School District has used the race for homecoming queen...
U.S. Congress 8th District candidates debate in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, Pa. — The campaign for Congress in northeastern Pennsylvania's Eighth Congressional District is one of the most closely watched races in the nation. It's a rematch of 2020 incumbent Democrat Matt Cartwright versus Republican challenger Jim Bognet. The two men squared off in a debate at the WVIA...
Celebrating United Nations Day in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — Students in Lackawanna County took part in a celebration of United Nations Day. More than 100 community leaders and high school students attended the event at the Saint Mary's Center. Students were able to attend workshops related to global development and civic engagement and learn about...
Times News
Longtime Tamaqua firefighter steps down from annual prevention program
Since 1996, Tamaqua firefighter Chris Hadesty has taken charge of the annual Fire Prevention Day program at Tamaqua Elementary School. Now, after 26 years, Hadesty is stepping down. “It’s time to let the younger generation take over. It’s time for new blood,” he said. Hadesty and other...
WFMZ-TV Online
'Non-specific threat' prompts lockdowns at Tamaqua area schools
TAMAQUA, Pa. - Officials in Schuylkill County are clearing up a misunderstanding about schools in the Tamaqua area. An alert from a post-secondary school seems to have caused a panic, and may have given the impression that a serious incident was taking place, county officials said. However that is not...
Dupont dedicates pavilion to former Mayor
DUPONT, Pa. — Dozens gathered at Dupont Borough Park in Luzerne County to dedicate a Pavilion to one of the men who helped build it. Dan Lello, the former Mayor of Dupont, passed away in May after being diagnosed with ALS. Lello was active not only as mayor but...
Spreading kindness for 'Go Orange Day' in Wayne County
HAWLEY, Pa. — Wayne County has gone orange. Orange bows hang all around Wallenpaupack Area High School. Wayne County Commissioners declared October 20th Go Orange Day. This effort is all part of Rachel's challenge. Rachel Scott was one of the teenagers killed in 1999 during the Columbine shootings. After she died, Rachel's parents found journals she had written with messages of kindness and how making one person's day a bit brighter can change their perspective.
Nay Aug Pool slides get demolished
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tuesday morning people woke up to crews tearing down a portion of a popular pool in Scranton. Tearing down what’s left of the former Nay Aug Pool, piece by piece. “I woke up to that. This is what got me up this morning,” said Brett McCloe, of Scranton. Several bystanders […]
What this latest Lehigh Valley-based poll says about the Wild-Scheller race
Abortion rights versus inflation fight: Likely voters have some strong opinions on which candidate for Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District aligns most with their views. That’s according to a Muhlenberg College/Morning Call poll released Wednesday. The Institute of Public Opinion at Muhlenberg in Allentown polled likely voters Oct. 12-14...
Why everyone in Pennsylvania will be watching Bradford County Friday night
The football capital of Pennsylvania will be far, far away from most of the state this weekend. It won't be Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh or Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. It won't be in State College, even with Saturday night's 'white out.' And it won't be in the typical high school football hotbeds surrounding Harrisburg or the Lehigh Valley. Not this weekend. ...
Scranton garage parking to decrease by 75% next year
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Parking in downtown Scranton will soon become easier and cheaper next year. ABM parking will be reducing their hourly rate to park in city garages by 75% starting next year. Right now, parking costs $4 an hour. That price is set to decrease to $1 per hour in the new […]
WOLF
Blakely Borough Police Department will not regionalize
BLAKELY BOROUGH, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — It's been talked about for years now, the possibility of creating a regional local police force. Blakely Borough Council has been mulling over a plan to regionalize their police department with eight others throughout Lackawanna County. But now it looks like the deal is dead.
Times News
Tamaqua hires police officer
The Tamaqua borough council hired David Krape, right, as a full-time police officer during its Tuesday meeting. He will begin his employment on Oct. 30. With him is Tamaqua Police Chief Michael Hobbs. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
cohaitungchi.com
Five Great Central PA Hikes to do This Season
Escaping to the great outdoors is one of the best ways to make the most of your summer. Columbia & Montour Counties and the surrounding region is known far and wide for its outdoor recreation opportunities, including hiking, kayaking, tubing, fishing, boating, hunting, and more. For the trail lovers out there, we’ve decided to come up with a short list of our five favorite area hikes to complete this summer or fall in the peaceful Central Pennsylvania region.
Student loan forgiveness application launches
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Earlier this year, the Biden administration announced it would cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for people meeting certain criteria. The plan has been met with mixed reactions and is being challenged multiple times in court. But many Bloomsburg University students who qualify for the relief are happy about the plan.
Agri-tourism in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The state agriculture secretary stopped by Maylath Farm and Orchard in Sugarloaf Township. The goal is to promote Pennsylvania's farms and farmers markets this fall. Maylath Farm and Orchard is celebrating 15 years in the agri-tourism business. The Agricultural Department is also out with a...
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 1